There will be registration open for an organization that has a positive effect on girls to reach their goals. The Panora Girl Scouts will have in person registration at the Panorama Elementary School from 5:30 to 6:30pm tomorrow. The Girl Scouts creates an opportunity for girls to learn life empowering skills in a judgment-free environment. Also the Panora Girl Scouts is encouraging parents or guardians to donate their time as a co-leader or in other volunteer roles. All dues for a 2022-23 membership will be paid to the Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa. For more information about the girl scouts registration visit here.

PANORA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO