Teen shot in north St. Louis
An investigation is underway after someone shot a teen Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis.
Local chef facing domestic assault charges
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The co-owner of a Tower Grove South restaurant is facing domestic assault charges. Anh Huy Nguyen, co-owner of Snō, was charged on Wednesday with domestic assault in the second, third and fourth degrees, felony charges. There’s also an unlawful use of a weapon charge, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday afternoon shooting near Union Boulevard leaves teen injured
ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon near Union Boulevard and Lillian Avenue in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call regarding the shooting at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the boy had suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks but was still conscious and breathing.
Woman who was champion for domestic violence victims dies of suspected domestic violence
FARMERSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - A 48-year-old Collinsville man is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend on Thanksgiving Day in 2021. Robert Tarr, 48, of Collinsville, Illinois, was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. On Nov. 25, 2021, officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Nobbie Street in Farmersville, Illinois for a welfare check. When deputies arrived, they found Leslie Reeves, 45, of Troy, Illinois, shot to death and the man who lived there with critical injuries. Tarr, Reeves’ ex-boyfriend, was arrested and charged with charged with first-degree murder. His bond was set at $2 million.
13-year-old shot in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A young teen was shot in St. Louis City Wednesday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 13-year-old was shot in the area of Union and Lillian before 3 p.m. This is in the Mark Twain neighborhood. Police said the boy...
Man shot and killed in south St. Louis
A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in south St. Louis.
Warrant pins new schemes on former St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad
ST. LOUIS — A search warrant unsealed Tuesday alleges that ex-St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad shut down a convenience store in his ward, then took cash bribes in exchange for allowing it to reopen. The document, sent to Apple Inc. in March 2020 as an FBI agent sought Collins-Muhammad's...
Driver fires shots during road rage over merge in north St. Louis
Investigators say Jonathan Packer, 34, fired shots after an unsuccessful merge attempt Monday near Cass Avenue and Tucker Boulevard.
Man found dead in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in north St. Louis City. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found a man dead near Hall Street and Adelaide on Wednesday. The department is still looking into the man’s death and the circumstances.
How Notorious Serial Killer Gary Muehlberg Terrorized St. Louis
Police say they have charged the Package Killer 3 decades after his 1990 crime spree
How the St. Louis Area Foodbank helps those in need
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Area Foodbank is life-changing for those in need. Many neighbors are forced to make an impossible choice between food and medicine. Between a pandemic and inflation, many people are seeking help for the first time. The St. Louis Area Foodbank gets food...
Arrests Made In Warrant Sweep
A multi-county warrant sweep, known as “Operation Washout,” was undertaken last Wednesday in Southern Illinois. It was reported nearly 40 individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants. The sweep was made possible through the Centralia Police Department’s partnership with the FBI’s Safe Streets program. Arrests were made...
Robbery suspects crash in Ferguson during police chase
An investigation Tuesday afternoon has led to a large police presence in Ferguson.
Man pistol-whipped, carjacked at Gravois Plaza parking lot in St. Louis
An investigation is underway after a suspect pistol-whipped and carjacked a man from the Gravois Plaza parking lot in south St. Louis.
Laborers 42 offers additional $15,000 reward to bring killers of member to justice
CrimeStoppers initially posted $15,000 reward; Local 42 boosted that to $30,000. In an effort to find the killers of union brother, Damion Baker, Laborers Local 42 is doubling the reward money for information that will help bring the killers to justice, Local 42 Business Manager Brandon Flinn announced. The union...
Civil Rights advocates demand answers after six deaths at the City Justice Center
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Since 2021, the City Justice Center (CJC) has seen uprisings, fights, broken locks and more. Now, a group of civil rights advocates is demanding transparency after several detainees died within a six-month period. The Arch Defenders, Action St. Louis, and loved ones of a detainee...
North St. Louis salvage yard on fire Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS – A salvage yard was on fire Wednesday morning in north St. Louis. The fire at the salvage yard located at 5 North Market Street started just after 4:30 a.m. The fire was put out by about 5:30 a.m. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene.
Police identify woman found shot to death in St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday, Sept. 19 in St. Louis' Greater Ville neighborhood. Homicide detectives were called to a home Monday morning on the 4000 block of Lexington Avenue, where police said they found a woman inside dead from a gunshot wound. Monday afternoon,...
Woman accused of stealing over $180K from East St. Louis charity
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A 40-year-old woman accused of stealing over $180,000 from a Metro East charity was sentenced Monday. Kenesha Burlison, 40, of St. Louis, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from Call for Help and identity theft. From 2016 to 2020, Burlison was the Director of Human Relations for the charity that helps people dealing with homelessness, poverty and other personal crises like mental health issues and sexual assault.
Passing driver chased, shot overnight in Creve Coeur
An investigation is underway after a suspect chased and shot a passing driver overnight in Creve Coeur.
