Arizona man drowns while launching boat in northern Michigan lake
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Arizona man died while he was launching a boat into a northern Michigan lake with his son Monday. Police said Howard Tom Caswell, 78, of Mesa, Ariz., was preparing to fish on Dixon Lake in Otsego County's Bagley Township. While Caswell's son, who...
Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern Michigan
The Blocks 1969 Cessna 150J(NamUs) On July 4, 1977, John Block and his wife Jean, departed the Macomb Airport in New Haven, Michigan in their Cessna 150 airplane. The couple were headed to see their sons for the holiday and had planned on landing at the Lost Creek Sky Ranch Airport in Luzerne, Michigan according to MichiganMysteries.com. The couple never made it north and are still missing 45 years later.
Celebrate Secret Summer on Northern Michigan’s Sunrise Side
Soak up September’s still-warm lakes and sunny days while you spend a three-day weekend exploring Northern Michigan’s eastern shoreline from Oscoda to Rogers City. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse Magazine delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options.
McDonald’s restaurants in Roscommon, Mio, Oscoda, Rose City, Tawas, and others get new owner
REGION – 10 McDonald’s restaurants across Northern Michigan now have a new owner. Longtime McDonald’s Owner/Operator Cynthia Villaire and her family have purchased two restaurants in Petoskey, as well as locations in Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Indian River, Mio, Oscoda, Roscommon, Rose City, and Tawas City. “It’s very exciting....
Severe vomiting, diarrhea outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs linked to multiple GI diseases
A deadly outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs last month may largely be the work of parvovirus, but other severe cases are showing up positive for common diseases, veterinarians say.
This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan
There are some great places to live in the state of Michigan. However, this is not one of those places. It's actually the worst small town in the entire state. Well, according to "research" anyway. I apologize if this is your hometown. I mean, no one wants to be number...
Alcona County Veteran Supplying Custom Walking Canes for Other Veterans Free of Charge
Bill Hastings, a woodworker out of Alcona County, joined the Airforce in 1955 and served eight years. Nowadays, he spends a lot of time in his woodshop, creating masterpieces and walking canes for his fellow veterans. Hastings provides custom canes for free and has already made hundreds. “There’s 341,” he said. “We’ve done everything from brigadier generals, to commanding officers of naval ships, to buck privates and less.”
Salvation Army of Alpena Collecting Winter Clothes
The Salvation Army of Alpena is collecting winter clothes so they can distribute them in October. As part of their Share the Warmth for All Program, they’re taking in coats, boots, gloves, snow pants, hats and whatever else someone can wear to keep them warm. Last year they served over 270 people with over 470 items given away.
Weird Stuff Found in the Middle Island Sinkhole: Alpena County, Michigan
Ever hear of Middle Island? It's just twelve miles northeast of Alpena in Lake Huron. Looking at the island on Google Satellite Maps, the island seems to be surrounded by a dark mass...and within this dark mass is a separate sinkhole that you are about to venture into. You've seen other photos and pictures of various sinkhole bottoms, but maybe never anything like these.
Michigan State Police looking for 3 runaway teens who may be traveling together, asking for tips from public
Michigan State Police are on the lookout for three teenagers who reportedly ran away together. Authorities are asking for tips from the public to find them.
MSP: Person of interest located after threat made toward hospital
TAWAS CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Law enforcement in Iosco County say they located a person of interest after threats were made toward people at a hospital. About 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, an individual made threats to harm people at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital, according to the Tawas Police Department.
Michigan Cement Plant Recognized as ‘World’s Largest’
The World Record Academy certified a cement plant in Alpena, Michigan, as the “World’s Largest Cement Plant.”. The location, named Lafarge Alpena, produces more than 2.4 million metric tons of cement annually. It produces low-carbon OneCem PLC, Type I/II, Type III, Masonry Type N and Type S cements.
