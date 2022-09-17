Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Man accused of stabbing 2 people in Salt Lake City now faces charges
SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of stabbing two people within a week in Salt Lake City has been charged in connection with one of those crimes. Mario Lynn Fresques, 32, of Salt Lake City, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
KSLTV
Family of teen with autism who was shot by police reach settlement
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a 13-year-old boy with autism shot multiple times by police announced they have reached a settlement with the city and SLC Police Department. In a statement from the family it states, “Linden’s family filed a lawsuit in federal court for a violation of his constitutional right to be free from excessive force. The family also maintains that the SLCPD and the shooting officer acted recklessly leading up to the moment of the shooting because they knew Linden was experiencing a mental health crisis and knew that he would run from officers; yet those officers chased him down and shot him.”
KSLTV
Fake locksmiths take advantage of Orem woman needing help
OREM. Utah — Workers claiming to be locksmiths left an Orem woman with a damaged door knob and out $179. Ashley Thomas’ mom went out to run a few errands one day when she locked herself out of her condo. “Thank goodness she had really great neighbors, and...
KSLTV
Abortion providers are undeterred after receiving Republican signed cease-and-desist letters
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah physicians group has denounced a cease-and-desist letter sent to abortion providers by a group of Utah Republican lawmakers that threatens legal action, despite a judge putting Utah’s abortion trigger law on hold. The Utah Medical Association joins others who have decried the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLTV
Police: Teen charged with stabbing Taylorsville couple did not know victims
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection to the stabbing of a Taylorsville couple early Tuesday morning. Officials with the Taylorsville Police Department said they determined the incident was a random act of violence. At approximately 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a home...
KSLTV
Casey Scott surprises Utah drivers with free gas cards
SALT LAKE CITY — The national average for a gallon of gas may have dropped to $3.68, but Utahns are still paying an average of $0.50 per gallon at the pump. That’s why Casey Scott was out early Wednesday morning to surprise some drivers and help lighten the load at the pump.
KSLTV
Man who made Valter’s Osteria one of Utah’s best restaurants dead at 76
SALT LAKE CITY — State leaders and the community reacted Wednesday to the passing of beloved Utah restauranteur, Valter Nassi. He owned Valter’s Osteria, considered one of the best restaurants in Utah. “It is with hearts filled with gratitude and love that we mark the passing of our...
KSLTV
Deputies warning Utahns after catching man going 60 mph over speed limit
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Utah County authorities say a 43-year-old man was stopped in Eagle Mountain Tuesday for going 60 mph over the speed limit. The incident occurred at 4:38 a.m. on state Route 73 and Sunset Drive, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. In the agency’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
KSLTV
Teen in custody after stabbing Taylorsville couple in home, police say
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police say a Taylorsville couple has been hospitalized after they were stabbed, and officers have taken a 15-year-old suspect into custody. Police said the suspect entered a home on Simper Lane near 4800 South Tuesday morning and stabbed both victims before fleeing the scene. A child...
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Surgeon no-shows for pre-paid procedure
HERRIMAN, Utah — Katie Jolles beat breast cancer two decades ago, but doctors have found another lump. It turned out to be benign, but her doctor still recommended a breast reduction to prevent further issues. Because the new lump is not cancer, insurance won’t pay. Jolles made her own...
KSLTV
Utah company examines mass grave to identify remains of Tulsa Race Massacre
MILLCREEK, Utah — A team of Utah experts with unique expertise has started to examine a grave site for hundreds of people killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Sorting out the remains will not be easy for the team at Intermountain Forensics in Millcreek but recent advances in technology have made their work possible.
KSLTV
Man hit by own truck trying to stop carjacking in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A scary and crazy situation sent a man to the hospital after police said he tried to stop another man from carjacking him. The situation unfolded in a neighborhood near 3200 West 3100 South in West Valley City early Monday morning. Amador Gabriel said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLTV
A Utah train to Idaho? Salt Lake, Boise leaders are working to restore old service
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City and Boise leaders are currently working on a plan to restore a large portion of an old passenger rail line, providing new service from Salt Lake City to an area just northwest of Boise in the near future. The two cities submitted...
KSLTV
Inaugural Utah Parenting Summit aims to provide families with real-world solutions
SALT LAKE CITY — Parenting isn’t easy. You can go from feeling joy to feeling stress in a flash. Utah State University Extension is bringing in experts to help parents thrive as part of their inaugural Utah Parenting Summit on Saturday, Oct. 8. Parents have faced some challenges...
KSLTV
South Fork fire 50% contained
SALT LAKE CITY — Fire managers said the South Fork Fire burning in Provo Canyon south of Vivian Park was 50% contained Tuesday. It has burned about 23 acres of brush and grass since it was first reported Monday, but lightning was suspected of starting the fire a few days earlier.
KSLTV
Drug trial is helping Utah woman beat back ovarian cancer
SALT LAKE CITY — In the past, women with advanced ovarian cancer did not have a good chance of living five years past diagnosis. Recent trials, however, show promise for a category of drugs that target the cancer cells. They provide new hope for longer lives for women with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLTV
Dust hot spots: Where is Great Salt Lake’s toxic dust most likely to originate?
SALT LAKE CITY — Kevin Perry believes there are many “trigger points” that indicate when there is something wrong with the Great Salt Lake. For instance, anyone who has come to the lake for recreation has recently found an inability to launch watercraft as the lake levels continue to reach all-time lows. Struggles for the vital brine shrimp industry and a possible collapse of the lake’s base food chain are other alarms on the horizon, says Perry, a professor of atmospheric science at the University of Utah.
KSLTV
BYU study shows wearing pedometer increases step count, even without looking at it
PROVO, Utah — A new study found an easy way to increase daily step count: just clip on a pedometer. The study, done by Brigham Young University, shows that wearing a pedometer increases step count, even if users don’t look at it throughout the day. “Humans are hardwired...
KSLTV
Casey Scott previews Salt Lake County’s 7th annual Petapalooza
SALT LAKE CITY — The seventh annual Petapalooza will take place this Saturday at Wheeler Historic Farm, and Casey Scott talked with Salt Lake County Animal Services to preview the event. There will be a pet psychic, “tattoos” for dogs and kids and an opportunity for owned dogs to...
KSLTV
Help available for power customers that need assistance paying high bills
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power customers are now getting August power bills and they are high. After a record hot summer, customers are now seeing the aftermath of that long string of triple-digit days. RMP officials say summer bills are generally about 30% higher than other months....
Comments / 0