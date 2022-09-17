Read full article on original website
Marisa Schoenberg powers River Dell over Dwight-Englewood - Field hockey recap
Marisa Schoenberg completed a hat trick as River Dell won at home, 5-0, over Dwight-Englewood. Kylie Hay added a goal and an assist while Amelia Woelfel scored for River Dell (3-2), which scored four goals in the opening period. Aashna Pandya received the shutout with two saves. Dwight-Englewood is now...
Summit over Johnson- Field hockey recap
Darcey Chapman scored twice to lead Summit to a 2-1 win over Johnson in Clark. Maddie MacPherson dished out two assists for Summit (5-2), which did all of its scoring in the third and fourth quarters. Jenna Reider buried the lone goal for Johnson (1-5) in the fourth quarter. Lily...
Wallkill Valley edges Vernon - Field hockey recap
Sarina Sanders followed through on a pass from Kellie Roth to lift Wallkill Valley to a 2-1 victory at home over Vernon. Sarah Philback scored first for Wallkill Valley (4-2-1) but Kaylee Free answered for Vernon (1-4) to briefly tie the score. Vernon outshot Wallkill Valley by 19-8. The N.J....
Morgan Kotch scores 3 goals as Pennington shuts down Blair - Girls soccer recap
Blair is now 2-3.
Malfa scores OT winner as No. 11 Shore wins defensive battle against No. 15 Wall
A battle between two Shore Conference powerhouses did not disappoint on Wednesday. Shore, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, entered the contest having allowed six goals in five games. No. 15 Wall has been even better, giving up just one goal in four games. Defense led the way once...
Garfield over Lodi to stay undefeated - Boys soccer recap
Julius Mesa, Leland Gonzalez and Christian Ramirez provided goals as Garfield won on the road, 4-1, over Lodi. Garfield (5-0) led 1-0 at halftime while Jakub Piszczatowski saved four shots to preserve the win. Joshua Ayala put Lodi (2-2) on the scoreboard.
South River over Spotswood- Boys soccer recap
Selvin Fugon, Jesus Marcial, and Alan Hernandez each had a goal for South River in a 3-2 win over Spotswood in Spotswood. Anthony Costa made five saves for South River, which improved to 5-0-1 with the win. Aidan Collins and Austin Scher each scored for Spotswood (4-3).
Late goal over St. John Vianney keeps Colts Neck unbeaten - Field hockey recap
Sophia DeThomasis completed a pass from Kylie Dawson in the final period as Colts Neck won on the road, 1-0, over St. John Vianney. Colts Neck improves to 6-0 while St. John Vianney is now 3-3.
Girls soccer: No. 4 Watchung Hills blanks Hillsborough for 6th straight win
Senior Jenna Tobia scored twice to help lead Watchung Hills, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over Hillsborough in Warren. Senior Ava Prisco opened up proceedings in the first half to give Watchung Hills (6-0) the 1-0 lead off an assist by Tobia. Junior Paige Thomas got the assist on Tobia’s first goal. Senior Bella DeGiovanni and sophomore Alisha Perez combined for two saves in goal to earn the shutout.
Old Bridge over J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap
Emily Walz, Cara McCartney and Jenna Magrino all had a goal and an assist to help lead Old Bridge to a 5-0 victory over J.P. Stevens in Edison. Lilly Zanfini and Jenna Scopellite scored a goal each for Old Bridge (5-2) and Isabella Ludovico had one save to earn the shutout.
Franklin over Phillipsburg - Girls soccer recap
Jessia Shea struck twice while Sinai Kelliehan, Keliah Cottrell and Zayla Salas each added a goal as Franklin won at home, 5-0, over Phillipsburg. Franklin improves to 2-4 while Phillipsburg is now 0-6.
Mia Rodriguez scores 4 goals in Caldwell over Belleville - Girls soccer recap
Mia Rodriguez scored four goals, two in each half, as Caldwell won on the road, 7-5, over Belleville. Belleville (1-4) jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Rodriguez responded and led Caldwell (5-2) to a 4-4 tie at halftime. Cassidy Brown added a goal and two assists while Mya Rivera...
Dynamic duo powers Roxbury past Montville - Boys soccer recap
Asher and Aiden Metz scored three goals apiece for Roxbury in a 6-1 victory over Montville in Succasunna.
Mountain Lakes over Whippany Park - Field hockey recap
Kaylin Hey paced Mountain Lakes with one goal and one assist for Mountain Lakes as it defeated Whippany Park, 3-1, in Mountain Lakes. Caroline Fiorena and Kara Sawransky added one goal each for Mountain Lakes, which led 2-0 into the third quarter. Adrianna Fragomeni notched nine saves in the win.
Randolph shuts out Chatham- Girls soccer recap
Jojo Denegri scored two goals to lead Randolph to a 2-0 win over Chatham in Randolph. Carlie Wysocki had an assist for Randolph (4-2), which scored both of its goals in the first half. Ally Kuridza made five saves to earn the shutout. Chatham fell to 2-2-1 with the loss.
Boys soccer: Alvarado leads No. 3 Kearny past Hudson Catholic
Senior Alejandro Alvarado produced a hat trick as Kearny, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, stayed unbeaten with a 6-2 win over Hudson Catholic in Kearny. Freshman Benji Silva finished with a goal and assist while sophomores Guilherme Xavier and Jeckson Rivera had a goal apiece for Kearny (6-0). Senior Johan Baez chipped in with two assists and Kearny outshot Hudson Catholic 13-3.
Dunellen over Piscataway Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Dunellen scored two goals in the final two minutes to defeat Piscataway Magnet, 2-0, in Dunellen. Luis Bamaca broke the scoreless tie with a goal in the 78th minute assisted by Ahmed Oshash. Oshash then scored on a penalty kick for Dunellen (6-0). Kenny Palacios made 12 saves for Piscataway...
No. 5 West Essex over Glen Ridge - Field hockey recap
Gianna Macrino scored four goals and Adelaide Minnella had three with two assists as West Essex, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to an 8-0 victory over Glen Ridge in North Caldwell. Cielle McInerney added a goal and an assist for West Essex (7-0). Nicole Campolattaro scored a...
Verona over Nutley - Girls soccer recap
Nutley is now 1-5.
Rutherford over Weehawken - Boys soccer recap
Leo Santana, Daniel Geltrude and Alex Jimenez each scored a goal in Rutherford's 3-0 victory over Weehawken in Weehawken. Alex Sasso made one save for Rutherford (5-0). In defeat, Fraymer Fernandez made six saves for Weehawken (2-4).
