DRW canal neighbors hold yard sale to fund continued fight against Arnold Irrigation District piping plans

By Carly Keenan
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
(Updated: adding video, comments from canal-piping foes, irrigation district)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- South of Bend in Deschutes River Woods, water flows through the Arnold Irrigation District canal, as it has for decade. But changes are coming, and some are fighting to change just what's coming.

After years of planning, the irrigation district has won federal government approval of plans for its canal-piping Infrastructure Modernization Project. But the legal fight with opposing neighbors isn't over yet.

The project, like many in recent years by irrigation districts around the region, would convert the open-ditch irrigation canal into a buried, closed-pipe system, for a boost in water efficiency and more water back in the Deschutes River.

However, neighbors trying to prevent the project are fighting back. The nonprofit Save Arnold Canal group has fought the piping plan since it was first proposed in 2019.

Geoff Reynolds, vice president of SAC, told NewsChannel 21 it's the piping the group has issues with.

"It's important to remember that -- conserving the water is important. Everybody supports that. What we don't support is this method," Reynolds said Friday.

Reynolds said he believes there's an alternative solution to saving water while still benefiting wildlife and trees that he says rely on the canal.

SAC advocates instead for concrete lining of the canal, which it says will reduce seepage by 70% but allow enough water to still seep out to preserve trees and neighboring wells within a mile of the canal.

Most supporters of the group live in Deschutes River Woods area, and their properties border the canal. They say the piping project would have right of way to destroy anything on homeowner property within 50 feet of the canal.

Reynolds says the piping could completely change the landscape of his neighborhood, taking away trees and wildlife.

"Well, it's one of the reasons we moved here in Deschutes River Woods is the wildlife and the trees and the plants and the ducks, raccoons, and geese and all of it," he said. "We've got herds of deer here every day."

Save Arnold Canal is pursuing litigation to stop the piping and is raising money to pay for an attorney. It's hosting a benefit yard sale Saturday to raise money for legal fees.

"We feel like there's no dialogue with Arnold Irrigation," Reynolds said. "What we have is a monologue."

Arnold Irrigation District Manager Steve Johnson tells NewsChannel 21 that after evaluations of all alternatives, federal funding is only used for the preferred alternative. He added that piping was ranked the best and most cost-effective option.

Arnold Irrigation District's project is set to begin in November and be completed in six years.

Save Arnold Canal's benefit sale is being held Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 19054 Choctaw Road.

Sprinkler system stops NE Bend apartment cooking fire but water, smoke displace neighbors for the night

A sprinkler system stopped a kitchen fire in its tracks at a northeast Bend apartment Saturday evening, but the resulting water and smoke damage displaced six residents of five nearby apartments until cleanup is completed, officials said. The post Sprinkler system stops NE Bend apartment cooking fire but water, smoke displace neighbors for the night appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
Smith Rock hiker injured in fall; mountain rescue teams in training step in to assist DCSO SAR

A 21-year-old Seattle man setting up a slack line at Smith Rock State Park was injured in a 35- to 50-foot fall Saturday morning, prompting a rescue that took several hours and involved several mountain rescue teams who happened to be training at the park, officials said. The post Smith Rock hiker injured in fall; mountain rescue teams in training step in to assist DCSO SAR appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Deschutes County DA’s office works to speed HIV testing of domestic violence suspects, preserve grant funds

Deschutes County is working to secure the full $490,000 Domestic Violence grant award by requiring defendants in criminal cases where bodily fluids are believed to be exchanged to get tested for communicable diseases within 48 hours of being indicted or in custody, upon request of the victim. The post Deschutes County DA’s office works to speed HIV testing of domestic violence suspects, preserve grant funds appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
stnonline.com

Retired Owner, President of Western Bus Sales in Oregon Dies

Marlan Keith Rohlena, the retired owner and president of Western Bus Sales, passed away on Aug. 24 surrounded by his family. He was 81. The Oregon Pupil Transportation Association announced his death in a newsletter on Monday. Rohlena was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than 15 years ago. He...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost

John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
BROTHERS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

