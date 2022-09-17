ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Real Love Boat’ Reveals Cheesy Opening Credits Sung By Hosts Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell (TV News Roundup)

By EJ Panaligan and Katie Reul
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago

CBS shared a handful of announcements during the network’s Television Critics Association sessions on Friday, revealing the crew for upcoming reality romance series “ The Real Love Boat ” and a new animated holiday special titled “Reindeer In Here.”

Three crew members and twelve singles will join hosts Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell on a luxury Princess Cruises ship through the Mediterranean, with the series set to premiere on October 5. The ship’s crew members – Captain Paolo Arrigo, Ezra Freeman and Matt Mitcham – will play pivotal roles in the matchmaking, similar to how the original scripted “Love Boat” series operated.

The show’s contestants attempt to find a love connection while visiting and competing on challenges in cities such as Barcelona, Marseille, Rome, Santorini, Athens and more. The singles’ names are listed below:

  • Alisa Shah
  • Brett De Laura
  • Brooke White
  • Daniel Cooper
  • Emily Stone
  • Forrest Jones
  • Jordan Malabanan
  • Marty Hassett
  • Michael Gonzalez
  • Nathan Kroger
  • Nicole Wong
  • Shea-Lynn Noyes

The show’s winning couple will dock in the final port and take home a cash prize plus a trip courtesy of Princess Cruises. The opening credits are based on the original “Love Boat” credits, including a new version of the theme song (originally sung by Jack Jones), crooned by the hosts themselves.

Here’s a first look at the opening of “The Real Love Boat,” including the new theme song:

*

“Reindeer In Here,” the upcoming animated holiday special from CBS based on the Christmas book from author Adam Reed, is set to premiere on November 29 at 9 p.m. PT / ET, and will stream on Paramount+ afterward. Greg Erb & Jason Oremland wrote the screenplay for the special, which follows a young reindeer named Blizzard who, along with his group of friends, seek to save the future of Christmas.

Reed executive produced the special, which is produced by Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm. Additional executive producers are writers are Erb and Jasn Oremland. Jonathan Koch and Sander Schwartz are executive producers and Lino DiSalvo is director and executive producer. Animation production is by Ottawa-based JamFilled. Executive producers for JamFilled are Jamie Leclaire, Phil Lafrance and Kyle Mac Dougall.

Also in today’s television news:

SERIES

CNBC’s “The Profit” host and millionaire Marcus Lemonis will now host a new series for HGTV, “ The Renovator .” Premiering Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the show centralizes around Lemonis as he helps homeowners problem-solve during the renovation process — from financing to designing. The series is produced by Marcus Entertainment and Glass Entertainment Group.

“Throughout the season, I met some amazing families who needed someone on their side to provide solutions that transform their homes into ideal spaces and help strengthen their relationships,” Lemonis said in a press statement post-filming. “I use my own life experiences and my passion for design to create a stronger foundation for their home and their family.”

*

Disney+ announced that production has started in Puglia for “This Is Not Hollywood – Avetrana” — original title “Avetrana – Qui non è Hollywood” — a new Italian original series based on the true story of young Sarah Scazzi losing her life to crime, and the immense media coverage that followed. With four eighty-minute episodes, each with the point of view of one of the story’s main protagonists, Sarah, Sabrina, Michele and Cosima, the series will highlight diverse perspectives on one of Italy’s most notorious crime cases.

The series is produced by Groenlandia, and is directed by Pippo Mezzapesa, who also wrote the screenplay along with Antonella Gaeta and Davide Serino in collaboration with Flavia Piccinni and Carmine Gazzanni.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Will Look Different on Disney+: Inside the Show’s Jump From ABC to Streaming

As “Dancing With the Stars” moves from ABC to Disney+ on Monday, viewers will notice several major changes to the competition series as it makes a historic switch to streaming for Season 31 — most notably, there will be a lot more show than they’re used to. That’s because Disney+ is commercial-free, which means producers have to fill all two hours without any time-outs. “Job one, the first thing, is that there are no longer ad breaks,” says executive producer Conrad Green. “And a lot of other decisions spun out from that. We’ve got up to two hours on the nose to...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

‘Bachelorette’ Stars Gabby & Rachel on Cheating, Texting Scandals & Tino’s Treatment on the Finale

You know how they always say this is the most dramatic finale in “Bachelor” history? Well, this really might have been it. “The Bachelorette” Season 19 began with leading ladies Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey both in seemingly happy relationships, with each only having one suitor left — for Rachel, it was Tino Franco; and for Gabby, it was Erich Schwer. Both women were hoping for proposals and they got them. But their fairytale endings were short-lived, as off-camera scandals soon ensued. Gabby and Erich weathered their storm of Erich texting one of his exes, who came forward on social media. The...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Original Cast Members Returning for Netflix Sequel ‘Axel Foley’

Eddie Murphy is reuniting with his original “Beverly Hills Cop” co-stars — Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot — for the upcoming sequel, “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.” Netflix picked up the rights in 2019 to release the next “Beverly Hills Cop” movie, which is currently in production. “Axel Foley” is the fourth installment in the hit action-comedy franchise, following 1984’s “Beverly Hills Cop,” 1987’s “Beverly Hills Cop II” and 1994’s “Beverly Hills Cop III.” For the fourquel, producers opted to ditch the roman numerals and instead name the film after Murphy’s fish-out-of-water character, a Detroit police officer who...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Andor’ Marks a Huge, and Hugely Welcome, Departure From Disney+’s Typical ‘Star Wars’ Model: TV Review

“Andor” is, both by design and circumstance, immediately different from its “Star Wars” television predecessors. Where “The Mandalorian,” “Boba Fett,” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” wove their biggest reveals into the larger fabric of the Lucasfilm universe, “Andor” doesn’t rush toward those moments that might make fans gasp out of pure recognition. Instead, it does something more surprising still: it tells the story of people who have nothing to do with Solos, Skywalkers or Palpatines, but whose lives matter nonetheless. Of course, at least part of the reason the series can take its time this way is because haunted hustler Cassian Andor (Diego...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Lemonis
Person
Rebecca Romijn
Person
Adam Reed
Person
Jack Jones
Person
Jerry O'connell
Variety

Zach Shallcross Is Officially ABC’s Next Star of ‘The Bachelor’

It’s official: Zach Shallcross will be the next star of “The Bachelor,” which heads into its 27th season in 2023. Shallcross — who Variety previously reported would be ABC’s next leading man — was a contestant from the current season of “The Bachelorette,” which wraps up its season tonight. “The Bachelor” announcement was made Tuesday night during the live finale by host Jesse Palmer. This season of “The Bachelorette” made history, starring two women for the first time: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Shallcross was a finalist, having dated “Bachelorette” star Recchia as one of the most promising suitors of the season....
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Appearing on Adult Cam Site, Apologizes for ‘Compulsive Behaviors’

Erick Adame says that he has been fired from his position as the morning meteorologist on Spectrum News NY1 for a leaked appearance on an adult cam site. Adame posted the news via Instagram on Monday, aiming to “share [his] truth rather than let others control the narrative of [his] life.” Noting that his psychiatrist has called his actions “compulsive behavior” and that he is “not in a position to disagree,” Adame wrote, “I secretly appeared on an adult cam website. On this site, I acted out my compulsive behaviors, while at home, by performing on camera for other men. It was...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

John Oliver Baffled He Got Censored for Comment About the Queen’s ‘Shocking’ Death at 96: ‘Scientifically, It’s Not a Joke’

John Oliver said on the Sept. 19 episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” that it was “pretty shitty” to have his Queen Elizabeth II jokes censored by the U.K. television network Sky following the British monarch’s death. During the first episode of Oliver’s HBO show “Last Week Tonight” that aired after the Queen’s passing, the host quipped that the U.K. was “reeling from the shocking death of a 96-year-old woman from natural causes.” Oliver was being sarcastic, which led Sky to censor the comment from the show.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Television News#Love Boat#Cbs#Santorini
Variety

How ‘Goodnight Mommy’ Visuals Build Fear and Tension

Director Matt Sobel called on production designer Mary Colston and cinematographer Alexander Dynan to subtly emphasize a sense of foreboding in his reimagining of the 2014 Austrian psychological thriller “Goodnight Mommy,” on Prime Video. Naomi Watts plays a mother who returns home to her sons after having cosmetic surgery, but she’s not quite the same person who left them. Her bandaged face as she recovers hides more than a person healing from a procedure. Colston wanted the family’s house to play on the idea that it was “a map of trauma.” The home starts out bright and inviting with white walls and...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Armie Hammer’s Ex-Wife Elizabeth Chambers Speaks Out: Watching ‘House of Hammer’ Was ‘Heartbreaking’ and ‘Painful’

Elizabeth Chambers confirmed in a new interview with E! that she watched the Discovery+ documentary series “House of Hammer,” which recounted the sexual abuse allegations made against her ex-husband, Armie Hammer. Chambers, who was married to Hammer for 10 years and shares two children with him, said “it was heartbreaking on so many levels” to watch “House of Hammer.” “I did not plan on seeing it, but I did drop the kids off at school one day and came home and watched it with my support system around me,” Chambers said. “It was obviously heartbreaking on so many levels and very...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Bill Maher Says ‘Woke Baggage’ Is Democrats’ Biggest Problem: ‘Stop Talking About Pregnant Men’

Bill Maher has shared his opinions on today’s top issues for nearly two decades on HBO’s “Real Time.” Now, with his new podcast “Club Random,” the comedian turned political commentator tells Variety he wants to “light up a joint” and talk about other things, like “gossip, pop culture, music and what you had for lunch.” So far, Maher has interviewed the likes of Quentin Tarantino, Mike Tyson, Lisa Kudrow and Aaron Rodgers on the podcast, which debuted in March. Below, Maher — who has a high hit rate for sparking controversy week after week — discusses fighting against America’s “echo chamber,”...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams, Warner Bros. TV Developing Roller Skating Comedy ‘Rollin’ for HBO Max (EXCLUSIVE)

Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions and Pharrell Williams’ i am OTHER have partnered on a new series for HBO Max. The half-hour, single-camera comedy, titled “Rollin,’” is in development under Hillman Grad’s overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. According to the official logline, the series centers on “an easily corruptible newbie skater and her ragtag rink crew who find drive and deliverance on the hardwood at an ATL skating rink known for its good music, food, vibes and stellar stunts. They soon discover that walking away from your past is easier said than done — but as all skaters learn, when...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

‘Alex vs America’ Renewed for Season 3 at Food Network (EXCLUSIVE)

“Alex vs America” has been renewed for a third season at Food Network, Variety has learned exclusively. Production is set to begin this month on Season 3 of the primetime cable series, with new episodes to debut next year.  “Alex vs America” Season 2, which aired July 31-Sept. 11, averaged more than 9.1 million total viewers, up 44% from Season 1, and a 0.6 rating with adults ages 18 and up, an increase of 17%, according to Nielsen’s Live + 3 Day ratings. Per Food Network’s description for “Alex v. America”: In each one-hour episode, acclaimed chef and Food Network staple Alex Guarnaschelli competes against three culinary...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Bachelorette’ Finale: How Did Rachel & Gabby’s Season End? (SPOILERS)

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead, if you have not watched the Season 19 finale of “The Bachelorette,” which aired on Sept. 20... Did Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey find their happy ending?  Heading into the second half of the two-part Bachelorette finale, both women maintained one final suitor. Rachel with Tino Franco — her first impression rose recipient whose family disapproved of their relationship — and Gabby with Erich Schwer — who Gabby worried was not ready to propose. Adding to the on-screen drama, both men had been tainted by off-screen rumors in real life, which host Jesse Palmer alluded to at...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Box Office: ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Targets $20 Million Debut as Off-Screen Drama Fuels Interest

Is it true that, as the saying goes, there’s no such thing as bad publicity? “Don’t Worry Darling,” a movie that’s been largely overshadowed in recent weeks by relentless off-screen controversies, will test that adage as it debuts in 4,000-plus North American theaters over the weekend. The Warner Bros. film, directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, is expected to generate $17 million to $20 million in its opening weekend, suggesting that behind-the-scenes drama isn’t dinging initial ticket sales. It may even be lifting them. Some independent tracking services indicate that inaugural returns could reach as high...
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Kuo Baxter, Former DreamWorks and Sony Pictures Executive, Dies at 62

Jennifer Kuo Baxter, an entertainment lawyer whose career led to holding several senior executive positions at multiple movie studios, died on July 23 of cancer. She was 62. Kuo Baxter’s career in entertainment spanned more than 30 years, working in the business and legal affairs departments at Sony Pictures Entertainment, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Interscope and DreamWorks Animation Studios. She joined the legal affairs group at Columbia Pictures — which subsequently became Sony Pictures Entertainment — in the fall of 1986, where her responsibilities included supporting the production and distribution of feature films and motion pictures. Her immense experience across production...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

How to Watch the NFL Online Without Cable

The Bills came out on top once again on Monday night, wrapping up another action-packed week for the NFL. The Buffalo team held a strong lead against the Tennessee Titants throughout the entire game, finishing with a 41-7 score after Josh Allen threw four touchdowns. The game follows a wild weekend, during which three teams saw upset wins following fourth quarter deficits — including the Miami Dolphins, who are back with unexpected vengeance this season.  Thankfully, even without cable, you don’t have to miss any of the action. The NFL games will be available to stream online on a variety of platforms...
NFL
Variety

CBS Lends National Boost to Local News As Jamie Yuccas Joins KCAL

Jamie Yuccas’ new Los Angeles assignment at KCAL is likely to make waves among followers of local news. But it’s part of a big national effort by the station’s owner, Paramount Global. Yuccas, a veteran correspondent at CBS News, will be one of the anchors of a new seven-hour morning block of local newscasts on the CBS-owned station. Yuccas, who will continue to serve as a CBS News correspondent, will anchor from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on KCAL each morning, making her one of the faces viewers will likely see as they get ready for their day. KCAL intends to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Hellraiser’ Trailer: Meet the New Pinhead in Hulu’s Horror Reboot

Hulu released an official trailer for the upcoming “Hellraiser” reboot, starring Jamie Clayton as the iconic pin-riddled villain, Pinhead. In the trailer, Pinhead causes havoc for a young woman named Riley, played by Odessa A’zion. The 2022 reboot follows Riley as she struggles with addiction and comes across an ancient puzzle box whose sole purpose is to summon Cenobites, sadistic supernatural beings that come to Earth from another dimension. The original 1987 film saw Doug Bradley playing the leader of the Cenobites, and only in the later sequels was he then identified as Pinhead. The “Hellraiser” franchise has spanned across four...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Chicago P.D.’ Showrunner on How Jesse Lee Soffer’s Exit Will Stay True to His Character and the Major Challenges Ahead for Hailey

The world of “Chicago P.D.” will look a bit different midway through Season 10 as Jesse Lee Soffer will say goodbye. While viewers are disappointed about the actor, who has portrayed Jay Halstead since the series’ debut, leaving the show, showrunner Gwen Sigan is focused on writing the big shift. “We’re all very sad about it. Jesse’s meant so much to this show, and you couldn’t ask for more professional and kind person to work with. So we’re all going to be so devastated,” she told Variety ahead of Wednesday’s premiere. “I think it just what he brings to the show...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

82K+
Followers
60K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy