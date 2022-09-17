FARMERSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - A 48-year-old Collinsville man is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend on Thanksgiving Day in 2021. Robert Tarr, 48, of Collinsville, Illinois, was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. On Nov. 25, 2021, officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Nobbie Street in Farmersville, Illinois for a welfare check. When deputies arrived, they found Leslie Reeves, 45, of Troy, Illinois, shot to death and the man who lived there with critical injuries. Tarr, Reeves’ ex-boyfriend, was arrested and charged with charged with first-degree murder. His bond was set at $2 million.

