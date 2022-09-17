‘The Real Love Boat’ Reveals Cheesy Opening Credits Sung By Hosts Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell (TV News Roundup)

CBS shared a handful of announcements during the network’s Television Critics Association sessions on Friday, revealing the crew for upcoming reality romance series “ The Real Love Boat ” and a new animated holiday special titled “Reindeer In Here.”

Three crew members and twelve singles will join hosts Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell on a luxury Princess Cruises ship through the Mediterranean, with the series set to premiere on October 5. The ship’s crew members – Captain Paolo Arrigo, Ezra Freeman and Matt Mitcham – will play pivotal roles in the matchmaking, similar to how the original scripted “Love Boat” series operated.

The show’s contestants attempt to find a love connection while visiting and competing on challenges in cities such as Barcelona, Marseille, Rome, Santorini, Athens and more. The singles’ names are listed below:

Alisa Shah

Brett De Laura

Brooke White

Daniel Cooper

Emily Stone

Forrest Jones

Jordan Malabanan

Marty Hassett

Michael Gonzalez

Nathan Kroger

Nicole Wong

Shea-Lynn Noyes

The show’s winning couple will dock in the final port and take home a cash prize plus a trip courtesy of Princess Cruises. The opening credits are based on the original “Love Boat” credits, including a new version of the theme song (originally sung by Jack Jones), crooned by the hosts themselves.

Here’s a first look at the opening of “The Real Love Boat,” including the new theme song:

*

“Reindeer In Here,” the upcoming animated holiday special from CBS based on the Christmas book from author Adam Reed, is set to premiere on November 29 at 9 p.m. PT / ET, and will stream on Paramount+ afterward. Greg Erb & Jason Oremland wrote the screenplay for the special, which follows a young reindeer named Blizzard who, along with his group of friends, seek to save the future of Christmas.

Reed executive produced the special, which is produced by Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm. Additional executive producers are writers are Erb and Jasn Oremland. Jonathan Koch and Sander Schwartz are executive producers and Lino DiSalvo is director and executive producer. Animation production is by Ottawa-based JamFilled. Executive producers for JamFilled are Jamie Leclaire, Phil Lafrance and Kyle Mac Dougall.

Also in today’s television news:

SERIES

CNBC’s “The Profit” host and millionaire Marcus Lemonis will now host a new series for HGTV, “ The Renovator .” Premiering Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the show centralizes around Lemonis as he helps homeowners problem-solve during the renovation process — from financing to designing. The series is produced by Marcus Entertainment and Glass Entertainment Group.

“Throughout the season, I met some amazing families who needed someone on their side to provide solutions that transform their homes into ideal spaces and help strengthen their relationships,” Lemonis said in a press statement post-filming. “I use my own life experiences and my passion for design to create a stronger foundation for their home and their family.”

*

Disney+ announced that production has started in Puglia for “This Is Not Hollywood – Avetrana” — original title “Avetrana – Qui non è Hollywood” — a new Italian original series based on the true story of young Sarah Scazzi losing her life to crime, and the immense media coverage that followed. With four eighty-minute episodes, each with the point of view of one of the story’s main protagonists, Sarah, Sabrina, Michele and Cosima, the series will highlight diverse perspectives on one of Italy’s most notorious crime cases.

The series is produced by Groenlandia, and is directed by Pippo Mezzapesa, who also wrote the screenplay along with Antonella Gaeta and Davide Serino in collaboration with Flavia Piccinni and Carmine Gazzanni.