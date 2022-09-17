ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia schools could soon change the way they treat transgender students

By Maggi Marshall
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aMkDC_0hyrIGDT00

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) released a new draft policy for the treatment of transgender students in the Commonwealth's public schools Friday afternoon. Officials with the VDOE said that if the new policy is approved, it would override the current 2021 policies.

The 2021 “ Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students ” were applied in all school districts across the state per a 2020 Virginia law that requires all districts in the Commonwealth to adopt, at a minimum, the VDOE's model policies for transgender students.

That policy focused on protecting students' rights by guidance outlining that schools must not question how a student chooses to identify. For sports, the policy deferred to the Virginia High School League.

The new draft policy, titled “ 2022 Model Policies On the Privacy, Dignity, and Respect For All Students and Parents In Virginia’s Public Schools ,” said the previous policies promoted a view “aimed at achieving cultural and social transformation in schools.” VDOE officials also wrote that the 2021 policy disregarded parents' rights and “ignored other legal and constitutional principles.”

In writing the new draft policy, the VDOE listed three guiding principles:

  1. Parent have the right to make decisions with respect to their children.
  2. Schools shall defer to parents to make the best decisions with respect to their children.
  3. Schools shall keep parents informed about their children’s well- being.
WTVR

In the development portion of the draft policy, the VDOE wrote that the new policies were consistent with protecting parental rights under the Fourteenth Amendment. It also stated the new policies adhered to the First Amendment.

“The First Amendment forbids government actors to require individuals to adhere to or adopt any particular ideological beliefs. Practices such as compelling others to use preferred pronouns is premised on the ideological belief that gender is a matter of personal choice or subjective experience, not sex,” the draft policy states.

The document provided what a sample policy would look like for a district. It addressed bullying and harassment, maintenance of student records, identifications of student and athletics.

In the “Maintenance of Records” section, the policy states school districts will change legal names in official records only if the parent or student submits a legal document.

The “Identification of Students” section in the draft policy has the most points. As written, it states personnel shall refer to each student using the name that appears in the student’s official record. The VDOE also addressed how to handle pronouns.

“Personnel shall refer to each student using only the pronouns appropriate to the sex appearing in the student's official record- that is, male pronouns for a student whose legal sex is male, and female pronouns for a student whose legal sex is female,” the draft policy states.

The document also states that nothing may encourage teachers or instructors to conceal information about a student’s gender from a parent.

For the use of school facilities, the draft policy said that students can use the bathroom that aligns with their sex, “except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires.” Another point added that all schools should have single-user bathrooms available for all students.

Under the athletics section in the draft policy, the VDOE wrote that participation in sports should be determined by sex.

When asked about the legality of the draft policy, University of Richmond Law Professor Jack Preis said that the statue in place dictates to follow what the executive branch says.

“The executive branch has now changed in its leadership, which means the executive branch can always change its mind. When it has a new head of branch, it may decide to change its mind,” Preis explained.

However, Preis said that bathrooms are controlled by federal law, which states students in public schools can use the bathroom that aligns with their gender identify.

Preis also pointed to a section of the proposed policy that states no teacher should have to use a pronoun that violates their personal rights. He said that issue is currently being decided in the Virginia Supreme Court in a case involving a teacher that says using a student's pronoun not aligning with the student's sex assigned at birth violates his religious freedoms.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the draft policy delivers on his commitment of preserving parental rights and upholding dignity and respect of students.

"It is not under a school’s or the government's purview to impose a set of particular ideological beliefs on all students. Key decisions rest, first and foremost, with the parents," Youngkin wrote. "The previous policies implemented under the Northam Administration did not uphold constitutional principles and parental rights, and will be replaced."

WTVR

RELATED: Why these Virginia students are rallying for transgender rights

Parents and organizations are responding to the new proposed policy.
Hanover parent Chris Berg, who has a student who identifies as nonbinary, called the proposed policy problematic since it does not reference many gender identities. He said it would force teachers to use the pronouns she/her or he/him to identify his student instead of using the pronouns his student identifies with that are they/them.

“I’ve seen what happens when people misgender them. It’s really offensive. It hurts their feelings, it’s depressing and is going to make school really tough for them,” Berg said.

Berg also noted that he disagrees with the statement within the draft policy that this is an ideology or belief. He said his student can’t change the fact that they are nonbinary. He also believes this policy could out students to their parents.

“It’s important to not out these students to their parents, which is why this is so dangerous," Berg said. "If the child is transgender or gay or nonbinary and you out them to a parent or someone who isn’t supportive that’s really dangerous and where their depression and other things spike."

Officials with the Family Foundation of Virginia favor the new draft policy they said protects parental rights. The lobbying group said the previous policy deceived parents, threatened students' bodily privacy and safety as well as violated free speech.

“It looks like Governor Youngkin is really stressing the value that parents are involved and we are not undermining their role in some of these critical decisions,” said Todd Gathje, who serves as the Family Foundation's Director of Government Relations.

The Family Foundation had been leading a "Protect Every Kid" initiative in opposition to the 2021 policies. They had also been collecting petition signatures to urge Youngkin to re-write those policies.

VDOE officials wrote in a statement Friday afternoon that they will open the public comment on the policy in the coming weeks. There will then be 30 days for the public to comment. The VDOE will then review comments to see if any changes are warranted and then will approve the policy for school boards to then apply.

IN-DEPTH: Click here to read the complete draft policy.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

What do you think about the state's new proposed policy? Weigh in on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

Comments / 15

Richard Driscoll
5d ago

easy treat them like they should be treated counciled and corrected. boys are boys and girls are girls. if you disagree you need help. there is no legitimate way for someone wanting to be something else unless they are messed up in the head. so council and correct the feeling and behavior

Reply(1)
8
Lee Stone
5d ago

We should be teaching children to love themselves for who and how they are not play pretend with them, that is sick. Hating how you were created is so sad and should be addressed with therapy not pretending with them. It's like saying, sorry God made you wrong.

Reply
7
Related
wfxrtv.com

‘Equality Virginia’ reacts to potential reversal of transgender student protections

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — School policies for transgender students could change across Virginia as Governor Glenn Youngkin leads an effort to overhaul state standards. A new policy released Sept. 16 says parents must approve in-school counseling services on gender, as well as pronoun and name changes in writing. Teachers also can’t be forced to use a student’s preferred pronouns or hide information about a student’s gender from parents.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
theriver953.com

Governor Youngkin Announces Over $1.2 Million in Virginia Grants

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for four projects focused on innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand talent pipelines in technology sectors, as well as foster entrepreneurial startups, business development and venture investment. “GO Virginia allows...
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Schools across Virginia receive non-credible threats

Several schools across the Commonwealth received direct calls of active shooter incidents around 3 p.m. Sept. 19. Those schools included Skyline Middle School, Signal Knob Middle School, Strasburg High School and others. Out of an abundance of caution all schools involved were placed in lockdown with the threats being deemed...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Linus K12#Linus High School#Racism#Commonwealth#Vdoe#Public Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Virginia Mercury

What Virginia wants to do with $100 million in electric vehicle charging money

As efforts to speed up the transition to electric vehicles intensify, Virginia is expected to receive $100 million from the federal government over the next five years to install public electric vehicle charging stations.  The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act puts $7.5 billion toward building out a network of electric vehicle charging stations nationwide. Of […] The post What Virginia wants to do with $100 million in electric vehicle charging money appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Virginia Tech receives $80 million grant, largest in school history

Virginia Tech received an $80 million grant from the United States Department of Agriculture to pilot a program that will pay producers to implement climate-smart practices on farms of all sizes and commodities, an initiative that could have significant impacts on curbing climate-changing gases. Virginia Tech will distribute at least...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

How much is Virginia impacted by Biden's student loan forgiveness?

(WSET) — The Biden Administration's announcement of $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiveness was excellent news for borrowers across the nation, who in many cases faced decades of debt. For those who received Pell Grants, the news is even better: you'll receive another $10,000. But how will this...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

Why Some Legal Experts Think Virginia Governor's Policy Restricting Trans Students' Rights Won't Hold Up

Legal challenges will likely start to take shape this week against Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's new policies restricting the rights of transgender students at schools. The governor's administration on Friday announced that school districts will be required to restrict which bathrooms transgender students may use and what pronouns they may be called.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

51K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy