Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Local chef facing domestic assault charges

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The co-owner of a Tower Grove South restaurant is facing domestic assault charges. Anh Huy Nguyen, co-owner of Snō, was charged on Wednesday with domestic assault in the second, third and fourth degrees, felony charges. There’s also an unlawful use of a weapon charge, a misdemeanor.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman who was champion for domestic violence victims dies of suspected domestic violence

FARMERSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - A 48-year-old Collinsville man is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend on Thanksgiving Day in 2021. Robert Tarr, 48, of Collinsville, Illinois, was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. On Nov. 25, 2021, officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Nobbie Street in Farmersville, Illinois for a welfare check. When deputies arrived, they found Leslie Reeves, 45, of Troy, Illinois, shot to death and the man who lived there with critical injuries. Tarr, Reeves’ ex-boyfriend, was arrested and charged with charged with first-degree murder. His bond was set at $2 million.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
KMOV

13-year-old shot in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A young teen was shot in St. Louis City Wednesday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 13-year-old was shot in the area of Union and Lillian before 3 p.m. This is in the Mark Twain neighborhood. Police said the boy...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man found dead in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in north St. Louis City. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found a man dead near Hall Street and Adelaide on Wednesday. The department is still looking into the man’s death and the circumstances.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

How the St. Louis Area Foodbank helps those in need

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Area Foodbank is life-changing for those in need. Many neighbors are forced to make an impossible choice between food and medicine. Between a pandemic and inflation, many people are seeking help for the first time. The St. Louis Area Foodbank gets food...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wgel.com

Arrests Made In Warrant Sweep

A multi-county warrant sweep, known as “Operation Washout,” was undertaken last Wednesday in Southern Illinois. It was reported nearly 40 individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants. The sweep was made possible through the Centralia Police Department’s partnership with the FBI’s Safe Streets program. Arrests were made...
BOND COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

North St. Louis salvage yard on fire Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS – A salvage yard was on fire Wednesday morning in north St. Louis. The fire at the salvage yard located at 5 North Market Street started just after 4:30 a.m. The fire was put out by about 5:30 a.m. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman accused of stealing over $180K from East St. Louis charity

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A 40-year-old woman accused of stealing over $180,000 from a Metro East charity was sentenced Monday. Kenesha Burlison, 40, of St. Louis, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from Call for Help and identity theft. From 2016 to 2020, Burlison was the Director of Human Relations for the charity that helps people dealing with homelessness, poverty and other personal crises like mental health issues and sexual assault.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

