Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The revival of the famous Tennessee CastleRooted ExpeditionsMemphis, TN
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety MeasuresAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna Dinkins
actionnews5.com
Cooper-Young Beerfest returns for 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cooper-Young Beerfest is back for its 12th iteration in 2022. After 2020 was canceled and 2021 scaled back due to COVID-19 protocols, the festival is back to 100 percent this year. This year’s Beerfest will take place Saturday, October 22, from 1 to 5 p.m. in...
actionnews5.com
Northaven Elementary School receives donation from thankful sponsor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Northaven Elementary School was presented a check on Wednesday of more than $7,000 to help fill the school’s “Stinger Store.”. The school held a special presentation on its campus Wednesday morning where one of the school’s sponsors, Victory Bicycle Studio, presented the donation.
actionnews5.com
New efforts underway to make Memphis nightlife safer with ‘Safe Bar’ program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An East Memphis bar is taking steps to keep its patrons safer. Prive has become the first Mid-South restaurant and bar to implement the nationally-recognized “Safe Bar” program. “It’s a great opportunity for a Black-owned business to be able to be one of the...
actionnews5.com
Memphis Botanic Garden announces ‘Not-so-spooky’ Halloween Hike return
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Botanic Garden’s Halloween Hike will return for the upcoming spooky season. MBG says it will be a not-so-spooky walk through the garden with treats and activity stations along the path. It will begin Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Attendees are encouraged...
actionnews5.com
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about upcoming events listed below:. Week of Hearing & Healing –...
actionnews5.com
Bluff City Life: Fri., 16 September
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Latoya Dotson | Founder & Executive Director of Pink Savvy Inc. Brad Glover | General Manager at BABALU - East Memphis. Philip Oliphant | Attorney at The Crone Law Firm. Philip Oliphant | Attorney at The Crone Law...
actionnews5.com
Tips for caring for aging parents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The co-founders of an online support community for those caring for aging parents are sharing tips to help adult children prepare for their time as caregivers. Kim and Mike Barnes joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share their story. With...
actionnews5.com
Gas main leak under repair in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water is repairing a gas main leak in Midtown. Motorists are asked to avoid the area of Jefferson Avenue between Cooper Street and Rembert Street as they work to repair the leak. MLGW says there are approximately 40 customers affected including industrial,...
actionnews5.com
Local personal protection specialist gives AirTag safety tips
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local personal protection specialist is giving his take on Apple Airtags after a Memphis man was arrested on Monday for using one to stalk a woman. Ernie Hall works in personal protection for a number of local clients in the Mid-South. He saw Monday’s story about the woman who was stalked and harrassed for months.
actionnews5.com
Homeowners Left Homeless: Thousands may not have known their homes would be auctioned off by Shelby County government
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Investigators are digging deeper into hundreds of Shelby County properties that were sold at auction during the pandemic because the owners were behind on their tax bills. An investigation with our partners at the University of Memphis Institute for Public Service Reporting reveals many of...
actionnews5.com
Olive Branch opens new holiday light display
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Olive Branch Park will open their light display for this holiday season in November. Light Garden will have “stunning lights” holiday entertainment, and different shopping opportunities for Mid-South families. It will open from Nov. 22 until December 30 from 6 p.m. until 10...
actionnews5.com
Memphis mayor candidate list could grow by 2 in the coming weeks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Within a 24-hour period, two more names emerged as potential candidates for the race of Memphis mayor. Current Board Chair for Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) Michelle McKissack, who was re-elected to the school board in August, officially announced the launch of her exploratory committee on Tuesday afternoon, looking at the viability of a run for mayor.
The revival of the famous Tennessee Castle
The story behind the Ashlar Hall, is something quite interesting. As you see this Castle like building, you start to think to yourself. What happened here. Or what's the story behind this place.
The 'city doesn't care' South Memphis resident says as investigators search for arsonist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department investigators are asking for the public’s help with information on a series of arsons in southwest Memphis. Memphis firefighters have responded to eight fires in the 38109 zip code in three months, with six of those happening within days of each other, according to MFD.
actionnews5.com
Crash involving police cruisers injures 2 in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are injured after a crash in Midtown early Wednesday morning involving Memphis police cruisers. The crash happened at Central Avenue and S McLean Boulevard. At least two people are injured but their conditions are unknown at this time. They were both rushed to the...
actionnews5.com
Employee shot in Collierville mass shooting files multi-million dollar lawsuit against Kroger
SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A Kroger employee who was shot last September when a gunman opened fire inside the grocery chain’s Collierville location has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the company alleging that gross negligence allowed the deadly mass shooting. Mariko Jenkins is suing Kroger Co. and...
actionnews5.com
Person of interest identified in string of arsons in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department developed a person of interest in a series of arsons in the 38109 area. Memphis Fire Department is searching for Delana Collier as the person of interest in the eight arsons in Westwood Shores. The estimated value of damages is $289,500. She...
actionnews5.com
MLGW tells customers ‘go online’ amid closed offices, busy phone lines
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amid busy phone lines and closed offices, more customers are reporting their frustration with Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s (MLGW) customer support. MLGW’s original slogan was “Public Service — Publicly Owned,” which many customers believe is ironic. John Fox is one...
actionnews5.com
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk Monday. They talked about Hardiman’s recent story on the race for Memphis mayor. Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County Commission to address violent crime, lawlessness in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Commission will meet Wednesday to address crime in Memphis. Shelby County Commissioners created a special task force to address a topic that continues to gain the attention of community members, leaders and elected officials -- crime. All throughout September, several municipalities, city leaders,...
