Read full article on original website
Christmas Tree
4d ago
People walk around angry I see it all the time. The least little incident they go off. That's because they unhappy their life they miserable.
Reply
9
Related
Large police presence in Adams Morgan for K-9 funeral procession
WASHINGTON — There was a large police presence in D.C.'s Adams Morgan neighborhood Wednesday morning. Several police cars were seen outside Adams Morgan Animal Hospital on 18th Street Northwest for a procession for fallen police K-9 Rocket. Rocket who was an explosives detection dog for the Special Operation Division...
WTOP
Northern Virginia teen charged with killing another teenager in sidewalk dispute
An Alexandria, Virginia, teenager is behind bars in connection with the killing of another teen in the Woodlawn area of Fairfax County over the weekend, the Fairfax County police said Wednesday. Kevin Alexander Lemus, 18, is being held without bond in the killing of Darlin Ariel Diaz Flores, 19, of...
Family of PG Mall shooting victim says the attacker threatened the 20-year-old in the bathroom before killing him in the food court
Prince George's County Police called the August 1 deadly shooting inside of the Mall at Prince George's a targeted attack, but a family member of the victim details a different story. "A half hour before the shooting, Darrion called a family member, and he was upset," said the woman to...
fox5dc.com
18-year-old confesses to shooting, killing 19-year-old outside Fairfax County apartment complex
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - An 18-year-old has confessed to shooting and killing a 19-year-old outside an apartment complex in the Woodlawn section of Alexandria, Virginia over the weekend, according to Fairfax County Police. Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 8300 block of Grave Street...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
popville.com
About that huge police presence in Adams Morgan this morning
Chae wrote: “It was service dog funeral right outside of the animal hospital”. “The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) regrets to announce the passing of K9 Rocket, a long time explosives detection dog assigned to our Special Operations Division. The seven-year old Malinois Shepherd was found deceased by his handler inside of a marked MPD K9 vehicle on late Monday morning. The vehicle was parked, secured and idling in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. This tragic incident is currently under investigation to determine the circumstances that led up to the dog’s death.
Police search for Northern Virginia 'smash-and-grab' jewelry robbers
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating three robberies in Fairfax Co. that took place at Tyson's Corner Center, Fair Oaks Mall and Springfield Mall. Now, officials are working to determine whether or not the robberies are connected. According to police, the first robbery happened on Sept. 8 around...
Police: 18-year-old confessed to 'senseless' Alexandria murder
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police have a arrested a man for shooting and killing a man after an argument escalated outside an apartment complex in the Woodlawn section of Alexandria on Saturday. Officers responded to the report of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 in the 8400 block...
WUSA
VIDEO: Shooting captured by Tesla in Silver Spring
Today a Montgomery County judge handed the gunman a tough sentence. Bruce Leshan explains how a Tesla helped police find the guy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocoshow.com
California Woman Arrested for Committing Lottery Ticket Scam in Montgomery County; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit have arrested 54-year-old Daisy Castillo Badillo, of Los Angeles, CA, for stealing $14,000 from a Montgomery County resident via a lottery ticket scam. Detectives encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
WJLA
Family member of Darrion Herring, man killed at Mall at Prince George's, recounts tragedy
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Fearing for her own safety, she doesn’t want her identity known, but this grieving woman feels she must be heard. "What I want is justice for Darrion’s family," a family member of Herring told 7News' Brad Bell. Darrion Herring was 20...
WUSA
DC Police: Man shot on Valley Avenue, Southeast
WASHINGTON — Police say a man was shot Monday evening in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the man was shot in the 900 block of Valley Avenue near Wheeler Road and one weapon has been recovered. No further identifying information has been confirmed about the victim....
VIDEO: Terrifying downtown Silver Spring shooting caught on camera
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A terrifying shooting in the busy heart of downtown Silver Spring last December sent club goers ducking for cover as the now convicted shooter opened fire. On Wednesday, a Montgomery County judge handed the 29-year-old gunman -- John Tomlinson, -- his sentence: 15 years in prison. He'll spend a mandatory ten years behind bars.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BREAKING: Fake Active Shooter Report Targets DC High School, Police Say
D.C. police investigated a phony active shooter call at a local high school on Tuesday, Sept. 20, officials said. Sometime before 11:30 a.m., an individual falsely reported an active shooter incident at Roosevelt High School, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Though police were able to quickly determine the report...
krcgtv.com
2 dead, including suspect, after shooting during home burglary in Maryland, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Two people were killed, including the suspect, in a shooting during a home burglary in Maryland early Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officers responded to a home in Hyattsville around 12:18 a.m. EDT for reports of a burglary in progress, according to the Hyattsville City Police Department.
mpdc.dc.gov
Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 1400 Block of Park Road, Northwest
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Monday, September 19, 2022, in the 1400 block of Park Road, Northwest. At approximately 9:33 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed...
fox5dc.com
Family of Mall at Prince George's shooting victim cries out as police search for killer
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - The family of the man murdered at a Prince George’s County mall says the victim and suspect were strangers. Darrion Herring was just 20 years old when he lost his life in a shooting at the Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville. More than a...
alxnow.com
Details emerge after woman shot in foot in Braddock area
More details have emerged in the August 27 shooting in the Braddock area that resulted left a woman injured and a man behind bars. At around 8:30 p.m., a 38-year-old woman was shot in the foot in an alley in the 700 block of N. Fayette Street. Police say the woman was an innocent bystander.
fox5dc.com
18-year-old arrested in connection with shooting of 13-year-old in La Plata
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 13-year-old in La Plata over the summer, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Officers from the La Plata Police Department and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the...
NBC Washington
4 Juveniles, 19-Year-Old Charged in Violence at Maryland Football Game
Five people were charged following a violent brawl Friday at a Montgomery County high school football game, officials said. The violence started with a brawl on the football field at Gaithersburg High School in the middle of a game against Northwest High School. The game was canceled, then a fight started outside the stadium. Several people were hurt, and several were arrested, NBC Washington reported.
4 juveniles, 19-year-old man charged after large brawl at Gaithersburg high school football game
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A large brawl between football players of Gaithersburg and Northwest high schools during Friday night’s game led to the arrest of five people, according to officials. Four of the people were only identified by police as juveniles. They were charged with assault, while a...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 11