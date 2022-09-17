Read full article on original website
Monroe man who led deputies on multi-county chase faces new charges
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Branch County prosecutor approved additional charges against a Monroe man who led deputies on a five-county chase, the undersheriff said Wednesday. Alan Golematis, who is already facing an attempted murder charge in Calhoun County for the same chase, was charged with felonious assault and...
MSP: Man arrested for suspected impaired driving, felony weapons offenses
SAGINAW, Mich. - A 42-year-old man was arrested in Saginaw on multiple offenses by the Michigan State Police. Troopers made a traffic stop at Wilkins & Cambrey Streets on September 18th around 9 p.m. The driver was suspected driving impaired and arrested, according to police. Police say the man was...
Three men, all above the age of 70, injured in Oakland County crash
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Three men have been hospitalized after a crash in Rochester Hills on Wednesday. Police ay that a woman driving a Jeep ran a red light at the corner of Adams and Avon Rd. shortly after 11:15 a.m. A 75-year-old man driving a Honda began to turn...
POLICE: Driver crashed into pole, goes into Flint River
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police say that a driver crashed into a pole on Wednesday morning, causing the vehicle to go into the Flint River. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Linden and Flushing Roads, according to a Flint Township Police Sergeant. Police believe that the driver left the...
Police give the 'all clear' after investigating threat at high school in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported threat at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills. The school was put on lockdown shortly before noon by the school’s principal as a student told a school official there was another student armed with a gun. Furthermore, another student claimed to have heard a gunshot in the building.
1 dead, 1 in critical condition from fatal traffic crash in Flint
FLINT, Mich. — A fatal traffic crash occurred Saturday night near the intersection of Pierson Rd and Martin Luther King Ave leaving one dead at the scene and one critically injured. On September 17 around 2:00 a.m., Flint Police Department pulled over a Chevrolet Impala attempting to make a...
U.S. Marshals safely recover 4 abducted children from Saginaw County in Florida
The U.S. Marshalls were tasked with locating missing/endangered children that were abducted in Saginaw County in April. The Marshals were looking for a non-custodial trucker, Joses Braxton, who was wanted on a felony warrant for allegedly kidnapping four of his children. The children ranged in age from 3 to 10.
Genesee County to use ARPA funding to help with court case backlogs
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – The pandemic hit a lot of people and businesses hard, but in many counties, the judicial system also suffered from hardships. In Genesee County, courts are dealing with a backlog of cases. The Genesee County Board of Commission decided on Wednesday to use ARPA funding...
Michigan State Police: Patrol car hit by drunk driver
WASHTENAW COUTNY, Mich. - Michigan State Police says that while a trooper was investigating an "operating while intoxicated" crash, their patrol car was hit by a different intoxicated driver. A trooper from the Brighton Post was investigating a crash on I-94 shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning. While waiting...
Woman dies after vehicle goes airborne in Rochester Hills
OAKLAND COUNTY. Mich. - A 23-year-old Rochester Hills woman is dead after crashing a vehicle in Rochester Hills. Police say the crash happened on Adams Road near Tienken Road around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators say the Jeep the woman was driving left the roadway, hit an embankment and went...
Coach at Vassar school district under investigation, put on leave
VASSAR, Mich. - Vassar Public Schools has announced that an assistant football coach in the district is currently undergoing a legal investigation. The district says the individual has been placed on administrative leave as of Wednesday pending the result of this investigation. Mid-Michigan NOW is working to learn more.
City of Flint to provide update on ARPA funding plan
FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint is set to provide an update on the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding plan. Mayor Sheldon Neeley will hold a press conference on September 22nd detailing what ARPA dollars have been spent and allocated, as well as planned projects. The...
Rite Aid offering family immunizations in select locations
COVID-19 – primary series and boosters for adults and eligible children. Flu, including standard quadrivalent vaccines for all ages, with specific products for those over 65 and a limited supply nasal spray option for customers who are afraid of needles. Other routine vaccinations that provide critical protection against certain...
SB M-47 at Hospital Rd closed due to crash
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation stated on Twitter Tuesday night about a crash on M-47. The crash caused the south bound road to close at Hospital Rd. on September 20. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. South bound M-47 reopened for all...
Flint City Council to take another look at $300 water credits for Flint residents
FLINT, Mich. - Flint City Council is set to take another look at possibly approving America Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) funds to give Flint residents $300 in water credits. The council delayed action on the proposal. See the statement for Flint Mayor Neeley below:. It has been one...
Grand Blanc Community Schools cancels afternoon bus route Tuesday
GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Grand Blanc Community Schools posted on Facebook Monday evening on the cancellation of bus #53. The school district posted on Monday, September 19, for the bus cancellation on Tuesday, September 20 due to a staffing shortage. The bus route is cancelled for the afternoon route...
Downtown Bay City first annual longest table event
BAY CITY, Mich. — United Way of Bay County hosted the first annual longest table event in downtown Bay City Wednesday afternoon. Members of the community were welcomed to dine and commune with each other at the longest table around. Every guest were treated to food, live entertainment, and...
Radiothon for Hurley Children's Hospital raises more than $80k
FLINT, Mich. - The third annual “Let’s Make Miracles” Radiothon with Townsquare Media presented by Dort Financial Credit Union was held at the radio station in Burton last week. This event raised $82,015 for the Children’s Miracle Network program at Hurley Children’s Hospital. This was...
U of M Flint hosted gathering for national voter registration day
FLINT, Mich. — University of Michigan Flint hosted an event on campus Tuesday to ensure people are registered to vote. Every fourth Tuesday of September is National Voter Registration Day, making September 20 the national day this year. The event is a coordinated effort from local, state, and national...
Staffing shortages continue to impact bus routes for local school district
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Mid-Michigan's schools are not immune to the staffing shortage of bus drivers. Grand Blanc Community Schools has once again announced bus route cancelations due to staff shortages. Below are the cancellations for Monday, September 19, 2022:. Bus #4 (WMS & Brendel Elem) does not have a...
