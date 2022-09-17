Read full article on original website
Half-eaten elusive sea creature reveals ‘mysteries of the deep’ at New Zealand beach
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” a local guide said.
Video of a human-faced fish stuns and scares the internet
Stories about creatures resembling humans have forever fascinated people. Here is one such case which has caught the attention of netizens. A tourist in Miao village, Kunming, China was visiting a lake when he spotted a spooky fish with some unique markings. This rather unusual fish has been identified as a carp.
Python Severs Man's Artery with Bite 'Beyond Imagined Capabilities'
The carpet python that attacked Kane Durrant sent blood spurting nearly six feet into the air.
These hideous little bugs are invading California and biting people’s feet
Reports of tiny and aggressive isopods have been surfacing in Southern California. The “mini-shark” isopods, known officially as Excirolana chiltoni, or water-line isopods, have reportedly been attacking the feet of beachgoers visiting Mission Bay. Citizens around the area say the tiny bug-like creatures swarmed their feet when they put them in the water, biting and latching onto them.
'They have eaten themselves': Video shows emaciated animals at raided sanctuary
The Black Jaguar White Tiger Foundation in Mexico has been raided by officials with videos showing emaciated lions and other animals. CNN’s Rafael Romo has more.
More than 500 ‘murder' hornets destroyed by the American authorities: But there could be more out there
For the first time, a nest of ‘murder hornets’ was discovered and destroyed near the Canadian border in Washington State. The fourteen by nine inches nest of deathly insects was hidden inside a tree in the area. The researchers from the Washington State Department of Agriculture used a radio tag ploy to track down the nest in the area.
Mom gives birth to white and black twins, which is a one in a million incident
In April, Chantelle Broughton, a 29-year-old woman, gave birth to two lovely babies with different skin colors in Nottingham City Hospital. While her daughter, Azirah, is dark-skinned and has brown eyes, her son, Ayon, is light-skinned and has green eyes.
The boy who found a 17 pound golden nugget and didn't know.
Conrad Reed found gold nugget by the creekHistory Collection. This family had no idea that this thing they used for a door stop, was worth a fortune!. Let's travel back to the year 1799, on a fairly nice day in spring. A 12 year old boy name Conrad Reed was spending the day outside fishing at this creek that ran through the family farm in North Carolina. To be exact, it was the little meadow creek that ran through their land.
Woman Swimming in Pool Dies in Horrific Facebook Livestream
The younger sister of a woman who drowned during a Facebook livestream in Canada has paid tribute to her sibling while asking for help to repatriate her body to Kenya. Hellen Wendy Nyabuto, who moved to Canada in 2018 and worked at a long-term care center in Collingwood, was streaming live on Aug. 18 as she took an afternoon swim. According to the Toronto Star, whose reporter viewed the footage before it was removed from Facebook, the video shows “Nyabuto smiling, swimming and interacting with viewers from the shallow end of the pool. About three minutes in, Nyabuto moves to...
Woman left with hole in her face after getting fillers which turned out to be silicone
A woman was left with a horrific hole in her face after a friend offered to give her cosmetic fillers. Gina Anderson had decided, after turning 40, that she wanted to get some light work done to her face, hoping that it would make her 'look better'. But what Gina...
Miracle baby born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands
A baby was born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands in the Ratnam district of Madhya Pradesh in India. The child, which had its third hand in the back in between its heads, was born to a woman named Shaheen Khan. Shaheen was left speechless when she saw her first child after being told she would have twins.
Cave Explorers Find Mysterious "Ancient" Creature Crawling on the Ice
The Dachstein Giant Ice Cave in Austria is a popular tourist attraction. The caves are located thousands of feet above sea level, and are only accessible by taking a cable car high into the Alps. Once there, however, there are many staircases, rungs, ladders, ropes, and lights built into the walls to help guide visitors through the tours. But dress warm, as the average temperature inside the cave is below freezing.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Horrifying moment a pregnant mother's puppy is savagely 'rag-dolled' by a German Shepard
A vicious German Sheppard has left a pregnant mother shaken after the animal latched onto her puppy and 'rag-dolled' the helpless creature while she was stroller-training the pug-cross. Confronting footage shows the moment Alana Russell was walking down a busy street on Monday with her pet Yodi in Padstow, Sydney,...
Watch Shocking Moment Shark Leaps onto Fishing Boat off Maine Coast
Endangered mako sharks are renowned for their acrobatic displays when they are caught on fishing lines.
'I Am Curvaceous': New Jersey Preschool Art Teacher Slammed For 'Distracting' Outfits Fires Back At Critics
A preschool art teacher from New Jersey recently responded to critics who demanded she be fired for posting pictures of herself wearing tight form-fitting clothes in the classroom, Radar has learned.The unnamed Pennsauken Township, New Jersey teacher came under fire last week after her Instagram account went viral, although many of the people viewing her Instagram photos and videos slammed the teacher for the “distracting” content.In one photo, the preschool art teacher is seen with her back to a student while wearing tight blue jeans and a tight white top showing off her curvaceous body, while in one particular video...
Horrifying picture reveals brutal shark attack only yards from US beach days after woman loses arm
A SHARK has been spotted in a horrifying picture only yards from a US beach after a woman lost her arm in another attack just days before. An onlooker discovered the shark mauling a seal while on a boat. The sighting happened 400 yards from the short southern tip of...
Climber witnesses and films moment that left him ‘shaking in boots'
After mountain paths were closed in the Alps following a historic heat wave, those who came to scale the cliffs narrowly avoided another natural disaster. Climbers on Mont Blanc massif, a portion of the Alps that stretches from southeastern France into Italy and Switzerland, narrowly avoided a landslide while scaling the Aiguille du Midi mountain.
