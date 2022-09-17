Read full article on original website
Parents, district officials continue to be divided over West Jordan Elementary rebuild
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Parents and district officials continue to disagree over whether West Jordan needs to be rebuilt. The resounding message coming from a group of parents in the Jordan School District was "not enough time" as a decision on whether to close or rebuild their children's school will take place in November.
Tooele County man in dispute with HOA over artificial turf in front yard
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A Tooele County man is in a dispute with his neighborhood HOA after he put artificial turf in his front yard. Brian Epperson has lived in his Stansbury Park home since November of 2021. Earlier this year, he said he decided to put artificial turf in his front yard in an effort to save water.
Restauranteur Valter Nassi, owner of Valter's Osteria in Salt Lake City, dies at 76
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A renowned restauranteur who brought the upscale taste of his home country along with a lifetime of culinary experience to Utah two decades ago, has died. Valter Nassi, proprietor of Valter's Osteria in downtown Salt Lake City died Sept. 20 due to cancer, according...
Students ask former Vice President Mike Pence about running in 2024
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Former Vice President Mike Pence took his message about building strong American families and defending freedom, to the Utah Valley community. Pence admonished a crowd of around 700 to “put families first." “For our civilization to prosper, for our nation to achieve our greatest...
City leaders drafting new response to Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola plan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The mayor, city council, and city staff members in Cottonwood Heights are in the process of drafting a new response to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), as the agency explores the possibility of building a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon. During a work...
Check Your Health- Orem Hospital Harvest Festival brings services and community together
Intermountain Orem Community Hospital will once again be hosting the annual Harvest Festival to bring on caregivers, friends, families, and neighbors together for food, fun, and great health information. Monday, September 26 from 4 to 7:30 pm at 331 N. 400 W in Orem, partners such as Orem City, the...
Family of Linden Cameron settle lawsuit over SLCPD shooting of 13-year-old boy with autism
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City Police Department reached a settlement Tuesday in a lawsuit stemming from a shooting in September 2020 that left a 13-year-old boy with autism with life-changing injuries and emotional trauma. The family of Linden Cameron's lawsuit against Salt Lake City will...
GALLERY: Comics, crowds, cosplay! A look at FanX 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — FanX Salt Lake City's Comic Convention is back!. The convention takes place at the Salt Palace Convention Center from Sept. 22 through Sept. 24. Complete with panels, celebrity guests, artists, vendors and cosplay, this year's convention will be a complete success. Check out some...
Crossing guard assault may have been filmed; Provo police looking for footage
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities are looking for possible video evidence after a crossing guard was assaulted, according to the Provo Police Department. The department stated the attack happened Sept. 16 in the area of 4280 North Canyon Road. "We have discovered information that someone may have filmed the...
Son mourns passing of Valter Nassi, well-known restaurant owner in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Many in Salt Lake City are mourning the loss of one of the city's most well-known restaurateurs, Valter Nassi. He passed away Wednesday at 76 years old. Valter's son Enrico told 2News that they came to Salt Lake in the late 90s and opened...
Neighbor helps victims stabbed at home in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A husband and wife are expected to survive after what police believe was a random stabbing at their home in Taylorsville early Tuesday morning. Police said it happened near 4800 South and 3400 West when a 15-year-old entered the home and got into an altercation with the husband, stabbing him. The wife fled to a neighboring property where the suspect reportedly ran after her, stabbing her as well — all while their child was home.
New convention center hotel could mean boost for downtown business
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Along with FanX in town at the Salt Palace Convention Center this week, Salt Lake City has plenty more conventions in store. That’s in part because of the new Hyatt Hotel next to the convention center set to open soon. Bryant Larsen, communications...
2 critically injured after juvenile allegedly breaks into Taylorsville home, stabs couple
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Taylorsville couple is recovering at the hospital after a juvenile allegedly broke into their house and stabbed them early Tuesday, authorities said. At this time, it appears the suspect and the victims are strangers, according to Taylorsville Police. The incident happened in the area...
University of Oregon interim president addresses offensive chants at game against BYU
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The University of Oregon’s interim president published a letter condemning intolerance after a group of fans were filmed shouting an offensive chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at a game against Brigham Young University. The viral video...
Officials charge 15-year-old boy accused of stabbing couple in 'random act of violence'
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 15-year-old boy from West Valley City has been charged in a stabbing incident that police are calling a "random act of violence." A Taylorsville couple was transported Tuesday in critical but stable condition after the suspect allegedly attacked them inside their own home in the early morning hours.
Minor injuries reported after head-on collision in Weber County
UINTAH, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said one person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after a head-on crash in Weber County. They said the crash involving two vehicles occurred Sunday in the area of 2400 East and 6600 South in Uintah. Deputies said drivers were extricated...
Fall Fashion Week: Asher at City Creek Center
KUTV — Asher Golf at City Creek Center is a great place to go for golf gear!. The clothes are trendy and perfect for any time of year. Kari & David talked about Asher on today's show of Fresh Living. For more information visit shopcitycreekcenter.com. Follow Fresh Living on...
Oliverson family files lawsuit against Little League Baseball, bunk bed maker after fall
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of Easton Oliverson, the little leaguer who fell from his bunk bed while at the Little League World Series and suffered head injuries, is suing Little League Baseball and Savoy Contract Furniture, the bed maker. The suit was filed on September 16,...
Salt Lake City man chases, catches thieves who tried stealing catalytic converter
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah man chased after a thief, in the middle of the night, who allegedly stole a catalytic converter from his truck and it was all caught on camera. The victim, Chris Martin, of this attempted theft has been targeted before and the second...
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Roy intersection
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist who was transported to the hospital after a Monday morning crash in Roy has died, police said. The car vs. motorcycle incident happened just after 7 a.m. at 1900 West and 4800 South. Roy City Police Department spokesperson Stuart Hackworth said the motorcyclist...
