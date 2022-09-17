Read full article on original website
Millville and Hammonton play to tie- Girls soccer recap
Sadie Drozdowski scored two goals for Millville in a 2-2 tie with Hammonton in Hammonton. The tie helped Millville remain unbeaten at 3-0-1. Reilyn Carr and Ariana Cruz each scored for Hammonton (0-6-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now...
Glassboro over Schalick in OT - Boys soccer recap
Atakan Ozdemir scored his second goal of the day in overtime as Glassboro won on the road, 2-1, over Schalick. Glassboro improves to 3-1-1 and led 1-0 at halftime. Evan Sepers scored for Schalick (2-3) to send the game into overtime. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Jackson powers Schalick past Glassboro - Girls soccer recap
Kerri Jackson’s five goals and an assist powered Schalick to a 7-2 victory over Glassboro in Glassboro. Angeline Chomo had a goal and two assists for Schalick (4-0-1). Emily Miller added a goal with an assist, and Carly Hayman made two saves. Amina Brown and Valentina Maccarone each scored...
Absegami tops Bridgeton - Girls soccer recap
Senior Chiamaka Wokocha scored twice to help propel Absegami to a 3-1 win over Bridgeton in Bridgeton. Junior Ella Hayek added a goal while senior Maya Scannell had an assist for Absegami (3-2). Sophomore keeper Averie Wiedeman finished with 12 saves. Junior Alexia Sandoval scored for Bridgeton (2-4) with an...
Bishop Eustace over Cherry Hill West- Field hockey recap
Blaire Sparks scored twice with an assist to lead Bishop Eustace to a 5-1 win over Cherry Hill West in Pennsauken. Cate Carney and Josette DeGour each had a goal and an assist for Bishop Eustace (1-2). Isabelle Marquardt also had a goal, while Madeline DiLemme made 11 saves in the win.
Franklin over Phillipsburg - Girls soccer recap
Jessia Shea struck twice while Sinai Kelliehan, Keliah Cottrell and Zayla Salas each added a goal as Franklin won at home, 5-0, over Phillipsburg. Franklin improves to 2-4 while Phillipsburg is now 0-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
Mainland over Vineland - Girls soccer recap
Savannah Jones and Maddie Taylor recorded one goal each for Mainland in its 2-0 win over Vineland in Linwood. Genevieve Morrison made six saves to earn the shutout. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Bent-Cole gets milestone goal, leads No. 3 Camden Catholic past No. 8 Moorestown
Olivia Bent-Cole scored four goals, including the 100th of her career as Camden Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 7-1 victory over Moorestown in Cherry Hill. Bent-Cole, a Northwestern commit who has represented Team USA in several international competitions, now has 102 goals for her career.
Maple Shade over Pemberton - Boys soccer recap
Jeremiah Iorio and Frank Jones each knocked in a goal as Maple Shade won on the road, 2-0, over Pemberton. Maple Shade improves to 2-4 while Pemberton is now 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Dunellen over Piscataway Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Dunellen scored two goals in the final two minutes to defeat Piscataway Magnet, 2-0, in Dunellen. Luis Bamaca broke the scoreless tie with a goal in the 78th minute assisted by Ahmed Oshash. Oshash then scored on a penalty kick for Dunellen (6-0). Kenny Palacios made 12 saves for Piscataway...
Clearview and Washington Township play to tie - Girls soccer recap
Madison Wessel made 20 saves for Clearview and Lindsay Price stopped four shots for Washington Township in a scoreless tie in Washington Township.
Gloucester Tech over Kingsway - Boys soccer recap
Noah Heinz netted two goals for Gloucester Tech in its 3-2 win over Kingsway in Woolwich. Mike Stanwood scored the other goal for Gloucester Tech, which led 2-1 at halftime and scored the opening goal of the second half. Zachary Webb and Dean Martin recorded one goal each for Kingsway.
Maple Shade, Moorestown Friends play to a draw - Girls soccer recap (photos)
Maple Shade and Moorestown Friends played to a 3-3 tie in Moorestown. Foluke Balogun scored two goals for Moorestown Friends (3-1-1), which netted three in the second half. Emilia Kochan had the other goal. Maryrose Paznokas added two assists and Chelsea Mohammed made 11 saves. Hadley Schaal had a goal...
Seneca over Burlington Township - Field hockey recap
Ava Thomas, Alyssa Holtz, Kyleigh Welusz, Riley McClelland and Kylee Donegan scored one goal each for Seneca in its 5-0 win over Burlington Township in Burlington Township. Emma Buttocovla had one assist in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Carteret nips Middlesex for 3rd shutout - Boys soccer recap
Freshman Anthony Bautista’s goal was enough to seal a third shutout win for Carteret over Middlesex in Middlesex. Senior keeper Austin Sandoval finished with five saves to preserve the win for Carteret (3-3). Senior goalie Joseph Caruso put up three saves for Middlesex (5-2), which lost for the first...
Lacey over Manchester Township - Boys soccer recap
Ethan Riley, Matteo Pasqualichio and Daniel Cardenas scored one goal each for Lacey in its 3-2 overtime win over Manchester Township in Lanoka Harbor. Ryan Fitzgerald made eight saves in the victory. Joey Kurak and Evan Weiner paced Manchester Township with one goal each. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Old Bridge over J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap
Emily Walz, Cara McCartney and Jenna Magrino all had a goal and an assist to help lead Old Bridge to a 5-0 victory over J.P. Stevens in Edison. Lilly Zanfini and Jenna Scopellite scored a goal each for Old Bridge (5-2) and Isabella Ludovico had one save to earn the shutout.
Spotswood over South River - Girls soccer recap
Jenna Maisano scored off a Stephanie Yarnall cross in the second half for Spotswood in its 1-0 win over South River in South River. Camryn Snyder made seven saves to record her third shutout of the season. Ashley Pereira made eight stops for South River. The N.J. High School Sports...
Girls soccer: No. 4 Watchung Hills blanks Hillsborough for 6th straight win
Senior Jenna Tobia scored twice to help lead Watchung Hills, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over Hillsborough in Warren. Senior Ava Prisco opened up proceedings in the first half to give Watchung Hills (6-0) the 1-0 lead off an assist by Tobia. Junior Paige Thomas got the assist on Tobia’s first goal. Senior Bella DeGiovanni and sophomore Alisha Perez combined for two saves in goal to earn the shutout.
South Plainfield over Metuchen in Perfillo’s 200th career win - Boys soccer recap
Dionys Rivas led the way for South Plainfield with two goals in its 3-1 win over Metuchen in Metuchen. The win was Anthony’s Perfilio’s 200th career win and moved South Plainfield to 5-1-1 on the season. Rohan Castillo added one goal for South Plainfield, which outscored Meutchen 3-1 in the second half after a scoreless first half.
