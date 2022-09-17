ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Woman arrested by CCPD accused of breaking car, building windows downtown

By Isamar Martinez
 5 days ago
A woman was arrested for allegedly breaking building and vehicle windows in downtown Corpus Christi on Friday afternoon.

Corpus Christi Police Department officials said the person they arrested may be responsible for similar incidents in the area.

The CCPD told KRIS 6 News they received a call shortly after 4 p.m. about a woman causing damage to a building on Shoreline near Whataburger by the Bay.

While police responded to the call, they received another report of someone breaking windows at a business on Kinney Street and Carancahua Street.

Police made their way to the scene and found dozens of busted windows at a third business on Kinney Street and Tancahua Street.

Officials said they were able to arrest the woman for the vehicle break-in's on Caranchua Street shortly after arriving on-scene, thanks to witness testimony.

The incident is under investigation, as officials determine if the woman is connected to the other two incidents.

Officials are asking anyone that may have any information to contact the CCPD at (361) 886-2600.

Comments / 4

Diana Huck
4d ago

How crazy is this world getting. I got nothing to do so I am going to damage other people's property.

Reply
6
