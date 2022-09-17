Read full article on original website
checkoutdfw.com
This property in Decatur has a 4-bedroom home, a carriage house and a stocked pond with a windmill
A piece of property in Decatur comes with a four-bedroom home and a carriage house. The house is on the market for $3.9 million. The four-bedroom home comes with a country kitchen, a butler's pantry and a large owner's suite. According to the listing, the main dining area has 9 large picture windows.
videtteonline.com
Pop-Up Chicken Shop owner Francis celebrates success, new location
The Pop-Up Chicken Shop, a local favorite, has opened its own restaurant at 409 N. Hershey Rd. in Bloomington, after being housed in the kitchen of the Veterans of Foreign Wars building. The restaurant has gone through the challenges of COVID-19, gaining student popularity and more. Owner Aaron Francis spoke...
wcbu.org
Eureka looks ahead with major lake facilities upgrade
Buoyed by the promise of a matching funding grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), Eureka city leaders are moving ahead with plans for a comprehensive, multiyear improvement project for Eureka Lake, a 30-acre man made impoundment that includes a city park and day-use facilities for the general public.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Smith Street reopened after gas leak
UPDATE: 4:05 p.m. — Smith Street near Steubenvilles has reopened in Peoria Tuesday. According to firefighters on the scene, there was a gas leak in a house, which has now been vented. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department closed part of Smith Street near Steubenvilles Street in...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Saturday Night @ Agatucci’s Restaurant
And there’s the owners, Tony and Danny Agatucci, two of the nicest guys in the world! Always a pleasure to see them and catch up on things. They told me business has been good in here and that’s always great to hear!. Usually I sit at the bar,...
Central Illinois Proud
City of Peoria preparing for possibility of migrant buses arriving
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The controversy over immigration at the nation’s southern border has become an issue of increasing concern in Central Illinois. WMBD learned Tuesday that Peoria is now in the planning phase for taking on migrant arrivals. So far, republican governors in southern border states have sent many to cities like New York, Washington, and Chicago.
25newsnow.com
Peoria homeowners turn to high-tech filter to remove ‘forever’ chemicals from water
PEORIA (25 News Now) - BL Plumbing owner Shannon Lamie did something he’s never done before as a part of his plumbing business. He installed a filter meant to catch persistent particles known as “forever chemicals.”. Tiny plastic particles can come off common household materials, get in the...
25newsnow.com
Peoria native dies after two weeks on life support, punched from behind
Columbus, OH (25 News Now) - A Peoria native is dead after being attacked not far from his workplace in Ohio. HIs family, many still in the river city, are shocked and heartbroken. 37-year-old Greg Coleman moved to Columbus with his daughter for new opportunities. In Peoria, he’s known for...
Central Illinois Proud
Tornado damage temporarily closes Le Roy Country Club
LE ROY, Ill. (WMBD) — An early Monday morning tornado has temporarily closed a central Illinois country club in McLean County. The Le Roy Country Club has been closed for several days following an EF0 tornado that ripped through town Monday morning around 12:30. Wednesday, club members were on site, clearing debris and trying to reopen the club as soon as possible.
1470 WMBD
Pentatonix brings Christmas show to Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. – A Christmas show featuring a popular a capella group will be coming to the Peoria Civic Center in December. It’s described as their biggest tour and their biggest show yet. Pentatonix will be at the Peoria Civic Center December 3rd, in support of a new holiday album coming out near the end of October.
Central Illinois Proud
No suspects located in Peoria armed robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are still investigating an armed robbery Tuesday night of a local business by four masked suspects. Peoria police officers reported to a business on the 2300 block of W. Starr just before 10 p.m. Tuesday after a report of armed robbery with shots fired.
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin council member announces mayoral bid
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Longtime Pekin resident and council member David Nutter announced Wednesday that he is throwing his hat in the ring to be Pekin’s next mayor. Pekin’s mayoral election is in 2023. Nutter will face incumbent and State Rep. Mark Luft, as well as fellow council member Becky Cloyd.
1470 WMBD
Update: Man shot near Taft Homes dies
PEORIA, Ill. – A former Peoria man is the victim of the city’s 18th homicide of the year. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says preliminary autopsy results on Christopher Tillman, 46, of Mableton, Georgia, affirmed he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and likely died instantly. Tillman was found on...
Central Illinois Proud
The Place for Children with Autism | Grand Opening | Good Day Central Illinois
The Place for Children with Autism is celebrating its grand opening in Bloomington, IL. The ceremony will be led by the Bloomington mayor, Mboka Mwilambwe, as he welcomes the center to the community. Join the ribbon-cutting ceremony for pizza and fun. The ceremony will take place in Bloomington at their office on 301 S. Prospect Road in Suite 2.
1470 WMBD
Ameren: Nearly 4,000 customers in the Peoria area without power
PEORIA, Ill. — According to the Ameren Illinois Outage Map, 3,868 customers in Peoria County were in the dark early Monday morning following storms that rolled through Central Illinois on Sunday night. As of 6:25 a.m. Monday, just seven Ameren customers were without power in Tazewell County. Roughly 24...
wglt.org
WGLT's Sound Ideas - Tuesday 9/20/22
On today's episode, mayors of Bloomington and Normal share how they will prepare to help Chicago deal with an influx of migrants who were bused from the southern border, part two of WGLT's series on problems with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and how supply chain delays continue to hurt restaurants and dining services.
wglt.org
Man found shot to death outside hotel in Normal
Police in Normal said a 29-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of the Candlewood Suites motel on Susan Drive overnight Sunday morning. The call came in about 3:40 a.m. The man was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Officers said they view this as an isolated incident and...
Springfield PD honors officers for arrest of armed suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently honored two of its own for their actions in keeping the community safe. Officials said that on Aug. 9, Officers Redding and Orr responded to a call of a person with a gun in the area of Loveland Avenue and Cedar Street. Upon arrival, the officers […]
Central Illinois Proud
GALLERY: Overnight storm damage in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Here is a look at some of the storm damage around Central Illinois after the storms Sunday night. Anyone who would like to submit photos to this gallery can learn more here.
Plainfield community rallies behind ISU students hit by car while leaving Normal pub
A north suburban community has been rallying behind two ISU students who were hit by a car while leaving a pub.
Comments / 3