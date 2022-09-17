Read full article on original website
VCU enrollment drops for fourth consecutive yearMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Information about the upcoming State Fair of VirginiaMargaret MinnicksCaroline County, VA
Virginia restaurant releases its own signature beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
As electric bills rise due to fuel costs, advocates call for reform in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dominion Energy is increasing monthly bills in response to rising fuel prices and Appalachian Power is pursuing a similar rate hike. The utility companies say they’re taking steps to cushion the blow but some advocates argue customers in Virginia are still shouldering too much of the burden because of the state’s current law.
Can Youngkin change transgender student policies across Virginia?
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Policies for transgender students could soon change in schools across Virginia as Governor Glenn Youngkin leads an effort to overhaul state standards. A law passed in 2020 under Democratic leadership directed the Virginia Department of Education to create “model policies” to “address common issues regarding transgender students in accordance with evidence-based best practices.”
Rising interest rates are cooling off home sales in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)–Rising interest rates appear to be cooling off the housing market in Virginia. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve approved a third consecutive hike of three-quarters of a percentage point, an effort to drag down stubbornly high inflation and lower consumer demand. But the rapid rise in interest...
Local venues to celebrate fall VA Cider Trail events
(WJHL) – As businesses prep for a pumpkin-spiced fall, the American Cider Association has added local cideries to a list of must-see brewers with harvest events in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The Virginia Cider Trail serves as a who’s-who of the cider industry, and a press release said that...
Ethics board keeps ‘action’ secret on complaint against Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s ethics board won’t publicly disclose the “appropriate action” it took after finding evidence Gov. Kristi Noem intervened with a state agency to influence her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, a lawyer for the board told The Associated Press.
Montana to allow transgender people to change birth record
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — After months of defiance, Montana’s health department said Monday it will follow a judge’s ruling and temporarily allow transgender people to change the gender on their birth certificates. The judge issued a scathing order Monday morning saying health officials made “calculated violations” of...
Going North to Alaska with Travel Expert Kathy Kennedy
Travel Expert Kathy Kennedy, gets us ready for a very special Alaska Travel show with Royal Caribbean on October 15th at the Kingsport Press room!
Storm Team 11: A sunny and hot finish to the summer season
Enjoy the warm sunshine today as high temperatures near 90 in the Tri-Cities, upper 70s in the mountains. With fall officially kicking off Thursday, the cooler weather change could not be more timely. A cold front will move through Thursday afternoon giving us a chance for scattered showers during the day, while also delivering some fresh fall air Thursday night into Friday morning.
