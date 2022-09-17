ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

KSLTV

Man accused of stabbing 2 people in Salt Lake City now faces charges

SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of stabbing two people within a week in Salt Lake City has been charged in connection with one of those crimes. Mario Lynn Fresques, 32, of Salt Lake City, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
KSLTV

Family of teen with autism who was shot by police reach settlement

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a 13-year-old boy with autism shot multiple times by police announced they have reached a settlement with the city and SLC Police Department. In a statement from the family it states, “Linden’s family filed a lawsuit in federal court for a violation of his constitutional right to be free from excessive force. The family also maintains that the SLCPD and the shooting officer acted recklessly leading up to the moment of the shooting because they knew Linden was experiencing a mental health crisis and knew that he would run from officers; yet those officers chased him down and shot him.”
KSLTV

Fake locksmiths take advantage of Orem woman needing help

OREM. Utah — Workers claiming to be locksmiths left an Orem woman with a damaged door knob and out $179. Ashley Thomas’ mom went out to run a few errands one day when she locked herself out of her condo. “Thank goodness she had really great neighbors, and...
KSLTV

Casey Scott surprises Utah drivers with free gas cards

SALT LAKE CITY — The national average for a gallon of gas may have dropped to $3.68, but Utahns are still paying an average of $0.50 per gallon at the pump. That’s why Casey Scott was out early Wednesday morning to surprise some drivers and help lighten the load at the pump.
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Surgeon no-shows for pre-paid procedure

HERRIMAN, Utah — Katie Jolles beat breast cancer two decades ago, but doctors have found another lump. It turned out to be benign, but her doctor still recommended a breast reduction to prevent further issues. Because the new lump is not cancer, insurance won’t pay. Jolles made her own...
KSLTV

Utah company examines mass grave to identify remains of Tulsa Race Massacre

MILLCREEK, Utah — A team of Utah experts with unique expertise has started to examine a grave site for hundreds of people killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Sorting out the remains will not be easy for the team at Intermountain Forensics in Millcreek but recent advances in technology have made their work possible.
KSLTV

South Fork fire 50% contained

SALT LAKE CITY — Fire managers said the South Fork Fire burning in Provo Canyon south of Vivian Park was 50% contained Tuesday. It has burned about 23 acres of brush and grass since it was first reported Monday, but lightning was suspected of starting the fire a few days earlier.
KSLTV

Drug trial is helping Utah woman beat back ovarian cancer

SALT LAKE CITY — In the past, women with advanced ovarian cancer did not have a good chance of living five years past diagnosis. Recent trials, however, show promise for a category of drugs that target the cancer cells. They provide new hope for longer lives for women with...
KSLTV

Dust hot spots: Where is Great Salt Lake’s toxic dust most likely to originate?

SALT LAKE CITY — Kevin Perry believes there are many “trigger points” that indicate when there is something wrong with the Great Salt Lake. For instance, anyone who has come to the lake for recreation has recently found an inability to launch watercraft as the lake levels continue to reach all-time lows. Struggles for the vital brine shrimp industry and a possible collapse of the lake’s base food chain are other alarms on the horizon, says Perry, a professor of atmospheric science at the University of Utah.
