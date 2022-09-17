Oh please, go somewhere else and make a mess. You were fired from the previous post, don't try to make this facility any worse by trying to run it
He was fired in Kershaw County and shouldve never been hired in the first place! These facilities need to do their homework before hiring people.🧐
His critical hiring qualifications were omitted for some unusual reason and it seems clear that that info about his dismissal from previous job been known it would be unlikely that he would have been hired if Columbia hiring officials were committed to hiring best qualified person. Clearly his law enforcement records were not updated in SLED according to report as they should have been and i dont think he listed the real real for his dismissal on his job application. Reason for dismissal from previous job would clearly cast doubts on his ability to perform duties in a critical and sensitive position.
Related
Calls grow for Richland County sheriff to take over troubled jail after director was fired
Woman reported missing, found dead in bathroom at Columbiana Centre
Worker was dead in Belk department store bathroom for 4 days
Columbia student charged after gun found in bookbag
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia residents now required to report lost, stolen guns to police
NCSO requests help in 2019 homicide
Suspect arrested in Richland County double murder
Student charged for bringing loaded gun to Columbia school
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coroner identifies body of woman found inside Belk restroom at Columbiana Centre
Woman found dead in bathroom of Columbiana Centre department store has been identified
City of Columbia passes stolen gun ordinance
Student athletes to clean up site of former homeless camp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Update: Richland Two lifts safety response protocol
Man robs Lowe's in Columbia, South Carolina, with a gun, deputies say
'It's not worth it:' Deadly train collisions double in multiple counties in the Midlands
The Columbia Police and Fire Department are collecting stuffed animals for children
One dead in head-on crash in Newberry County
Columbia homelessness task force talks about rapid shelter, proposed distributions ordinance
Lexington Co. Coroner identifies victim of St. Matthews Road motorcycle fatality
Two men arrested after standoff with Richland Co. Deputies
News19 WLTX
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 7