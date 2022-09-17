FirstEnergy has restored power to hundreds of homes and businesses in Trumbull and Mahoning Counties early Wednesday. As of 6:24 a.m., 2,300 customers in Trumbull County and 49 customers in Mahoning County were in the dark, according to the utility. Most of the outages were in Hubbard Township, but the...

TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO