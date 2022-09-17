Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
14-year-old found with gun in Moline
On Monday night, Sept. 19, 2022, at approximately 11:39 p.m., the Moline Police Department responded to the area of 10th Street and 5th Avenue, for a 911 caller who reported the sound of a gunshot. Moline Police arrived and found a residence in the 900 block of 5th Avenue had...
ourquadcities.com
Officers: Suspect with alcohol, stolen gun in car fled police, hit pole
A 22-year-old Davenport woman is behind bars after police say she hit a pole while she eluded police in a car with a gun and an open alcohol container. G’sani Bogan faces felony charges of interference with official acts – dangerous weapon, eluding, and control of a firearm by a felon, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. CALEB FULLER, 45, 5’11”, 145 pounds, blonde hair, green eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for felony theft....
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect shot gas-station customer on the side of the head
A 32-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he shot a gas-station customer on the side of the head on Saturday, Sept. 3. George Harper Jr. faces felony charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and control of a firearm by a felon, court records say. Davenport Police...
KWQC
Police: 4 arrested in connection to robbery in Rock Falls
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Sterling man and three teens were arrested after police say they assaulted two people and stole a phone. Jesse J. Wilson, 18, a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, and a 13-year-old boy were each charged with robbery, a Class 2 felony, aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony and mob action, a Class 4 felony.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg woman accused of punching officer in face when being arrested for shoplifting
GALESBURG — A Galesburg woman was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly punching a police officer in the face while being arrested for shoplifting Saturday afternoon. Officers were called to Walmart, 659 Knox Square Drive, at 3:58 p.m. for a report of retail theft. Store employees told police that the suspect, a 55-year-old Galesburg woman, had filled her cart with a total of $889.22 in items and simply tried to leave the store without stopping to pay for anything.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect arrested for damaged ATMs, stolen cash and car
A Burlington man faces felony charges after police say he damaged an ATM at a Davenport bank in an incident that involved a truck stolen from Eldridge and a damaged ATM in Galva, Illinois. Court records say 33-year-old Cortez Jefferson faces felony charges of first-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief...
1 adult, 3 juveniles arrested after assaults, robberies
One adult and three juveniles were arrested and charged with multiple felonies on Monday. Rock Falls Police were called to meet with a person at 10th Street and 11th Avenue at approximately 6:58 p.m., who reported they had been assaulted and their phone was taken. When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim and learned […]
KWQC
Teen arrested after police say he shot home in Moline
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A 14-year-old boy was arrested Monday after police say shot a home in Moline. The Moline Police Department responded around 11:39 p.m. Monday to the area of 10th Street and 5th Avenue for a report of gunfire, according to a media release. Moline police said they...
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary report: Cash, credit cards, meds stolen from several vehicles in Galesburg
Cash and cards were reported stolen from a wallet at 6:54 p.m. Sunday. The victim explained that he believed the theft occurred while he was inside HyVee Gas, 1925 N. Henderson St., between 3:50 and 4:05 p.m. He later discovered that his wife’s wallet, which was in a diaper bag in his vehicle, had been emptied of its content, including $160, and bank and credit cards.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect, now in custody, shot victim in the back Sunday
A 19-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police say he shot a victim in the back early Sunday. Terry Miller Jr. faces felony charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury, and control of a firearm by a felon, court records say. Affidavits say that shortly after 4...
kciiradio.com
Burlington Man Arrested For Attempted Murder in Louisa County
Sunday morning, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding a kidnapping involving an armed and dangerous suspect. It was determined that at approximately 5:40a.m. 31-year-old Wesley Chamblee of Burlington had kidnapped a female subject and fled the city. Just before 7a.m. Louisa County Dispatch received a 911 call that a 28-year-old female had been shot and ran to a residence on Lake Road in the 9000 grid of County Road X61. The victim told officers that she was shot attempting to escape from Chamblee. She was transported to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center for a single gunshot wound and is expected to recover.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Man charged after school parking lot argument
The Muscatine County Joint Communications Center received multiple 911 calls at approximately 2:38 p.m. on Monday, September 19 about a subject who was creating a disturbance in the parking lot of McKinley Elementary School. There were also reports that the subject was claiming to have a weapon. Officers from the...
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Persons Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
Illinois State Police report that 30-year-old Thomas J. Neofcour of Bradford was stopped for cell phone use while operating a motor vehicle on September 16, 2022, just after midnight at IL40 – US30 in Rock Falls. Neofcour was arrested for two Henry County failure to appear warrants for Delivery...
KCJJ
Iowa City man wanted on several warrants arrested Saturday
An Iowa City man who was wanted on several warrants, including a failure to appear for a case management conference on a drug and weapons charge, was taken into custody Saturday. Police arrested 32-year-old Victor Curry of Beach View Drive a little after 1:30 am in the 20 block of...
ourquadcities.com
19-year-old arrested in weekend Davenport shooting
On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at approximately 4:05 a.m., Davenport Police responded to the 1000 block of West 6th Street in reference to reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a scene and multiple casings. A short time later, officers were advised that a gunshot victim had arrived by private vehicle at Genesis Hospital, according to a police release Monday. The victim, a 21-year-old female, sustained a serious, but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
KWQC
Police: 1 injured in shooting at AKA Bar
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One man was injured after a shooting at the AKA Bar Sunday morning, police said. The Davenport Police Department responded at 1:22 a.m. to the parking lot of the AKA Bar, at 3811 Harrison Street for a reported shooting, according to a media release. Officer said...
starvedrock.media
Alleged Meth Dealer Jailed On Million Dollars Bond
The newest member of the one million dollar bond club in the La Salle County Jail is an accused dealer from Wyoming, Illinois. Thirty-seven-year-old Kathryn Krus was booked Monday morning on a felony charge of delivery of meth. The alleged illegal sale happened back in May. According to court records, the Streator Police Department led the investigation.
Two Galesburg men charged after causing a disturbance at PZ’s Place
Around 8:30 pm on Saturday, September 17th, Galesburg Police responded to PZ’s Place in the 2000 block of Grand Avenue for a disturbance. Dispatch informed officers the situation was escalating and two male subjects were throwing bar stools at each other. Officers arrived and made contact with one of the suspects – a 36-year-old Galesburg man. The other suspect, a 34-year-old Galesburg man, had departed the bar but was stopped by police on Grand Avenue. A female staff member told police two male suspects began acting suspiciously outside and followed her inside. The two males came to the bar and asked to purchase a cheeseburger for .58 cents. When the staff told the men that wasn’t possible, they became aggressive and were threatening to kill employees, according to police reports. One of the men pretended to have a firearm at one point and the two began throwing bar stools causing other customers to leave. Both men were arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Disorderly Conduct.
KBUR
Burlington man arrested on multiple charges
Burlington, IA- The Burlington police department has announced the arrest of a Burlington man on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Sunday, September 18th, at about 3:51 AM Burlington Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Lincoln Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police...
