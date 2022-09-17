Read full article on original website
Owensboro students get book vending machine
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at Foust Elementary in Owensboro have a new way to inspire their inner book worms. They have a book vending machine donated by Independence bank. It was unveiled this Wednesday morning. Students don’t need money to use it. They will be awarded tokens to choose...
Evansville Day School hosts blood drive with American Red Cross
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Day School and the American Red Cross held a blood drive Tuesday. School officials say they helped host the blood drive to help fill the lifesaving need in the community. Organizers tell us students 16 and older were able to donate with permission from a...
Evansville Christian School makes giant pink ribbon in support of teacher
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students and staff at Evansville Christian School took time to support one of their teachers battling breast cancer. Last week, dozens of them wore pink and met out on the field to form a giant, pink, human ribbon. It was done as an encouragement to Mrs....
Boy Scouts of America prepares for annual popcorn sale
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday was the kick-off of the Boy Scouts of America popcorn sale. Buffalo Trace Council Scout Executive John Harding says they have been selling popcorn for 40 years and he believes they are the best sellers in the scouts. He is excited about the increased enrollment, which surpasses the previous two years and feels they will have a strong bounce back from COVID.
UE hosting Constitution Day lecture
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville will host a Constitution Day lecture. That’s happening at 7 Tuesday night in Smythe Lecture Hall. Dr. Luis Fraga will speak at the event. He’s a member of the political science faculty at the University of Notre Dame. His speech...
Madisonville Community College holds ribbon cutting for workforce center
CLAY, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Community College now has a new workforce center. Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for the center. Both MCC and Henderson Community College will offer certification programs at the new workforce center for highly in-demand fields, including utility lineman and CDL licenses. MCC President...
Oakland City University receives $750k Lilly Endowment Grant
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Oakland City University officials say the university has received a $750,000 from Lilly Endowment, Inc. According to a press release, the grant will be used to establish and run several technology-based summer camps for high school students in the southwest Indiana region. University officials say...
New enrollment numbers released for USI and OCU
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New enrollment numbers have been released for Oakland City University and the University of Southern Indiana. Officials with USI say students of color and international students make up a record of 16.9% of the student population. However, the university also says their current enrollment, 7,361 students, is down 7.3% compared to the 2021 fall semester.
Nut Club lays out electrical wiring ahead of Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are just about two weeks away from the start of the Fall Festival. The West Side Nut Club is already working hard getting things ready on Franklin Street. They shared a video on Facebook Sunday, showing crews laying electrical wiring that will provide power to...
Deputy Bryan Hicks selected as Grand Marshal for Fall Festival Main Parade
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club announced Wednesday that Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Hicks has been selected as this year’s Grand Marshall for the 101st annual Fall Festival Main Parade. [A Fighting Chance: Deputy Bryan Hicks’ story]. The parade is set to be...
Hopkins Co. teacher named Ky. Elementary Teacher of the Year
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kelly Gates, a fifth grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year Tuesday. Gates was in Frankfort for the announcement, which was on Gov. Beshear’s Facebook page. She was recognized for her years of teaching, and one...
2022 Shepard Lecture Series to host evening with 4 Ind. Appellate Judges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Evansville Bar Association and Evansville Bar Foundation will welcome four judges of the Court of Appeals of Indiana to Evansville. According to a press release, the group will be sharing the court’s 131-year story with the public. The Honorable Randall T. Shepard, former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Indiana, will be joined by Judge Melissa S. May, Judge Elaine Brown, and Judge Leanna K. Weissmann for the event.
Emge’s Deli and Diner officially closing after 46 years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Emge’s Deli and Diner are saying their final goodbyes after 46 years in business. The news of the closing comes after Emge’s moved from the downtown area to the north side. [Related Story: Emge’s Deli closes downtown location, moving to north side]...
Princeton opens splash pad due to heat
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Fall may be starting this week, but summer is going down kicking. The City of Princeton says they are opening the splash pad at the Aquatic Center Tuesday and Wednesday because of the heat. Near record temperatures in the mid 90s, with heat index values around...
Owensboro resident celebrates 104th birthday
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man celebrated a special birthday on Monday, his 104th. James Wimsatt says he received some special gifts on his 104th birthday, including a letter from President Joe Biden. Wimsatt says he also got letters from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and U.S. Representative Brett Guthrie.
Western Ky. Botanical Garden launches capital campaign to expand garden
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Western Kentucky Botanical Garden is launching a new 3-phase project that will make space for a garden expansion, and more economic development. Officials say the first phase is already complete, with a new $800,000 house that was added to the property for visitors to stop in and get information about the garden.
Webster Co. Fiscal Court holding ribbon-cutting at new workforce center
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Webster County Fiscal Court is hosting a ribbon-cutting event for the new workforce center. The new center can be found at 1758 State Road 874 in Clay. The new center is on property that was previously owned by a mining company. Officials say Madisonville...
USI women’s soccer falls to Morehead State in OVC debut
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer made their Ohio Valley Conference debut Sunday afternoon, playing to a close 1-0 loss at Morehead State University. The road matchup at the Morehead State Eagles opened up the 2022 OVC schedule not only for the Screaming Eagles but...
Princeton to hold escort for WNBA champion Jackie Young
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton Mayor Greg Wright says they are holding an escort in honor of Jackie Young and the Las Vegas Aces winning the WNBA Championship. It’s set for Saturday at 4:00 p.m., and Jackie Young will be home for the event. But first, Tuesday night, there...
Voting locations finalized for Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Clerks Office has finalized the list of voting centers for the General Election on Tuesday, November 8. They shared the list on their Facebook page. Any qualified voter in Daviess County can vote at any of these locations on Election day. There...
