Hubbard Schools delayed after outages in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties
FirstEnergy has restored power to hundreds of homes and businesses in Trumbull and Mahoning Counties early Wednesday. As of 6:24 a.m., 2,300 customers in Trumbull County and 49 customers in Mahoning County were in the dark, according to the utility. Most of the outages were in Hubbard Township, but the...
Power outage leads to delay for Hubbard Schools
In Mahoning County, 37 of their 49 reported outages are in Coitsville Township.
Youngstown council approves $400k in ARP projects
At Wednesday's Youngstown City Council meeting, close to $400k in American Rescue Plan funds were approved to go to a variety of improvement projects for different wards in the city. These funds will go towards implementing art projects downtown, sidewalk improvements along Glenwood Avenue, and providing a Quality of Life...
Walmart, other stores in Boardman temporarily lose power
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Walmart and other stores in Boardman were temporarily closed Wednesday due to a power outage. According to FirstEnergy, Walmart and Giant Eagle completely lost power, while PetSmart was partially without power. The Walmart store in Boardman reopened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after power was restored. First Energy said the outages […]
SUV fire closes one WB lane of I-76 in Mahoning County
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle fire that backed up westbound traffic along Interstate 76 in Jackson Township. Passers-by told dispatchers that a Nissan Rogue SUV was burning along westbound I-76, about a mile east of the Bailey Road interchange just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Traffic was...
Semi and pickup collide on Route 165 in Mahoning County
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A semi and pickup truck were involved in a crash in Green Township that shut down a portion of Route 165 for several hours. The crash happened at about 10:20 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 165 and Lisbon Road. Troopers at the...
OVI checkpoint to be conducted in Mahoning County during weekend of September 23
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force will be conducting an OVI checkpoint in Mahoning County during the weekend of September 23-25. Details on this checkpoint including the date, time and location will be announced later in the week. Additionally, local law enforcement agencies will be conducting saturation patrols throughout the...
Two ambulances rush to crash at Market and Midlothian
Two ambulances were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at a major intersection on Youngstown's South Side early Wednesday. Dispatchers were told that a Volkswagen and a Tesla collided at Market Street and Midlothian Boulevard shortly before 8 a.m. The first ambulance was dispatched for a woman in the Volkswagen. Police...
Warren man charged with assaulting AMR paramedic near Mill Creek Park
A Warren man is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court on charges he assaulted a paramedic early Tuesday morning.
Morning Rundown
The last member of the public to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lay in state at the Houses of Parliament was Chrissy Heerey, a serving member of the Royal Air Force from Melton Mowbray. World shares slip as markets brace for more rate hikes. Asian shares are...
9 people taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Geauga County
Nine people were taken to Northeast Ohio hospitals following a serious three-vehicle crash in Middlefield Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
ODA Asks Ohioans to Watch for, Kill, Report Spotted Lanternfly
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The state agriculture department is again asking us to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect from Asia that can damage grapevines and fruit trees. The pest has recently been found in Cleveland, and its population...
Bodycam video of Mahoning County official’s OVI arrest released
The body camera video of the officer who arrested a Mahoning County official for OVI was released.
Roads closed on Youngstown’s West Side
Oakwood Avenue, between North Evanston Ave and Steel Street is closed as well as Steel Street between Mahoning and Wellington Avenues.
Lordstown to pay for temporary traffic light at Ultium Cells entrance
In Lordstown there are varying opinions on whether taxpayers should foot the bill for a temporary traffic light near Ultium Cells. Some are adamant the company's owners GM and LG Energy should pay. Others strongly disagree saying the light is needed for safety reasons. Monday there was emergency legislation on...
Local court closing after nearly 100 years
East Liverpool Municipal Court will close this week after 96 years in operation.
Semi rolls over on busy part of I-680
Officers were called to I-680 Northbound at the end of the Salt Springs off ramp just before 4 a.m.
Suspect pleads 'not guilty to charges filed for turnpike death of Washingtonville man
A suspect has pleaded not guilty to charges filed in connection with the August traffic death of a Washingtonville man along the Ohio Turnpike in Mahoning County. Nikolas Gable, 24, of Macedonia, Ohio, was arraigned Tuesday in Mahoning County Court on charges of vehicular manslaughter and failing to maintain an assured clear distance.
Lipkey Road in Jackson Township closing for a month
Lipkey Road in Jackson Township is closed for approximately 30 days for a bridge replacement according to the Mahoning County Engineer. The closure is slated to begin on Monday, September 19. The road will be closed between New Road and Kirk Road. The suggested detour is New Road to State...
