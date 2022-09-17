ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Youngstown council approves $400k in ARP projects

At Wednesday's Youngstown City Council meeting, close to $400k in American Rescue Plan funds were approved to go to a variety of improvement projects for different wards in the city. These funds will go towards implementing art projects downtown, sidewalk improvements along Glenwood Avenue, and providing a Quality of Life...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Walmart, other stores in Boardman temporarily lose power

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Walmart and other stores in Boardman were temporarily closed Wednesday due to a power outage. According to FirstEnergy, Walmart and Giant Eagle completely lost power, while PetSmart was partially without power. The Walmart store in Boardman reopened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after power was restored. First Energy said the outages […]
BOARDMAN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trumbull County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
Columbiana County, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Mahoning County, OH
Health
Mahoning County, OH
Coronavirus
Columbiana County, OH
Health
Mahoning County, OH
Government
Columbiana County, OH
Government
County
Columbiana County, OH
County
Trumbull County, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Government
County
Mahoning County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
WFMJ.com

SUV fire closes one WB lane of I-76 in Mahoning County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle fire that backed up westbound traffic along Interstate 76 in Jackson Township. Passers-by told dispatchers that a Nissan Rogue SUV was burning along westbound I-76, about a mile east of the Bailey Road interchange just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Traffic was...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Semi and pickup collide on Route 165 in Mahoning County

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A semi and pickup truck were involved in a crash in Green Township that shut down a portion of Route 165 for several hours. The crash happened at about 10:20 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 165 and Lisbon Road. Troopers at the...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Two ambulances rush to crash at Market and Midlothian

Two ambulances were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at a major intersection on Youngstown's South Side early Wednesday. Dispatchers were told that a Volkswagen and a Tesla collided at Market Street and Midlothian Boulevard shortly before 8 a.m. The first ambulance was dispatched for a woman in the Volkswagen. Police...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mahoning Valley#News Weekly#Linus Covid#General Health
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

The last member of the public to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lay in state at the Houses of Parliament was Chrissy Heerey, a serving member of the Royal Air Force from Melton Mowbray. World shares slip as markets brace for more rate hikes. Asian shares are...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

ODA Asks Ohioans to Watch for, Kill, Report Spotted Lanternfly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The state agriculture department is again asking us to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect from Asia that can damage grapevines and fruit trees. The pest has recently been found in Cleveland, and its population...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WFMJ.com

Lordstown to pay for temporary traffic light at Ultium Cells entrance

In Lordstown there are varying opinions on whether taxpayers should foot the bill for a temporary traffic light near Ultium Cells. Some are adamant the company's owners GM and LG Energy should pay. Others strongly disagree saying the light is needed for safety reasons. Monday there was emergency legislation on...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Lipkey Road in Jackson Township closing for a month

Lipkey Road in Jackson Township is closed for approximately 30 days for a bridge replacement according to the Mahoning County Engineer. The closure is slated to begin on Monday, September 19. The road will be closed between New Road and Kirk Road. The suggested detour is New Road to State...
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy