Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Betty Jean Slaybaugh, 96, of Guthrie Center
Funeral Services for Betty Jean Slaybaugh, 96, of Guthrie Center will be held Friday, September 23, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church Guthrie Center. Burial will be in the Moffitt Grove Cemetery in rural Guthrie Center. Visitation will be Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 5-7:00 pm with family present during that time at the Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center. Online Condolences may be left at.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Edward Otto Schrader, 86, of Greenfield
Celebration of Life Services for Edward Otto Schrader, 86, of Greenfield will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Bridgewater Community Center in Bridgewater, Iowa. Pastor Mary O’Riley will officiate the service. A simple luncheon will be held immediately following the service. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Judith Diane Chartier, age 76, of Carroll
Private family graveside services will be held Judith Diane Chartier, age 76, of Carroll. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, those who wish, may send memorials to: The Family of Judy Chartier.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
AC/GC Cross Country Takes Course For Charger Invitational Today
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center will compete in their own cross country event today. The Charger Cross Country Invitational will host boys and girls teams from all around central Iowa that includes Perry, Coon Rapids-Bayard, West Central Valley, IKM-Manning, Martensdale-St Marys, Panorama and three others. The Iowarunjump.com updated their rankings in week 5 of the cross country season and they have ACGC boys cross country at the number ranked team and the girls team is ranked in the 13th spot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
X-C Rams show improvement at WM Meet
The third cross-country meet of the season for Greene County took place in very hot & humid conditions for this time of year. Coach Jeff Lamoureux’s runners were in action just east of State Center at the Lincoln Valley Golf course in a coed meet hosted by West Marshall. The Rams were second among six teams in the boys’ standings while the girls did not have the minimum five runners for a team score.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Vintage Auto Tour Making Stop At Springbrook State Park
The State Parks Centennial Vintage Auto Tour will make a stop at the Springbrook State Park in Guthrie County as a journey to visit all of Iowa’s state parks in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the state parks. Organizer and former Chief of State Parks Kevin Szcodronski says...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Historic Cemetery Walk to Take Place at Jefferson Cemetery
Anyone who would like to learn some local history about residents who lived in Jefferson and Greene County, a special program is happening this weekend. The Thomas Jefferson Gardens of Greene County is hosting its second historic Cemetery Walk at the Jefferson Municipal Cemetery this Sunday at 2pm. Attendees are to meet at the Welcome Center and then they can either drive or walk to the cemetery. They are also supposed to bring a lawn chair and a bottle of water.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Stuart Chamber Started Planning For CyHawk Tailgate Again Next Year
The city of Stuart had a big turnout for the RVTV Tailgate that celebrated the annual Iowa State versus Iowa football game. Chamber of Commerce Member Nate Westre says they had an estimated crowd of 3,000 people who showed up throughout the day to downtown Stuart. Westre explains that this event is something they want to do whether or not RVTV comes back to Stuart.
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Ram Fans Encouraged Participate in Childhood Cancer Awareness Night on Friday
An annual event is happening later this week in support of children going through cancer. This Friday, the Greene County Rams are hosting the “Go, Fight, and Cure” at the home football game against Clarinda at Linduska Field in Jefferson. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and so the community is encouraged to donate PlayDoh, Silly Putty or bubbles at the game or you can drop them off anytime this month at Home State Bank. These donations will be given to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Cross-Country Rams to double-up meets
After three weeks of the high school cross-country season the Greene County teams have had just two meets. That’s about to change this week with the West Marshall coed meet tomorrow at Lincoln Valley Golf Course near State Center and Thursday’s Roland-Story coed invitational at Story City. Head...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Panorama Volleyball Loses 3-1 to Earlham
The Panorama Panthers volleyball team was looking to improve on their 3-8 record heading into Tuesday. The Panthers didn’t have an easy opponent. Earlham was coming into this matchup with an 8-5 record. The Cardinals came out and dominated the first two sets. Winning 25-14 and 25-13. Then things...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 15-21, 2022
Mit Ochuwenis, age 28, 1333 College Ave, Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for Violated Probation Terms. Monica Lyon, age 45, 850 N. 22nd St, Fort Dodge, was arrested on a warrant for Violated Probation Terms. Tonja Dille, age 58, 3217 61st St, Urbandale, was arrested on a warrant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rams run at West Marshall today
Greene County travels east along Highway 30 this afternoon to take part in the West Marshall Coed Cross-Country Meet just east of State Center. The event is at the Lincoln Valley Golf Course with eight teams including the host Trojans, Greene County, Baxter, Collins-Maxwell, South Hamilton (Jewell), Nevada, Colo-NESCO, and Ankeny Christian Academy.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Panorama Volleyball Facing Big Challenge Tomorrow
The Panorama Panthers tough volleyball season doesn’t get any easier. The Panthers will be up against a good Earlham team, coming into this game with a 8-5 record. So far the season has been rough for Panorama. Since their win over Interstate 35 on September 8, the Panthers have been on a four game losing streak.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Several Jefferson Retailers Highlighted this Weekend
More fall decor and other items will be available at several locations across Jefferson this weekend. The Fall Roadtrippin’ on 30 is this Friday and Saturday where retailers in Jefferson, Carroll, Denison, Glidden, Maple River, and Arcadia will be open for everyone to enjoy shopping and getting ready for fall. The retailers in Jefferson that are participating include Eweniquely Yours, Country Blessings, Pickaway Americana, New Hope Bargain Shoppe, Sensibly Chic, Art on the Fly, Warm Wishes, and Junkyard Cafe with Chitty Chitty Bean Bean.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Supervisors To Take A Look At Iowa DOT Agreement
The Guthrie County Supervisors will meet for their regular session today. The Board will consider for approval an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation and multiple delinquent property taxes for parcels in Guthrie Center, Casey, Stuart and Menlo. Other items the Board will consider are an Information Use Policy,...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Boil Order Lifted for Minburn
A boil order for the City of Minburn has been lifted. Xenia Rural Water District officials say a water main break that was reported over the weekend has been repaired and the protocols have been met to lift the water boil order. The water main break happened sometime overnight last weekend northeast of Minburn that impacted all of the residents within city limits.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Register for Panora Girl Scouts Tomorrow
There will be registration open for an organization that has a positive effect on girls to reach their goals. The Panora Girl Scouts will have in person registration at the Panorama Elementary School from 5:30 to 6:30pm tomorrow. The Girl Scouts creates an opportunity for girls to learn life empowering skills in a judgment-free environment. Also the Panora Girl Scouts is encouraging parents or guardians to donate their time as a co-leader or in other volunteer roles. All dues for a 2022-23 membership will be paid to the Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa. For more information about the girl scouts registration visit here.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Record Highs Could be Set Tomorrow
Tomorrow the outdoor temperatures will be very hot. According to the National Weather Service, Greene, Dallas and Guthrie counties will be in the mid-90s come Tuesday. Weatherology Meteorologist Michael Karow says strong winds will be ahead of a cold frontal boundary that will drive up the temperatures. Karow points out once that cold frontal boundary from the Northwest goes through, daytime highs after the middle of the week will be vastly different.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Panorama Homecoming
We discuss the 2022 Panorama Homecoming with the Student Council Sercretary and Advisor.
Comments / 0