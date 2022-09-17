The younger sister of a woman who drowned during a Facebook livestream in Canada has paid tribute to her sibling while asking for help to repatriate her body to Kenya. Hellen Wendy Nyabuto, who moved to Canada in 2018 and worked at a long-term care center in Collingwood, was streaming live on Aug. 18 as she took an afternoon swim. According to the Toronto Star, whose reporter viewed the footage before it was removed from Facebook, the video shows “Nyabuto smiling, swimming and interacting with viewers from the shallow end of the pool. About three minutes in, Nyabuto moves to...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 29 DAYS AGO