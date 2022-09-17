ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

nbc25news.com

Monroe man who led deputies on multi-county chase faces new charges

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Branch County prosecutor approved additional charges against a Monroe man who led deputies on a five-county chase, the undersheriff said Wednesday. Alan Golematis, who is already facing an attempted murder charge in Calhoun County for the same chase, was charged with felonious assault and...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

POLICE: Driver crashed into pole, goes into Flint River

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police say that a driver crashed into a pole on Wednesday morning, causing the vehicle to go into the Flint River. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Linden and Flushing Roads, according to a Flint Township Police Sergeant. Police believe that the driver left the...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Police give the 'all clear' after investigating threat at high school in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported threat at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills. The school was put on lockdown shortly before noon by the school’s principal as a student told a school official there was another student armed with a gun. Furthermore, another student claimed to have heard a gunshot in the building.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

1 dead, 1 in critical condition from fatal traffic crash in Flint

FLINT, Mich. — A fatal traffic crash occurred Saturday night near the intersection of Pierson Rd and Martin Luther King Ave leaving one dead at the scene and one critically injured. On September 17 around 2:00 a.m., Flint Police Department pulled over a Chevrolet Impala attempting to make a...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Genesee County to use ARPA funding to help with court case backlogs

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – The pandemic hit a lot of people and businesses hard, but in many counties, the judicial system also suffered from hardships. In Genesee County, courts are dealing with a backlog of cases. The Genesee County Board of Commission decided on Wednesday to use ARPA funding...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Michigan State Police: Patrol car hit by drunk driver

WASHTENAW COUTNY, Mich. - Michigan State Police says that while a trooper was investigating an "operating while intoxicated" crash, their patrol car was hit by a different intoxicated driver. A trooper from the Brighton Post was investigating a crash on I-94 shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning. While waiting...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Woman dies after vehicle goes airborne in Rochester Hills

OAKLAND COUNTY. Mich. - A 23-year-old Rochester Hills woman is dead after crashing a vehicle in Rochester Hills. Police say the crash happened on Adams Road near Tienken Road around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators say the Jeep the woman was driving left the roadway, hit an embankment and went...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
nbc25news.com

Coach at Vassar school district under investigation, put on leave

VASSAR, Mich. - Vassar Public Schools has announced that an assistant football coach in the district is currently undergoing a legal investigation. The district says the individual has been placed on administrative leave as of Wednesday pending the result of this investigation. Mid-Michigan NOW is working to learn more.
VASSAR, MI
nbc25news.com

City of Flint to provide update on ARPA funding plan

FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint is set to provide an update on the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding plan. Mayor Sheldon Neeley will hold a press conference on September 22nd detailing what ARPA dollars have been spent and allocated, as well as planned projects. The...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Rite Aid offering family immunizations in select locations

COVID-19 – primary series and boosters for adults and eligible children. Flu, including standard quadrivalent vaccines for all ages, with specific products for those over 65 and a limited supply nasal spray option for customers who are afraid of needles. Other routine vaccinations that provide critical protection against certain...
SWARTZ CREEK, MI
nbc25news.com

SB M-47 at Hospital Rd closed due to crash

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation stated on Twitter Tuesday night about a crash on M-47. The crash caused the south bound road to close at Hospital Rd. on September 20. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. South bound M-47 reopened for all...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Grand Blanc Community Schools cancels afternoon bus route Tuesday

GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Grand Blanc Community Schools posted on Facebook Monday evening on the cancellation of bus #53. The school district posted on Monday, September 19, for the bus cancellation on Tuesday, September 20 due to a staffing shortage. The bus route is cancelled for the afternoon route...
GRAND BLANC, MI
nbc25news.com

Downtown Bay City first annual longest table event

BAY CITY, Mich. — United Way of Bay County hosted the first annual longest table event in downtown Bay City Wednesday afternoon. Members of the community were welcomed to dine and commune with each other at the longest table around. Every guest were treated to food, live entertainment, and...
BAY CITY, MI
nbc25news.com

Radiothon for Hurley Children's Hospital raises more than $80k

FLINT, Mich. - The third annual “Let’s Make Miracles” Radiothon with Townsquare Media presented by Dort Financial Credit Union was held at the radio station in Burton last week. This event raised $82,015 for the Children’s Miracle Network program at Hurley Children’s Hospital. This was...
BURTON, MI
nbc25news.com

U of M Flint hosted gathering for national voter registration day

FLINT, Mich. — University of Michigan Flint hosted an event on campus Tuesday to ensure people are registered to vote. Every fourth Tuesday of September is National Voter Registration Day, making September 20 the national day this year. The event is a coordinated effort from local, state, and national...
FLINT, MI

