WCSO: Remains of missing person located and identified
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says discovered remains have been identified as Jamey Grant, 34, of Chandler. WCSO says it located human remains this morning in the area of South Center Road, north of State Road 261. Deputies say on September 17, WCSO received a report that Grant was […]
POLICE: “Edged weapon” used to seriously injure man
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says officers arrested a woman overnight in an alleged assault case. Around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, police say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Reservoir in reference to a potential stabbing. Investigators believe that Tasha Zellers wielded an “edged weapon”, which they say […]
wrul.com
Traffic Stop And Domestic Battery Land Two White County Residents In Jail
A Crossville woman was taken into custody following a traffic stop on September 16th. At around 1 p.m. 39 year old Amber N Newman was stopped on Fifth Street and arrested for Driving While License Revoked. She paid $250 plus fees and was released. A 40 year old Carmi man...
14news.com
Police: Four homes damaged by bullets Tues. night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four homes on Evansville’s east side were hit by bullets Tuesday night. Police say it happened around 6 p.m. on Corregidor Circle. Officials say that homes on Roosevelt and Corregidor were hit. Our crew on scene also saw officers taking a rifle from a home.
14news.com
Affidavit: Man arrested after officers find him lying on road, vehicle wrecked
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An 18-year-old was arrested after responding officers say they found his vehicle wrecked while he was lying on the road. Officers were called to Waterworks Road just past Marina Point boat dock Tuesday night for an accident with injuries. When they got there, they say they...
14news.com
Suspicious death under investigation in Pike Co.
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in Petersburg. They say their investigation started Tuesday evening in the 600 block of East Main Street. We are told the person who died is an adult. Officials tell us the autopsy is planned for...
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted Princeton man nabbed in Caldwell
A wanted Princeton man was arrested in Caldwell County on Tuesday. Deputies said 21-year-old Juan Rosales was served with a McCracken County District Court Warrant and taken to the Caldwell County jail. Rosales was wanted on charges of fleeing or evading police, speeding 26 miles per hour or more over...
Police arrest hit and run suspect 50 miles after crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police say officers arrested a man in Evansville after he allegedly crashed into another vehicle across county lines. Late Monday afternoon, police say they received a report of a hit and run crash that happened on I-69 near the Washington exit in Daviess County. According to police, the driver […]
westkentuckystar.com
Massac County Sheriff seeking missing woman
A Massac County woman was reported missing Wednesday morning, and the Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help. The Massac County Sheriff said that 34-year-old Brittany A. Smith was last seen at her home on Jonesboro Road in the early morning hours. She is described as 5 feet 3...
14news.com
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Pike Co.
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Pike County are investigating a stabbing. Officials say police received a call about someone stabbed in the head on the 1800 block of Alford Street. They tell 14 News that officers arrived and saw a car accident with the suspect in a ditch...
Names released of two involved in Fagan Street stabbing
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department is on scene of a stabbing in the area of Fagan and Clay Street. Two people have been transported to local hospitals for their injuries. There is no ongoing threat to the public from this incident. Authorities tell us this was a domestic situation involving a father […]
14news.com
Union County law enforcement investigating fraud case after deadly chase
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - After a deadly crash on Friday in Union County, law enforcement is investigating a fraud case. 38-year old Stephanie Roberts, from Florida, was killed in that crash after a police chase. [Previous Story: UCSO identifies fraud suspect in fatal chase]. The chase started after police say...
14news.com
Helicopter called to motorcycle accident in Union Co.
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - First responders say several crews were called out to a motorcycle accident overnight in Union County. It happened on State Route 56 just past State Route 360. Morganfield’s Fire Chief Rick Millikan posted a video on Facebook where a helicopter was called in. We...
westkentuckystar.com
Eddyville man arrested for disorderly conduct after incident at sheriff's office
An Eddyville man under a pre-trial diversion agreement will face new charges after authorities said he caused problems at the Lyon County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said 50-year-old Joe P. Stinnett visited the sheriff's office on Thursday to inquire about an impounded vehicle, although he was apparently mailed a letter explaining the proper procedures for claiming the vehicle.
wevv.com
Horses seized in Saline County after foal found dead on owner's property, sheriff's office says
The Saline County Sheriff's Office says multiple horses have been permanently forfeited to the county due to mistreatment. A news release issued by the sheriff's office on Tuesday says that 12 horses were seized from James Kevin Griffith of Harrisburg back in July as the result of Griffith's failure to provide sufficient food, water, and care for the animals.
14news.com
Henderson Police: 2 stabbed, 1 with life threatening injuries
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department say they were called to reports of stabbing in the 300 block of Fagan Street. It happened after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police say 24-year-old Kenneth Edmonds, Jr. was found nearby at the intersection of Clay and Fagan Streets with injuries. They say...
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. woman arrested after assaulting man, police say
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been arrested after police say she seriously injured a man. According to a Facebook post, Central City Police Department responded to the 1000 block of West Reservoir around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in reference to an assualt. Officials say during this...
Newburgh man convicted in 2016 DUI fatal arrested again
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A man arrested late Saturday night and charged with drunk driving with an infant is no stranger to police. Six years ago, Coleman Sheridan was involved in a high-profile drunk driving case that led to the death of Janet Gries. The 51-year-old Darmstadt resident was taking an early morning jog […]
thunderboltradio.com
Fugitive Arrested During Traffic Stop in McCracken County
An individual with an extensive, dangerous criminal history was arrested in McCracken County. Sheriff’s reports said deputies initiated a traffic stop on Yarbro Lane, involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by 50 year old Allen S. Nesler, of Calloway County. During the stop, Nesler gave deputies a forged government...
kbsi23.com
More than a dozen horses seized from owner in Saline County
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KBSI) – The Saline County Sheriff’s Office seized several horses from their owner after it was deemed the owner failed to provide sufficient food, water and care for the animals. The Illinois Department of Agriculture had previously cited James Kevin Griffith for failure to provide sufficient...
