OSHP: 56-year-old man dies in Fairfield County crash
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A man died following a crash in Fairfield County on Wednesday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:12 p.m. on Crooks Road in Madison Township. Patrick Covell, 56, was traveling east on Crooks Road on a 2005 Harley Davidson Road...
1 seriously injured in crash on state Route 315
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously injured after a crash in north Columbus Wednesday evening. Columbus police said the crash happened on state Route 315 near West Lane Avenue around 8:54 p.m. According to the Columbus Division of Fire, one person was extricated from a car and taken...
WSAZ
Man killed in Gallia County accident
GALLIPOLIS, Oh. (WSAZ) - A man from Oak Hill, Ohio died in a car crash in Gallia County, Ohio early Tuesday morning. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash that happened at the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 735 just after 9:30 a.m.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
More details released in Chillicothe bomb scare
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Additional details were released by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office after a bomb scare on Tuesday led to mass evacuations and road closures. The Guardian brought you live, on-the-scene coverage, of the incident that began after a 9-1-1 caller said she found a package that appeared to have an explosive device in it.
sciotopost.com
Around 500 Bicyclist Will Ride Through Pickaway County This Weekend
Circleville -The Annual Tour of the Scioto River Valley bicycle tour will take place on Saturday, September 24 th and Sunday, September 25th, 2022. Approximately 500 bicyclists will leave Canal Winchester, Ohio at 6 A.M. on Saturday and make the approximate 12-hour ride to Portsmouth. The bicyclists will return to Canal Winchester on Sunday via the same routes of travel.
WTAP
OSHP: One person dead after two-car crash in Gallia Co.
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Jackson County, Ohio, man is dead following a two-car crash involving a semi in Gallia County this morning. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened between a semi and a car near the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 735 near Gallipolis.
Man dies in tractor-trailer vs SUV crash in Gallipolis
UPDATE (1:58 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20): Ohio State Highway Patrol says that one man was pronounced dead at the scene of this crash. In a release, they say that 40-year-old Jason Jones, of Oak Hill, Ohio, was traveling east on State Rt. 735 when he failed to yield at the stop light and was […]
cwcolumbus.com
Deputies investigating possible explosive device in Ross County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are responding to a possible explosive device that closed down an area of Ross County Tuesday. Few details are available. The sheriff's office said Eastern Avenue is closed from the Ohio Department of Transportation District 9 headquarters to Douglas Avenue. Watt Street is closed...
1 critically injured in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically injured in a shooting in north Columbus Wednesday night, according to Columbus police. Police said the shooting happened just before 10:40 p.m. on Highfield Drive near Milton Avenue. The person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. Additional information was not immediately available.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver overdoses and crashes into Chillicothe business
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Bridge Street Tuesday morning on a one-vehicle accident. According to reports from deputies on the scene, the driver suffered an apparent drug overdose and crashed into the front of a business in the 2000 block. First responders...
1 dead after north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died after being shot in north Columbus Wednesday night. Police said the shooting happened just before 10:40 p.m. on Highfield Drive near Milton Avenue. The person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where they were pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m. Additional information was...
sciotopost.com
Update – Pickaway County Man Who Claimed He was Car Jacked Arrested for OVI
PICKAWAY – Around 10:22 pm a 911 call came into Pickaway Sheriff’s department claiming a man had stopped to help two people and was robbed and his vehilce stolen. The sheriff’s department along with OSP started hunting for a 2013 Ford F-150 with two males inside. The man claimed that the robbers stole everything including his cell phone and he was calling from a home he had walked to. Using GPS dispatchers used ping to track down the location of the vehicle and directed law enforcement to the location.
Family of Columbus man killed in February is demanding answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lee Mardis Jr. should be turning 25 on Oct. 16. He should be able to hold his now, 5-month-old baby girl. He should still be here. On the cold night of Feb. 5 this year, Lee Mardis Jr. and his pregnant girlfriend were attacked on Gilbert Street.
Man charged with murder in fatal Short North beating arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the two men accused of being involved in a fight in the Short North that led to a man's death earlier this month has been arrested. The Franklin County Municipal Court website says 28-year-old Dwayne Cummings was arrested on Wednesday. Cummings and 32-year-old Chrystian...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Chillicothe west side
According to initial reports, a pedestrian was struck by a passing motorist. The name of the person and their current condition were not immediately released. The incident remains under investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
WLWT 5
Coroner testifies about Rhoden family autopsies during Pike County murder trial
WAVERLY, Ohio — Ballistic evidence featured prominently Tuesday as Dr. Karen Looman testified during George Wagner IV's murder trial. "Finding the bullets are important because that's actually evidence of a crime," Looman said. Looman is chief deputy coroner for Hamilton County. In April 2016, she performed autopsies on eight...
UPDATE: Community helps identify Point Pleasant trailer theft suspects
UPDATE: (7:15 p.m.) – The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects accused of stealing the Point Pleasant Fire Department’s concessions trailer have been identified. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, after posting photos of the alleged suspects, his office and Mason County 911 dispatchers received more than 60 calls in an outpour of […]
UPDATE: Firefighter flown to Ohio State hospital after fire engine involved in rollover crash
UPDATE (11:54 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19): The family of the driver says he was hospitalized with a broken ankle. He has also already gone through one surgery and a second surgery has been scheduled for later this week. 13 News also learned that he is a well-respected former fire chief out of Lancaster, Ohio […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Mass evacuations end after explosive scare in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Evacuations were underway in Chillicothe on Tuesday after a bomb scare. Deputies, along with firefighters had a large portion of the city’s east end sectioned off and issued evacuation orders impacting Eastern Avenue, Watt Street, and Douglas Avenue. The exact location of the scene was...
Fox 19
WATCH LIVE: Deputy Hamilton County coroner testifies in Pike County massacre trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Special agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the chief deputy coroner at the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office are expected to testify Tuesday as the Pike County massacre trial continues. The murder trial of George Wagner IV is now its second full week.
