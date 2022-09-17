Read full article on original website
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
West Orange over Newark Academy - Girls soccer recap
Madison Cyrus and Lauren Villasin scored one goal each for West Orange in its 2-0 win over Newark Academy in Livingston. Charley Dvorin and Sidda Mitchell recorded one assist each in the victory.
Cape May Tech over St. Joseph (Hamm.) - Boys soccer recap
Adam Dille scored four goals, leading Cape May Tech to a 4-3 victory over St. Joseph (Hamm.) in Cape May Court House. Nick Boehm had two assists and also made 16 saves for Cape May Tech (2-5). St. Joseph (Hamm.) falls to 0-3.
Dwight-Englewood blanks Leonia - Boys soccer recap
Senior Davis Lee had a goal and assist as Dwight-Englewood overpowered Leonia 3-0 in Leonia. Sophomore Louis Darmon-Sanger and senior Hugo Loius scored a goal apiece for Dwight-Englewood (3-3) while junior Jason Rhee had an assist. Sophomore keeper Kimani Whittner-White finished with five saves. Leonia fell to 0-4-1.
Franklin over Phillipsburg - Girls soccer recap
Jessia Shea struck twice while Sinai Kelliehan, Keliah Cottrell and Zayla Salas each added a goal as Franklin won at home, 5-0, over Phillipsburg. Franklin improves to 2-4 while Phillipsburg is now 0-6.
Dunellen over Piscataway Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Dunellen scored two goals in the final two minutes to defeat Piscataway Magnet, 2-0, in Dunellen. Luis Bamaca broke the scoreless tie with a goal in the 78th minute assisted by Ahmed Oshash. Oshash then scored on a penalty kick for Dunellen (6-0). Kenny Palacios made 12 saves for Piscataway
Glen Ridge over Bloomfield in OT- Girls soccer recap
Ava Kotronis had a goal and an assist to lead Glen Ridge to a 2-1 win in overtime over Bloomfield in Bloomfield. Keira Runnions also had a goal for Glen Ridge (2-4). Olivia Gist made eight saves in the win. Ella Jimenez made eight saves for Bloomfield (1-4).
Verona over Nutley - Girls soccer recap
Nutley is now 1-5.
Carteret nips Middlesex for 3rd shutout - Boys soccer recap
Freshman Anthony Bautista's goal was enough to seal a third shutout win for Carteret over Middlesex in Middlesex. Senior keeper Austin Sandoval finished with five saves to preserve the win for Carteret (3-3). Senior goalie Joseph Caruso put up three saves for Middlesex (5-2), which lost for the first
Palmyra and Our Lady of Mercy tie- Girls soccer recap
Carley Volkmann had a goal and an assist for Our Lady of Mercy in a 2-2 tie with Palmyra in Newfield. Julia Ostroff and Angie Sauls each had a goal for Palmyra (6-0-1). Savanna Fries added a goal for Our Lady of Mercy (3-3-1). Maeve O'Connell made 13 saves for
Gloucester Tech over Kingsway - Boys soccer recap
Noah Heinz netted two goals for Gloucester Tech in its 3-2 win over Kingsway in Woolwich. Mike Stanwood scored the other goal for Gloucester Tech, which led 2-1 at halftime and scored the opening goal of the second half. Zachary Webb and Dean Martin recorded one goal each for Kingsway.
Mia Rodriguez scores 4 goals in Caldwell over Belleville - Girls soccer recap
Mia Rodriguez scored four goals, two in each half, as Caldwell won on the road, 7-5, over Belleville. Belleville (1-4) jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Rodriguez responded and led Caldwell (5-2) to a 4-4 tie at halftime. Cassidy Brown added a goal and two assists while Mya Rivera
No. 13 Kent Place over Gov. Livingston - Field hockey recap
Sophia Miller starred for Kent Place, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 5-0 win over Gov. Livingston in Summit. Marissa Mikosh and Nina Choi added one goal each in the victory.
Memorial over Bayonne - Boys soccer recap
Jesus Garcia, Davis Diaz and Kevin Moreno scored a goal apiece in Memorial's 3-2 victory over Bayonne in West New York. Pedro Romano made four saves for Memorial (6-0). Anthony Ward and Jose Lainez each had a goal for Bayonne (2-3) and Brandon Drago made eight saves.
Rivalry renewed as No. 13 Hunterdon Central, No. 20 Bridgewater-Raritan battle to OT tie
After the final horn sounded on Wednesday afternoon signaling a double-overtime 1-1 tie, the Bridgewater-Raritan and Hunterdon Central players were already talking about the next time they would face each other. "It's a disappointing result at the moment, but we'll get another shot at them next time," Bridgewater-Raritan senior Chris
Southern over Jackson Memorial in OT- Girls soccer recap
Sarah Boyd scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Southern to a 3-2 win over Jackson Memorial in Jackson. Jackson Memorial (2-5) built a two-goal lead behind goals from Renee Wanzor and Chloe Messer. Southern (1-4) got goals from Rory Hagen and Brielle Simon to send the game into overtime.
Roxbury over Montville - Girls soccer recap
Juliana Osterman scored two second half goals to life Roxbury to a 2-0 victory over Montville in Montville. Aislyn Rivera made two saves and Clair Donnelly had one to combine on the shutout for Roxbury (3-1). Hanna DeAngelis made 12 saves for Montville (2-2-1).
Hun over Pennington - Boys soccer recap
Conor Frykholm scored all three goals as Hun won at home, 3-0, and handed Pennington it's first loss of the season. Diego Pena earned the shutout with five saves for Hun (4-2), which 2-0 at halftime. Nick Kempe saved four shots for Pennington (4-1).
Newark East Side over Cedar Grove - Girls soccer recap
Anayah Rivera paced Newark East Side with one goal and one assist in its 4-1 win over Cedar Grove in Newark. Isabelle Machado, Beatriz Oliveira and Sarah Alvarez added one goal each for Newark East Side, which scored four unanswered goals after trailing 1-0. Samira Lukovic netted the only goal
Girls soccer: No. 4 Watchung Hills blanks Hillsborough for 6th straight win
Senior Jenna Tobia scored twice to help lead Watchung Hills, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over Hillsborough in Warren. Senior Ava Prisco opened up proceedings in the first half to give Watchung Hills (6-0) the 1-0 lead off an assist by Tobia. Junior Paige Thomas got the assist on Tobia’s first goal. Senior Bella DeGiovanni and sophomore Alisha Perez combined for two saves in goal to earn the shutout.
Point Pleasant Boro over Jackson Liberty - Girls soccer recap
Ava Bjorndahl made eight saves to earn the shutout in Point Pleasant Boro's 2-0 victory over Jackson Liberty in Point Pleasant. Kyleigh Cilento and Molly Liggett each scored a goal for Point Pleasant Boro (5-0) in the win. Jackson Liberty falls to 5-2.
