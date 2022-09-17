Read full article on original website
5 Seasonal October events in Billings
Plenty of Fall and Halloween fun is happening in the Magic City in October. Plan ahead to get the most out of all that is happening in Billings. Here is a list of a few events happening during October. The Maize at Grandpa’s Farm. The corn maze at Grandpa’s...
Raising awareness during Falls Prevention Awareness Week
September 18 – 24 is National Falls Prevention Awareness Week, and the Billings Fire Department is taking advantage of the week to bring attention to these incidents. Victoria Hill with the city of Billings reports that 55% of response logs are from falls. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Coordinator for...
First Interstate Bank & Volunteer Day efforts
First Interstate Bank recently hosted their Volunteer day on September 14, where every branch closed for the afternoon so employees could assist on local community projects. Over 50 projects and more than 400 participants in the Billings market were a part of Volunteer Day last Wednesday. Volunteers helped with two...
Smoke on rims firefighting training
You may see a lot of smoke coming from the rims Wednesday afternoon. The Billings Fire Department is hosting a training at the airport and smoke may be visible between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. today on Sept. 21, 2022. Don’t be alarmed.
Who won the Ales for Trails beer competition?
The Billings TrailNet wrapped up their biggest fundraiser on September 9, Ales for Trials. The event that has been going on since 2001 had something new this year: a beer competition. The nonprofit organization announced the winners of the Ales for Trails Beer Competition Monday. There were three beer categories:...
Alleged arson fires set in Billings
A Wyoming resident is under arrest for reportedly setting multiple fires in a dormitory in Billings, housing 19 people. BPD responded to reported arson at a church. The suspect allegedly set arson fire to the church at 100 N. 31st Street and broke windows. 43-year-old Jodi Moore was arrested for...
Billings Behind the Scenes – Downtown Billings Alliance
Katy Easton with the Downtown Billings Alliance talks about the public art program in downtown Billings. These public art pieces make downtown areas more vibrant and beautiful where people can explore. The art program also has public safety in mind in each art project they create. Click here to find where these gorgeous art pieces are downtown.
Elevated Fire Danger in Yellowstone County
Try to avoid outdoor burning, secure trailer chains and avoid any equipment that could spark and don’t drive through dry grasses. With Wednesday’s Cold front, winds are becoming breezy out of the west with hot temps and dry conditions, the NWS said. Do your part not to start a fire during this period of elevated fire concern.
Billings future home in Stillwater Bldg.
Billings City administrator Chris Kukulski has been working long days and spending a lot of time making sure everything is coming together for the new law and justice center to house the municipal court, city attorneys and prosecutors, and the police Department. The Stillwater building has much more room. In...
YBS chats with Theresa Caputo
The Long Island Medium, Theresa Caputo, is coming to the Alberta Bair Theater on Sunday, September 25. Yourbigsky had a chance to virtually sit down with Theresa to talk about her life as a medium. At the age of just four years old, Caputo remembers seeing and hearing things that...
Weather outlook for September 20-28
The first day of the autumn equinox starts on Thursday, and Tuesday saw temps in the low 60s. It may be a while before Montana and Billings start to see consistent cool temperatures during the day. The weather channel predicts temperatures the week of October 8 in Billings will reach the 80s by next Wednesday.
Billings’ gas prices keep dropping
What a difference a week can make in gas prices in Billings and surrounding areas! We’re seeing the prices continue to drop slowly. Gasbuddy is showing gas prices in Billings around $3.89 below cents per gallon and those prices are expected to continue to drop. What can you expect...
BPD is searching for a masked man who robbed at gunpoint
Billings police are searching for man described in his 20-30’s, 5’3”-5’6” with a slender build who allegedly robbed at gunpoint in the 700 block of Grand early Wednesday morning. He was wearing a mask. No injuries reported and the investigation is ongoing, according to Sgt....
