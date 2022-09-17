DENVER (AP) — Buster Posey was an MVP, rookie of the year, a seven-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion with the San Francisco Giants. Now, less than a year after retiring, he’s got a new title: owner. The Giants announced Wednesday the 35-year-old former catcher has joined the ownership group. Posey, while not announcing the percentage, said he bought in with his own money. He’s also joining the six-person board of directors. Posey is the first former player to be at the Giants’ principal partner level.

