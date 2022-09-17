Read full article on original website
News 12
Protesters plead with Stamford to reopen Glenbrook Community Center
A protest was held Wednesday in Stamford, where people pleaded with the city to reopen the Glenbrook Community Center. There's currently a proposal in place to convert it to a 51-unit affordable housing apartment building. Protesters say the building, which is around the corner on Crescent Street, is one of...
News 12
Cliffside Park pizza shop owner helps save life of loyal customer
Most New Jersey residents have their favorite pizzeria. But some may want to consider Pizza Corner in Cliffside Park, because owner Steve Hadz has his customers’ backs. Hadz has been prepping pies at the shop for 22 years. And for all of those years, an 84-year-old man has been walking from his apartment a few blocks away for lunch – seven days a week.
Million-dollar ticket sold at Bay Ridge corner store
One lucky New Yorker who was in Bay Ridge on Tuesday night woke up the next morning a millionaire after a winning lottery ticket was sold at a local corner store.
News 12
Search continues for 4 missing people in the Hudson Valley
The search is continuing tonight for several missing people from the Hudson Valley after two adults reported missing were found deceased this summer. Shaniece Harris, Heather Callas, Marvin Gibbs and Steven Kraft remain missing after disappearing from the Hudson Valley area. Their cases are separate and in some cases, span...
Jersey Proud: Hudson County teacher holds annual backpack drives for students
A North Bergen teacher has been holding backpack drives every year to help students in need across New Jersey.
Bridgeport mother struggles to get proper services to meet needs of disabled daughter
Luz Gonzalez says her child, who has epilepsy, is wheelchair-bound, non-verbal and developmentally disabled.
Loved ones hold funeral for 1 of 3 children drowned in Coney Island
Friends and family gathered at Caribe Funeral Home for 4-year-old Liliana Merdy's funeral, one of three siblings police believe were drowned by their mother exactly one week ago.
News 12
New photos released of fire at Goldberg's Bagels in Katonah
New photos have been released of a fire at Goldberg's Bagels in Katonah. Fire officials say when crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof and the front door. The shop was closed at the time, so they had to force their way in and they had to act fast since this is in a shopping plaza.
Body of missing fisherman on Delaware River found in New Jersey
New York State Police found a body in the Delaware River in New Jersey Monday afternoon.
Child finally goes home after spending 6 years at Westchester hospital
A child with special needs finally came home to her family in Connecticut after spending six years at Blythedale Children's Hospital.
ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought for stealing cash, perfume from Bay Shore store
Police say he stole assorted perfumes valued at approximately $150, and approximately $850 in cash before leaving the scene.
Film crew shoots scene for 50 Cent's TV series 'Raising Kanan' in Yonkers
A Yonkers neighborhood is buzzing with excitement as a film crew shoots a key scene for a popular television series.
Some in Long Beach look to change city's decision to opt out of marijuana sales
A meeting was held Tuesday where some homeowners argued that the financially struggling city is letting millions of dollars in tax revenue away.
Fire at North Lindenhurst home requires 4-department response
A house fire in North Lindenhurst Sunday night required a response from four different departments, authorities say.
Alert Center: Missing man left Nassau University Medical Center in scrubs, police say
The Nassau Police Missing Persons Squad is asking for the public's help after a man left Nassau University Medical Center wearing scrubs.
News 12
Guide: Tips to help you avoid thefts in parking lots
The Nassau County Police Department is warning shoppers to be careful when out in parking lots. “Theft in parking lots occurs when you are distracted,” a recent Tweet from the department says. Below are some of the safety tips you should take when out shopping:. 1. Do not leave...
Monroe Home Depot worker gets trapped under forklift, suffers serious injuries
Monroe Fire District Chief Rich Lenahan says the fire department responded to the store at 254 Larkin Drive for a call regarding a trapped worker.
Employee says fight over saying thank you led to fatal stabbing at Brooklyn store
A man was killed in a stabbing Tuesday night in Brooklyn.
Brooklyn pastor arrested mid-service after physical confrontation with woman in church
Bishop Lamor Miler-Whitehead, the Brooklyn pastor who was robbed of about a million dollars in jewelry during a live-streamed service, is speaking out after he was arrested following a confrontation with a woman during his Sunday sermon.
New Hyde Park man admits to driving drunk, high when he seriously injured Nassau officer
A New Hyde Park man charged with seriously injuring a Nassau County police officer has admitted to driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
