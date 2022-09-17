ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10TV

Comments / 1

Related
10TV

OSHP: 56-year-old man dies in Fairfield County crash

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A man died following a crash in Fairfield County on Wednesday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:12 p.m. on Crooks Road in Madison Township. Patrick Covell, 56, was traveling east on Crooks Road on a 2005 Harley Davidson Road...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
10TV

1 seriously injured in crash on state Route 315

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously injured after a crash in north Columbus Wednesday evening. Columbus police said the crash happened on state Route 315 near West Lane Avenue around 8:54 p.m. According to the Columbus Division of Fire, one person was extricated from a car and taken...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSAZ

Man killed in Gallia County accident

GALLIPOLIS, Oh. (WSAZ) - A man from Oak Hill, Ohio died in a car crash in Gallia County, Ohio early Tuesday morning. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash that happened at the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 735 just after 9:30 a.m.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

More details released in Chillicothe bomb scare

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Additional details were released by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office after a bomb scare on Tuesday led to mass evacuations and road closures. The Guardian brought you live, on-the-scene coverage, of the incident that began after a 9-1-1 caller said she found a package that appeared to have an explosive device in it.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Springfield#Traffic Accident#Chillicothe#Local News
sciotopost.com

Around 500 Bicyclist Will Ride Through Pickaway County This Weekend

Circleville -The Annual Tour of the Scioto River Valley bicycle tour will take place on Saturday, September 24 th and Sunday, September 25th, 2022. Approximately 500 bicyclists will leave Canal Winchester, Ohio at 6 A.M. on Saturday and make the approximate 12-hour ride to Portsmouth. The bicyclists will return to Canal Winchester on Sunday via the same routes of travel.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WTAP

OSHP: One person dead after two-car crash in Gallia Co.

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Jackson County, Ohio, man is dead following a two-car crash involving a semi in Gallia County this morning. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened between a semi and a car near the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 735 near Gallipolis.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Deputies investigating possible explosive device in Ross County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are responding to a possible explosive device that closed down an area of Ross County Tuesday. Few details are available. The sheriff's office said Eastern Avenue is closed from the Ohio Department of Transportation District 9 headquarters to Douglas Avenue. Watt Street is closed...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
10TV

1 critically injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically injured in a shooting in north Columbus Wednesday night, according to Columbus police. Police said the shooting happened just before 10:40 p.m. on Highfield Drive near Milton Avenue. The person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. Additional information was not immediately available.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Driver overdoses and crashes into Chillicothe business

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Bridge Street Tuesday morning on a one-vehicle accident. According to reports from deputies on the scene, the driver suffered an apparent drug overdose and crashed into the front of a business in the 2000 block. First responders...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

1 dead after north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died after being shot in north Columbus Wednesday night. Police said the shooting happened just before 10:40 p.m. on Highfield Drive near Milton Avenue. The person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where they were pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m. Additional information was...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Pickaway County Man Who Claimed He was Car Jacked Arrested for OVI

PICKAWAY – Around 10:22 pm a 911 call came into Pickaway Sheriff’s department claiming a man had stopped to help two people and was robbed and his vehilce stolen. The sheriff’s department along with OSP started hunting for a 2013 Ford F-150 with two males inside. The man claimed that the robbers stole everything including his cell phone and he was calling from a home he had walked to. Using GPS dispatchers used ping to track down the location of the vehicle and directed law enforcement to the location.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
10TV

Man charged with murder in fatal Short North beating arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the two men accused of being involved in a fight in the Short North that led to a man's death earlier this month has been arrested. The Franklin County Municipal Court website says 28-year-old Dwayne Cummings was arrested on Wednesday. Cummings and 32-year-old Chrystian...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Chillicothe west side

According to initial reports, a pedestrian was struck by a passing motorist. The name of the person and their current condition were not immediately released. The incident remains under investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Mass evacuations end after explosive scare in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Evacuations were underway in Chillicothe on Tuesday after a bomb scare. Deputies, along with firefighters had a large portion of the city’s east end sectioned off and issued evacuation orders impacting Eastern Avenue, Watt Street, and Douglas Avenue. The exact location of the scene was...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy