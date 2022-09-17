ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

LISA HARLEY
4d ago

Oh please, go somewhere else and make a mess. You were fired from the previous post, don't try to make this facility any worse by trying to run it

E Munny
2d ago

He was fired in Kershaw County and shouldve never been hired in the first place! These facilities need to do their homework before hiring people.🧐

james Allen
5d ago

His critical hiring qualifications were omitted for some unusual reason and it seems clear that that info about his dismissal from previous job been known it would be unlikely that he would have been hired if Columbia hiring officials were committed to hiring best qualified person. Clearly his law enforcement records were not updated in SLED according to report as they should have been and i dont think he listed the real real for his dismissal on his job application. Reason for dismissal from previous job would clearly cast doubts on his ability to perform duties in a critical and sensitive position.

