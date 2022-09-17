Chae wrote: “It was service dog funeral right outside of the animal hospital”. “The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) regrets to announce the passing of K9 Rocket, a long time explosives detection dog assigned to our Special Operations Division. The seven-year old Malinois Shepherd was found deceased by his handler inside of a marked MPD K9 vehicle on late Monday morning. The vehicle was parked, secured and idling in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. This tragic incident is currently under investigation to determine the circumstances that led up to the dog’s death.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 16 HOURS AGO