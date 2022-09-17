Read full article on original website
MANZANITA REST AREA SHOOTING- Grants Pass, OR
Grants Pass, OR. – On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:17 PM, law enforcement officers from the Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired within the Northbound Manzanita Rest Area on I-5, just north of the Merlin Rd. Exit. The 911 caller further reported a female had been shot.
UPDATE ON ABDUCTED, MISSING CHILOQUIN WOMAN
At approximately 9:45PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Pilot Travel Center in Chemult where they located Molly May Swedenskey who was previously abducted. The person of interest in the abduction, Eric Patrick Koon, age 19, fled south on highway 97 at speeds exceeding 100 mph. Deputies...
KTVL
Klamath County law enforcement searching for suspected kidnapper
CHEMULT — A previously abducted individual was found at a Pilot Travel Center in Chemult at approximately 9:45 pm on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The suspected kidnapper fled the scene and is still sought by law enforcement. After deputies from the Klamath County Sheriff's Office found the abducted person, Molly...
KCSO Seeking Information About Missing Woman From Chiloquin
Molly May Swedenskey, age 20, was last seen by her family on 9/20/2022, at about 1:00PM, located at her residence in Chiloquin, Oregon. Left behind at her residence were her two small children both under the age of two. This behavior is extremely abnormal for Molly Swedenskey. Klamath County Sheriff’s...
KTVL
Suspect deceased after officer-involved shooting at I-5 rest area in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Updated Sept. 21 at 12:28 pm:. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department told News10 the suspect who was shot during a confrontation with Oregon State Police troopers and Josephine County Sheriff's Office deputies at the Northbound Manzanita rest area on Interstate 5 is now deceased.
Klamath Falls News
Klamath Falls forgery & theft ring apprehended
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On September 19, 2022, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET), the Klamath Falls Police Department, the Oregon State Police, and the Klamath County Parole and Probation Department served a search warrant on Gatewood Drive in Klamath Falls. Several individuals were arrested during the investigation, including the...
KTVL
Rainfall reduces fire risk in Jackson, Josephine counties to "Moderate" on Wednesday
JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES — Widespread rain across Jackson and Josephine counties has prompted multiple agencies to reduce the wildfire risk from 'High' to 'Moderate' beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 12:01 am. “Eighty-seven percent of all wildfires are human-caused, and we’re asking everyone to do their part to...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 21
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 1:34 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Toyota Prius, operated by Nathan F. Rowe (29) of Yoncalla, lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire. Rowe sustained critical injuries and was transported to Riverbend Medical Center. A passenger, Kelsey Willburn (28) sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 38 was affected for 4 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Medical Examiner, North Douglas County Fire and EMS and ODOT.
oregontoday.net
Standoff in Douglas Co., Sept. 19
On September 17th, at about 9:00 pm, Roseburg police officers attempted to stop on a white, 2018 Nissan Sentra that was being operated by Jeff Reece (40), of Roseburg, after observing him commit several traffic violations and almost striking two pedestrians as he sped through a stop sign. Reece failed to stop for officers and a vehicle pursuit was initiated but due to Reece’s speeds through a neighborhood, the pursuit was terminated. A short time later, officers located Reece stopped in his vehicle in the middle of the Stewart Parkway Bridge. Officers had prior information Reece was in possession of multiple firearms and Reece refused to exit his vehicle and made threats to shoot himself. Members of the Roseburg Police Department Emergency Response Team, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team and a S.W.A.T. member with the Oregon State Police responded, along with the Roseburg Police Department Hostage Negotiation Team. After about an hour of negotiation, a less-lethal impact weapon was deployed and DCSO K9 Eros was used to take Reece into custody. While taking Reece into custody, officers located a 9mm handgun concealed in Reece’s pocket. A search warrant was later served on Reece’s vehicle and an additional rifle was recovered. Reece was evaluated on scene by medics and transported to the Douglas County Jail where he was booked on multiple charges. The Stewart Parkway Bridge was closed for about two hours and the several civilians who had been initially evacuated from their vehicles were allowed to return. One lane of the bridge was re-opened to allow traffic to flow until officers were able to clear the scene. The bridge was fully opened about four hours after the incident started. OSP, DCSO, Roseburg FD and Bay Cities Ambulance assisted with this incident.
oregontoday.net
DINT makes Dent in Fentanyl, Sept. 19
On August 30, 2022, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) executed a search warrant on a large-scale illegal marijuana operation occurring in the remote timber area in Tiller, Oregon. During the execution of the search warrant, detectives seized and destroyed 15,925 marijuana plants, 4,120 pounds of processed marijuana, and seized three firearms. The illegal operation was occurring on privately owned land, surrounded by federal timber land. Parts of the operation were also being conducted on the federal timber land. In addition to the unlawful manufacture of marijuana, detectives found multiple unpermitted structures, trash, debris, and human waste spread throughout the property. Water was also being illegally impounded and diverted to holding tanks on the property to be used for the illegal operation. Multiple individuals attempted to flee on foot from law enforcement. The following individuals were arrested and transported to the Douglas County Jail: Leonel Sanchez Correa, 28 years of age, from Modesto, California; Eduardo Zuniga Mora, 26 years of age, Unknown address; Jose Luis Perez Hernandez, 25 years of age, Unknown address; Jacob Salomon Perez Hernandez, 22 years of age, Unknown address; Luis Mora Rivas, 56 years of age, from Santa Rosa, California; Luis Mora Fernandez, 28 years of age, from Santa Rosa, California; Avelino Salomon Cerrano, 42 years of age, Unknown address; Braulio Gomez Tapia, 49 years of age, Unknown address. This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated. DINT was assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lane County Sheriff’s Office, United States Forest Service, Winston Police Department, Douglas County Watermaster, and Douglas County Code Enforcement.
kptv.com
Passenger dies, driver critically injured in Douglas County crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 58 in Douglas County, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 1:30 p.m., on Sunday, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 53. OSP said an investigation revealed the driver of a Toyota Prius was westbound when they lost control on a curve. The car then left the roadway, struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire.
KTVL
"Extreme" wildfire risk in Southern Oregon reduced to "High"
Jackson County — While fire season has no set end date in Southern Oregon and northern California, forestry officials use a wildfire risk designation to indicate when the season is over. As of midnight, Sept. 20, Jackson and Josephine county will transition from Extreme to High danger levels but...
kptv.com
Highway 140 crash leaves woman dead
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between two vehicles on Highway 140, near milepost 17, left a woman dead Sunday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash just after 2:30 p.m. to find that an eastbound white Lexus SUV tried to make a U-turn when it was hit by a gray Chevrolet Tahoe. The driver of the Lexus, Elizabeth Reynolds, died at the scene. Her two dogs survived and were taken to the animal shelter. The driver of the other car was not injured.
KTVL
One dead after two vehicle crash on Highway 140
Jackson County, Ore. — One person is dead after a 2 vehicle crash on Sunday in Jackson county on highway 140. At approximately 2:30 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash on Highway 140 near milepost 17. An investigation revealed an eastbound white Lexus SUV, operated by Elizabeth Reynolds of La Jolla, California , attempted to make a U-turn. She turned in front of an eastbound gray Chevrolet Tahoe, operated by 29-year-old Cory M. Trujillo of Grants Pass. The Chevrolet collided with the driver’s side of the Lexus.
kezi.com
Roseburg man arrested for several charges following armed standoff
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A Roseburg man is facing several charges following an armed standoff with police on Saturday night. 40-year-old Jeff Reece is in Douglas County Jail under charges of reckless driving, felon in possession of firearm, unlawful possession, attempt to elude and reckless endangering. Roseburg Police said around 9:00...
KTVL
Wildfire season may be winding down, but Ashland agencies are already planning ahead
ASHLAND — With fire danger in Jackson and Josephine counties downgrading to moderate risk, the wildfire season may be nearing its end; but already agencies in Ashland are planning ahead. Police and firefighters in Ashland split the city's disaster planning into two parts. Ashland firefighters focus on defensible space,...
MEDFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT TO LAUNCH DRONE PROGRAM
The Medford Police Department is now taking to the skies to help fight crime. The Drone Response Team, comprised of three officers, will assist with many tasks, from searching for missing and endangered individuals to providing a bird’s eye view when tracking fleeing suspects. The drones will also greatly enhance crash and crime scene reconstruction and, in some cases, eliminate the need of commissioning additional on scene resources.
KCBY
Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team makes fentanyl arrest
ROSEBURG, Ore. — On September 14, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) conducted an operation in the 700 block of Garden Valley Boulevard, in Roseburg, Oregon, where detectives contacted an individual in the parking lot of a local business. Officials say, during the contact detectives deployed canine Trapper to...
KDRV
Cal Fire responding to multiple new wildfire starts in the Yreka area
YREKA, Calif.-- Mid-Saturday afternoon, Cal Fire's Siskiyou Unit reported that they are responding to multiple different wildfire starts in the Yreka area. NewsWatch 12 spoke with Cal Fire's Suzi Brady, who informed us that firefighters are responding to reports of new fires in the Yreka area, but have been unable to find any.
KTVL
Crashed semi carrying paint products blocks northbound Interstate 5 near Glendale
All lanes are now clear, but the cleanup continues on the shoulder of Interstate 5. The Oregon Department of Transportation estimates the backup is roughly 7 miles long. A semi-truck and trailer carrying paint products has crashed, blocking the northbound lane of Interstate 5. The accident occurred near Stage Pass/Glendale...
