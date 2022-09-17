PICKAWAY – Around 10:22 pm a 911 call came into Pickaway Sheriff’s department claiming a man had stopped to help two people and was robbed and his vehilce stolen. The sheriff’s department along with OSP started hunting for a 2013 Ford F-150 with two males inside. The man claimed that the robbers stole everything including his cell phone and he was calling from a home he had walked to. Using GPS dispatchers used ping to track down the location of the vehicle and directed law enforcement to the location.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO