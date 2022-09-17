ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas spent nearly $280K on recruiting weekend, The Athletic reports

By Andrew Schnitker
 5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas spent nearly $280,000 during an official visit recruiting weekend for prized football prospect Arch Manning and eight other top high school players, The Athletic’s Sam Khan Jr. reported.

The Athletic obtained detailed elements of the summer official visit from open records requests.

Roadrunners come to Austin with high-flying offense, full respect of Sarkisian

The Athletic documented Texas Athletics spent more than $46,000 for more than 30 hotel rooms at the Four Seasons in downtown Austin and around $36,000 for a dinner at III Forks.

All expenses come out the program’s recruiting budget. Texas Athletics operates under a different budget separate from the university and the state.

During a 48-hour official visit, schools can pay for travel, lodging and meals for the recruit and family members. Recruits can take five official visits.

In addition to Manning, three other recruits from the weekend committed to the Longhorns. Manning is considered the No. 1 prospect in the country for the 2023 class by most recruiting services.

The Isidore Newman School (New Orleans) quarterback is the nephew of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning. He is the grandson of Archie Manning.

Texas holds the No. 2 ranked class in the country with 22 players committed, according to 247 Sports.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Battle-tested Longhorns set for Texas Tech showdown

In their first three games on the 2022 season, the Texas Longhorns have faced some tough moments. In those tense times, what a team is really made of shines through. “I go back to this game Saturday,” said Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian. “To be down 17-7, nobody blinked. Nobody said ‘Here we go again.’ I think a year ago we may have. I don’t want to say for sure but we may have. We just stayed the course.”
AUSTIN, TX
Longhorns appeal Overshown targeting call, status for 1st half of TTU game unknown

Overshown was having a monster game Saturday against UTSA until he was ejected for a fourth-quarter hit on Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris that was deemed to be targeting. To that point, with 13:49 left in the game, Overshown had 10 tackles with a pass break-up. In his Monday press conference, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed he sent the paperwork and video to the conference for an official appeal.
AUSTIN, TX
Lake Travis proud of Garrett Wilson’s hot start in NFL

Among the NFL’s receiving leaders after two weeks of the season are some familiar names like Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson. Also on that list is a rookie from Lake Travis, Garrett Wilson. The New York Jets first round pick helped push his team to a stunner Sunday in...
AUSTIN, TX
Longhorns rise in coaches poll, drop a spot in AP Top 25 after UTSA win

Texas rose a spot to No. 19 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, voted on by college football coaches around the country. There wasn't much movement in the top 10 but there was plenty of shuffling in the rest of the polls with a number of big wins and upsets. Penn State claimed a 41-12 win over Auburn to jump eight spots to No. 15 and Oregon moved up six spots to No. 18 after dumping previously-ranked BYU 41-20.
AUSTIN, TX
Will Peter Pan Mini-Golf keep flying in modern Austin?

From awkward first dates to trips with the grandkids, Peter Pan Mini-Golf has given Austinites affordable entertainment from its perch on a small hill across the river from downtown for nearly 75 years — and its owners said they are in it for the long haul.
AUSTIN, TX
