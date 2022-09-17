Read full article on original website
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh familyThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
cbs17
1 injured in targeted Raleigh shooting: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured in an early morning, targeted shooting on Wednesday, police said. This happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, in a residential area off of Sunnybrook Road. Police said one person was shot and the shooting was not...
cbs17
Woman dead in targeted Raleigh shooting, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a woman has died following a targeted shooting early Wednesday morning. At about 6:45 a.m., officers said they were called to the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, a residential area off of Sunnybrook Road around the corner from the WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
cbs17
Police looking for ‘multiple people’ after robbery at gunpoint in Morrisville, officers say
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said they’re investigating a robbery at gunpoint at a Morrisville business. At about 7:39 p.m., officers said they were called to the Restaurant Depot, a restaurant supply store on the 3900 block of Gateway Centre Boulevard. Police said multiple people went in...
One person rushed to hospital after shooting at Raleigh apartment complex
Raleigh police are on the scene of a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
Woman dies after early morning Raleigh apartment shooting
Raleigh police have identified a 34-year-old woman who was shot and later died early Wednesday morning after a shooting on Calumet Drive.
cbs17
3 arrested for murder in Durham that took place in February, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have arrested and charged three men for a homicide in February that left two men dead and two other men injured. Shortly before 1:25 a.m. on Feb. 19, officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 1400 block of E. Cornwallis Road. After arriving, officers found four men who had been shot.
cbs17
Have you seen him? Deputies looking for assault suspect in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham deputies say they’re looking for the suspect in an assault that happened Wednesday morning. At about 7 a.m., deputies say someone was assaulted near Angier Ave. and Ruritan Road. They describe the suspect as a man about 6 feet and 2 inches tall...
cbs17
3rd brother now charged in Raleigh murder of man found dead in parking lot, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A third brother has been charged in a man’s death from earlier this month in Raleigh, police said Tuesday. The arrests stem from the death of a man who was discovered in a parking lot off South Wilmington Street on Sept. 2, according to Raleigh police.
cbs17
Durham man arrested, 100lbs of marijuana off the streets: deputies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was arrested for having 100 pounds of marijuana that has a street value of roughly $400,000, according to deputies. Julio Cesar Orozco Gomez, 31, was arrested Monday without incident; deputies said this was the result of an ongoing investigation. Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said they are...
3 men arrested in Durham shooting that killed 2 and injured 2
Durham police have taken three men into custody in connection with a February shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured.
3 men charged in Durham shooting that killed 2, hurt 2 others
Durham police officers have charged three men in a double murder case that happened back in February.
cbs17
Duo nabbed during Durham bank robbery getaway, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested for their roles in a bank robbery in Durham Monday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just after 3:35 p.m. at a bank in the 5400 block of South Miami Boulevard, according to a Durham police news release Tuesday afternoon.
NC teen accused of killing 2 high school students still not in custody
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — A 17-year-old suspect has been identified in the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot over the weekend, a North Carolina sheriff announced Tuesday. A juvenile petition has been filed against a 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Devin...
Durham Police identify man killed in in Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd shooting
Durham police are investigating a shooting that happened on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard that left a 23-year-old man dead.
cbs17
Caught on camera: Fayetteville suspect robs gas station at gunpoint, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are seeking help to find a man caught on camera in a gas station robbery on last week in Fayetteville. The robbery took place nearly a week ago on Wednesday around 1:30 a.m. at the Circle K in the 2300 block of Owen Drive.
Juvenile charged with murder in deaths of 2 teens in North Carolina, sheriff says
Authorities have filed a petition against a 17-year old-for two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon.
Man in wig, carrying trash bag robs Raleigh bank near NC State
NC State University Police said they received a report of an armed robbery Monday afternoon that happened at a Wells Fargo just off campus.
cbs17
‘Vital info’: Man caught on camera could lead to key robbery arrest, Cumberland County sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Erick McKnight, who officials say has key information in finding a suspect wanted for holding a person at gunpoint inside a Circle K gas station earlier this month. McKnight, seen in a red Chicago Bulls...
cbs17
Police searching for shooting suspect in Carrboro
CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — In an effort to locate a gunman, Carrboro police released information Monday afternoon surrounding a shooting and altercation that injured two people in a parking deck on last week. On Friday, just before midnight, officers responded to a parking deck at 370 E. Main St....
cbs17
Police ID man killed in weekend Durham bar shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Guadalupe Ordonez-Alejandro, 23, of Durham has been identified as the man killed at Durham’s El Rey Bar and Lounge early Sunday morning, police said. Police reported to the bar, off of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard, at 1:58 a.m. to find Ordonez-Alejandro suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
