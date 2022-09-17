Read full article on original website
Judge 1 away from AL home run record, Pujols needs 2 for 700
A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals as they approach major home run milestones: AARON JUDGE Season HR Total: 60 Wednesday’s Game: Doubled twice but didn’t homer in a 14-2 win over Pittsburgh.
Buster Posey "thrilled" as he joins Giants' ownership group
DENVER (AP) — Buster Posey was an MVP, rookie of the year, a seven-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion with the San Francisco Giants. Now, less than a year after retiring, he’s got a new title: owner. The Giants announced Wednesday the 35-year-old former catcher has joined the ownership group. Posey, while not announcing the percentage, said he bought in with his own money. He’s also joining the six-person board of directors. Posey is the first former player to be at the Giants’ principal partner level.
Celtics Sign Former Spurs 1st Round Pick to Contract
The Boston Celtics are signing a former first-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs for their training camp.
