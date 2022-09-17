ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morganfield, KY

Comments / 1

Related
WEHT/WTVW

WCSO: Remains of missing person located and identified

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says discovered remains have been identified as Jamey Grant, 34, of Chandler. WCSO says it located human remains this morning in the area of South Center Road, north of State Road 261. Deputies say on September 17, WCSO received a report that Grant was […]
CHANDLER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: “Edged weapon” used to seriously injure man

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says officers arrested a woman overnight in an alleged assault case. Around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, police say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Reservoir in reference to a potential stabbing. Investigators believe that Tasha Zellers wielded an “edged weapon”, which they say […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
14news.com

Police: Four homes damaged by bullets Tues. night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four homes on Evansville’s east side were hit by bullets Tuesday night. Police say it happened around 6 p.m. on Corregidor Circle. Officials say that homes on Roosevelt and Corregidor were hit. Our crew on scene also saw officers taking a rifle from a home.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Union County, KY
Morganfield, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Morganfield, KY
City
Plantation, FL
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Plantation, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Uniontown, KY
Union County, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Plantation, KY
14news.com

Suspicious death under investigation in Pike Co.

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in Petersburg. They say their investigation started Tuesday evening in the 600 block of East Main Street. We are told the person who died is an adult. Officials tell us the autopsy is planned for...
PETERSBURG, IN
westkentuckystar.com

Wanted Princeton man nabbed in Caldwell

A wanted Princeton man was arrested in Caldwell County on Tuesday. Deputies said 21-year-old Juan Rosales was served with a McCracken County District Court Warrant and taken to the Caldwell County jail. Rosales was wanted on charges of fleeing or evading police, speeding 26 miles per hour or more over...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Police arrest hit and run suspect 50 miles after crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police say officers arrested a man in Evansville after he allegedly crashed into another vehicle across county lines. Late Monday afternoon, police say they received a report of a hit and run crash that happened on I-69 near the Washington exit in Daviess County. According to police, the driver […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Police#Ucso#Chase#Union Co
westkentuckystar.com

Massac County Sheriff seeking missing woman

A Massac County woman was reported missing Wednesday morning, and the Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help. The Massac County Sheriff said that 34-year-old Brittany A. Smith was last seen at her home on Jonesboro Road in the early morning hours. She is described as 5 feet 3...
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
14news.com

Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Pike Co.

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Pike County are investigating a stabbing. Officials say police received a call about someone stabbed in the head on the 1800 block of Alford Street. They tell 14 News that officers arrived and saw a car accident with the suspect in a ditch...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Names released of two involved in Fagan Street stabbing

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department is on scene of a stabbing in the area of Fagan and Clay Street. Two people have been transported to local hospitals for their injuries. There is no ongoing threat to the public from this incident. Authorities tell us this was a domestic situation involving a father […]
HENDERSON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
14news.com

Helicopter called to motorcycle accident in Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - First responders say several crews were called out to a motorcycle accident overnight in Union County. It happened on State Route 56 just past State Route 360. Morganfield’s Fire Chief Rick Millikan posted a video on Facebook where a helicopter was called in. We...
UNION COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Eddyville man arrested for disorderly conduct after incident at sheriff's office

An Eddyville man under a pre-trial diversion agreement will face new charges after authorities said he caused problems at the Lyon County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said 50-year-old Joe P. Stinnett visited the sheriff's office on Thursday to inquire about an impounded vehicle, although he was apparently mailed a letter explaining the proper procedures for claiming the vehicle.
EDDYVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Horses seized in Saline County after foal found dead on owner's property, sheriff's office says

The Saline County Sheriff's Office says multiple horses have been permanently forfeited to the county due to mistreatment. A news release issued by the sheriff's office on Tuesday says that 12 horses were seized from James Kevin Griffith of Harrisburg back in July as the result of Griffith's failure to provide sufficient food, water, and care for the animals.
SALINE COUNTY, IL
14news.com

Henderson Police: 2 stabbed, 1 with life threatening injuries

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department say they were called to reports of stabbing in the 300 block of Fagan Street. It happened after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police say 24-year-old Kenneth Edmonds, Jr. was found nearby at the intersection of Clay and Fagan Streets with injuries. They say...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Muhlenberg Co. woman arrested after assaulting man, police say

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been arrested after police say she seriously injured a man. According to a Facebook post, Central City Police Department responded to the 1000 block of West Reservoir around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in reference to an assualt. Officials say during this...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh man convicted in 2016 DUI fatal arrested again

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A man arrested late Saturday night and charged with drunk driving with an infant is no stranger to police. Six years ago, Coleman Sheridan was involved in a high-profile drunk driving case that led to the death of Janet Gries. The 51-year-old Darmstadt resident was taking an early morning jog […]
NEWBURGH, IN
thunderboltradio.com

Fugitive Arrested During Traffic Stop in McCracken County

An individual with an extensive, dangerous criminal history was arrested in McCracken County. Sheriff’s reports said deputies initiated a traffic stop on Yarbro Lane, involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by 50 year old Allen S. Nesler, of Calloway County. During the stop, Nesler gave deputies a forged government...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

More than a dozen horses seized from owner in Saline County

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KBSI) – The Saline County Sheriff’s Office seized several horses from their owner after it was deemed the owner failed to provide sufficient food, water and care for the animals. The Illinois Department of Agriculture had previously cited James Kevin Griffith for failure to provide sufficient...
SALINE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy