The Best Men’s Halloween Costumes Inspired By This Year’s Top Films and TV Shows

From Top Gun: Maverick to the penultimate series of Stranger Things , blockbuster films and shows continue to capture the imagination — and spark some of the best Halloween costume ideas .

While you can always fall back on the classics (like a vampire, devil, ghost or werewolf), there are many other options for pop culture fanatics who want to nod to the big and small screen. Ahead, check out 12 of this year’s best men’s Halloween costumes for men inspired by this year’s hit movies and TV series.

1. Top Gun Flight Suit

Top Gun: Maverick reignited interest in the ’80s classic. This Top Gun costume is one of the best Halloween costumes for men who are obsessed with the classic ’80s film and this year’s sequel. If you can grow a fine mustache, it might look even better (or you could just order a fake one from Amazon .) Don’t forget to pair it with aviator glasses or a bomber jacket for the full effect.

2. The Boys Homelander Jumpsuit

Even if you haven’t seen the Emmy-nominated show , you’ve seen the meme. Homelander is the strongest superhero in The Boys ‘ universe. But that egotistical smile that’s gone viral is also very much part of his character. Whether you share those qualities, this Homelander jumpsuit costume is certainly a fun Halloween fit.

3. House of the Dragon Daemon Targaryen Overcoat Costume

Arguably one of the biggest shows of the year, House of the Dragon will also likely be among the top Halloween looks this season. You’ll pull it off with this Daemon Targaryen costume , so long as you add a white-blonde wig (you may need to style it yourself to get his ‘do).

4. Michael Myers Adult Halloween Costume

Another installment of the classic slasher franchise is due out just in time for the spooky season. Whether you watch or not, this Michael Myers Halloween costume (from the Rob Zombie-directed 2007 film) is a timeless — and instantly recognizable one.

5. Squid Game Guard Costume

It’s all a bit quiet as to when the new season will be released — rumors are some time in 2023 or 2024 — but you can still dip back into the Emmy-winning Netflix series . Regardless, this officially licensed Squid Game red guard costume works as a haunting look, quite literally.

6. The Batman Halloween Costume

The most recent The Batman film starring Robert Pattinson And Zoe Kravitz was notably darker than some of its predecessors. This easy Batman costume is accordingly mysterious — but to really sell it, walk around your party or neighborhood with a tight jaw at all times.

7. Stranger Things Demogorgon Mask

Stranger Things feels kind of like TV for grown-up kids, the sort of thing you can binge with the whole gang — while your younger ones might be a little terrified. This latex Demogorgon mask from Rubie’s pays homage to the hit horror show’s otherwordly monster. If you’re looking for something a bit less terrifying, you can always throw on an official Surfer Boys Pizza tee and call it a day.

8. Obi-Wan Kenobi Costume

Star Wars has kept the content coming for superfans . First there was The Mandalorian , then The Book of Boba Fett . And finally, Obi-Wan Kenobi , an in-depth look into one of the franchise’s fan favorites — making this classic Star Wars Jedi costume more popular than ever. Add a blue lightsaber for the complete look.

9. The Rings of Power Elrond Cosplay Costume

Lord of the Rings fans have made the new Rings of Power prequel series a bonafide streaming blockbuster . A pair of fake Elven ears and this Leaves of Lorien brooch complete the look.

10. Adult Inflatable Riding-A-Red Raptor Costume

It admittedly might not be the most subtle thing, but if you don’t fancy putting together a whole fit, why not just ride around on an inflatable raptor for an easy Jurassic World -inspired Halloween costume?

11. Adult Rick and Morty Rick Costume

Rick & Morty is back on Adult Swim for its sixth season , and with it, one of the most fun costumes this Halloween. This official Rick & Morty costume comes with a mask and two-in-one lab coat and T-shirt, so all you need to do is add some brown pants and black shoes. Decorate your lab coat with some fake blood or weird goo, and you have a mad (animated) scientist’s look.

12. Adult Elvis Men’s Deluxe Halloween Costume

Austin Butler perfectly channeled the King of Rock in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic — and you can, too, with this deluxe Elvis costume from the music legend’s 1970s Vegas era. (Even Priscilla Presley gave the film a thumbs up.)