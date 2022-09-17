ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Cleveland Browns locker room sounds pretty toxic

The Cleveland Browns are not a team unified after a loss to the New York Jets. 2022 was supposed to be the year the Cleveland Browns rid themselves of their demons in the offseason. Well, the Football Gods are a fickle and cruel bunch. Fans everywhere were left deflated after the Browns blew a victory that was 99.9% confirmed.
CLEVELAND, OH
3 Reasons the Chiefs Will Dominate the Colts

The most painful sports memory of my life was the Colts’ 38-10 playoff comeback against our Kansas City Chiefs. I expect the Chiefs to unleash fire and brimstone on Indianapolis this time around, and FanDuel Sportsbook is giving us a $1,000 free bet to bask in the glorious vengeance.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Justin Fields clarifies his feelings toward Bears fans

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields clarified comments post-game in Week 2, stressing that he did not call out the fanbase. The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season in Week 2, as they fell to the rival Green Bay Packers 27-10. Following the game, quarterback Justin Fields comments caught the attention of fans and media when he was asked if losing to the Packers stings more because of the rivalry and how much Bears fans want to win the game.
CHICAGO, IL
Unrecognizable Eli Manning try to win the starting quarterback job at Penn State (Video)

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning went undercover to make the Penn State football team as a walk-on. Eli Manning played college football with the Ole Miss Rebels, turning him into the first-overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. He spent his entire career with the New York Giants and won two Super Bowls. Post-career, Manning is now part of the “Manning Cast” on Monday Night Football alongside his older brother Peyton.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
3 reasons the Cleveland Browns will lose against the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Cleveland Browns very easily could lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cleveland Browns are not in a stable place right now. The team is at odds with one another over a variety of issues, the offense and defense are, at their best inconsistent. The coaching staff is a wreck, and the ownership has proven that attitude really is reflective of leadership.
CLEVELAND, OH
Paul Finebaum says Alabama has been replaced as college football’s best program

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum says that Alabama is no longer the best program in college football. Since Nick Saban’s arrival, the Alabama Crimson Tide have been viewed as the premier program in all of college football, and they have six national titles to prove it. This season, Alabama has been far from dominant, highlighted by them barely edging out the Texas Longhorns in Week 2.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
MLB insider: Tigers Scott Harris hire ‘shocked’ front offices around baseball

The Detroit Tigers pulled off a surprising hire, naming former Giants general manager Scott Harris their president of baseball operations. Harris is a stellar hire for Chris Ilitch and Co., as the Tigers are in the midst of what can only be described as a disappointing season. Detroit was expected to make a leap this year under A.J. Hinch, as they’re just one season removed from a 77-win campaign, and added talent in the offseason.
DETROIT, MI
