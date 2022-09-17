ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

Students ask former Vice President Mike Pence about running in 2024

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Former Vice President Mike Pence took his message about building strong American families and defending freedom, to the Utah Valley community. Pence admonished a crowd of around 700 to “put families first." “For our civilization to prosper, for our nation to achieve our greatest...
OREM, UT
KUTV

GALLERY: Comics, crowds, cosplay! A look at FanX 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — FanX Salt Lake City's Comic Convention is back!. The convention takes place at the Salt Palace Convention Center from Sept. 22 through Sept. 24. Complete with panels, celebrity guests, artists, vendors and cosplay, this year's convention will be a complete success. Check out some...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Crossing guard assault may have been filmed; Provo police looking for footage

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities are looking for possible video evidence after a crossing guard was assaulted, according to the Provo Police Department. The department stated the attack happened Sept. 16 in the area of 4280 North Canyon Road. "We have discovered information that someone may have filmed the...
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Neighbor helps victims stabbed at home in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A husband and wife are expected to survive after what police believe was a random stabbing at their home in Taylorsville early Tuesday morning. Police said it happened near 4800 South and 3400 West when a 15-year-old entered the home and got into an altercation with the husband, stabbing him. The wife fled to a neighboring property where the suspect reportedly ran after her, stabbing her as well — all while their child was home.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KUTV

Minor injuries reported after head-on collision in Weber County

UINTAH, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said one person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after a head-on crash in Weber County. They said the crash involving two vehicles occurred Sunday in the area of 2400 East and 6600 South in Uintah. Deputies said drivers were extricated...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Fall Fashion Week: Asher at City Creek Center

KUTV — Asher Golf at City Creek Center is a great place to go for golf gear!. The clothes are trendy and perfect for any time of year. Kari & David talked about Asher on today's show of Fresh Living. For more information visit shopcitycreekcenter.com. Follow Fresh Living on...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Roy intersection

ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist who was transported to the hospital after a Monday morning crash in Roy has died, police said. The car vs. motorcycle incident happened just after 7 a.m. at 1900 West and 4800 South. Roy City Police Department spokesperson Stuart Hackworth said the motorcyclist...
ROY, UT

