KEPR
City leaders invite public to weigh in on retail cannabis sales
PASCO, Wash. — City council members want to hear the community's thoughts on lifting a ban on retail cannabis in the City of Pasco. City council will hold two listening sessions on Sept. 27 and Oct. 4 to gauge community response before any decision is made. Earlier this year,...
KEPR
Supporters celebrate grand opening of Reser's Fine Foods plant in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A new Tri-Cities food processing plant is up and running in east Pasco, marking the completion of one of the many projects underway in the area. Supporters gathered Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the grand opening of Reser's Fine Foods plant, one of the country's largest family-owned prepared foods businesses.
KEPR
Airplane crashes at Tri-Cities Airport; passengers escape safely
PASCO, Wash. — Ten passengers are safe after a corporate jet crashed due to malfunction landing gear at the Tri-Cities Airport Tuesday morning. The Cessna Citation CJ3 was carrying ten employees with Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute (PCLI), a surgical center with locations in Kennewick, Lewiston and Chehalis. PCLI...
KEPR
Review restoration hearing for suspected Fred Meyer gunman pushed back
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — New developments in the suspected Fred Meyer gunman's case will not be revealed for another two weeks. On Wednesday in Benton County Superior Court, a judge pushed back Aaron Christopher Kelly's review restoration hearing to Oct. 12. Kelly is facing charges for Premeditated First Degree...
KEPR
SIU detectives identify officer in officer-involved shooting
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Detectives with the Special Investigations Unit released the identity of the officer who allegedly returned fire after a suspect shot at them during a foot chase in Kennewick on Sept. 13. Just after 6:15 p.m. in the 5200 block of W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick, Officers...
KEPR
North Franklin School District teacher faces charges after allegedly assaulting minor
CONNELL, Wash. — A North Franklin School District teacher is facing charges after being accused of inappropriately contacting a student. According to court documents from the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office, 35-year-old Edgar Edmidio Mendez has been charged with Assault in the 4th Degree with Sexual Motivation, and Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes. Both Gross Misdemeanors.
KEPR
Walla Walla Detectives investigating homicide after finding man dead at apartment
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Police Department Major Crime Detectives are investigating a suspicious death as a homicide after finding a deceased man in an apartment on September 19th. Around 8:30 a.m., Walla Walla Police and Fire Department Crews responded to an apartment in the 400 block of...
KEPR
Power restored to several homes after vehicle crash
RICHLAND, Wash. — Power has now been restored to several homes in the North end of Richland after a vehicle crash damaged power lines in the area. Around 11:30 p.m. on September 18th, a single vehicle traveling North on Stevens Dr. left the roadway and struck a series of lines which provide support for the power lines in the area.
KEPR
Three Southridge students arrested after alleged threats toward other student
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Three Southridge students are behind bars after allegedly making continuous threats toward another student. During lunchtime on Monday, police said four Southridge students cornered another student and threatened to assault him. Officials said the victim did not engage back and later reported the incident to Kennewick...
KEPR
Two drivers hospitalized after vehicle vs. semi wreck
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two drivers are in the hospital after a late night vehicle vs. semi crash in Benton County. Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers with WSP responded to the collision on SR 221 at MP 4, just four miles north of Paterson. Officials said Adrian...
KEPR
Community pays tribute to decorated war Veteran
Richland Wash. — Major Rudolph P. Webster was born in June of 1932. Growing up in the great depression, at 16, Webster left home to join the carnival. From there, he immediately went to Boot Camp to join the Army. Daughter and apple of his eye, Rose-Marie Hadeed says....
