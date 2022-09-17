ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Cooper-Young Beerfest returns for 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cooper-Young Beerfest is back for its 12th iteration in 2022. After 2020 was canceled and 2021 scaled back due to COVID-19 protocols, the festival is back to 100 percent this year. This year’s Beerfest will take place Saturday, October 22, from 1 to 5 p.m. in...
Northaven Elementary School receives donation from thankful sponsor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Northaven Elementary School was presented a check on Wednesday of more than $7,000 to help fill the school’s “Stinger Store.”. The school held a special presentation on its campus Wednesday morning where one of the school’s sponsors, Victory Bicycle Studio, presented the donation.
Bluff City Life: Fri., 16 September

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Latoya Dotson | Founder & Executive Director of Pink Savvy Inc. Brad Glover | General Manager at BABALU - East Memphis. Philip Oliphant | Attorney at The Crone Law Firm. Philip Oliphant | Attorney at The Crone Law...
Tips for caring for aging parents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The co-founders of an online support community for those caring for aging parents are sharing tips to help adult children prepare for their time as caregivers. Kim and Mike Barnes joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share their story. With...
Gas main leak under repair in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water is repairing a gas main leak in Midtown. Motorists are asked to avoid the area of Jefferson Avenue between Cooper Street and Rembert Street as they work to repair the leak. MLGW says there are approximately 40 customers affected including industrial,...
Local personal protection specialist gives AirTag safety tips

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local personal protection specialist is giving his take on Apple Airtags after a Memphis man was arrested on Monday for using one to stalk a woman. Ernie Hall works in personal protection for a number of local clients in the Mid-South. He saw Monday’s story about the woman who was stalked and harrassed for months.
Olive Branch opens new holiday light display

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Olive Branch Park will open their light display for this holiday season in November. Light Garden will have “stunning lights” holiday entertainment, and different shopping opportunities for Mid-South families. It will open from Nov. 22 until December 30 from 6 p.m. until 10...
Memphis mayor candidate list could grow by 2 in the coming weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Within a 24-hour period, two more names emerged as potential candidates for the race of Memphis mayor. Current Board Chair for Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) Michelle McKissack, who was re-elected to the school board in August, officially announced the launch of her exploratory committee on Tuesday afternoon, looking at the viability of a run for mayor.
Crash involving police cruisers injures 2 in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are injured after a crash in Midtown early Wednesday morning involving Memphis police cruisers. The crash happened at Central Avenue and S McLean Boulevard. At least two people are injured but their conditions are unknown at this time. They were both rushed to the...
Person of interest identified in string of arsons in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department developed a person of interest in a series of arsons in the 38109 area. Memphis Fire Department is searching for Delana Collier as the person of interest in the eight arsons in Westwood Shores. The estimated value of damages is $289,500. She...
Shelby County Commission to address violent crime, lawlessness in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Commission will meet Wednesday to address crime in Memphis. Shelby County Commissioners created a special task force to address a topic that continues to gain the attention of community members, leaders and elected officials -- crime. All throughout September, several municipalities, city leaders,...
MEMPHIS, TN

