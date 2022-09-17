Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
If You Want to Eat at a Popular Thai Food Restaurant In Salt Lake City, Try SawadeeS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
The Utah State Capitol is a Beautiful Building at any Time of DayS. F. MoriUtah State
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Parents, district officials continue to be divided over West Jordan Elementary rebuild
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Parents and district officials continue to disagree over whether West Jordan needs to be rebuilt. The resounding message coming from a group of parents in the Jordan School District was "not enough time" as a decision on whether to close or rebuild their children's school will take place in November.
Tooele County man in dispute with HOA over artificial turf in front yard
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A Tooele County man is in a dispute with his neighborhood HOA after he put artificial turf in his front yard. Brian Epperson has lived in his Stansbury Park home since November of 2021. Earlier this year, he said he decided to put artificial turf in his front yard in an effort to save water.
Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
City leaders drafting new response to Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola plan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The mayor, city council, and city staff members in Cottonwood Heights are in the process of drafting a new response to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), as the agency explores the possibility of building a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon. During a work...
Man arrested, accused of threatening to kill school bus driver, students in Davis County
SUNSET, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police say he threatened to kill a school bus driver and several students in Davis County. Barry Gene Bambrough, 57, was booked in the Second Judicial District on charges related to assault or threat of violence against a school employee and one count of assault against a peace officer.
Family of Linden Cameron settle lawsuit over SLCPD shooting of 13-year-old boy with autism
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City Police Department reached a settlement Tuesday in a lawsuit stemming from a shooting in September 2020 that left a 13-year-old boy with autism with life-changing injuries and emotional trauma. The family of Linden Cameron's lawsuit against Salt Lake City will...
Multiple windows smashed during burglary at Tongan United Methodist Church in Provo
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Several windows were smashed during a burglary at Provo's Tongan United Methodist Church. Provo City Police Department said the incident occurred at 1044 North Geneva Road on Monday. Multiple windows and property inside were discovered to be damaged. The cost of damage was unknown. Police...
GALLERY: Comics, crowds, cosplay! A look at FanX 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — FanX Salt Lake City's Comic Convention is back!. The convention takes place at the Salt Palace Convention Center from Sept. 22 through Sept. 24. Complete with panels, celebrity guests, artists, vendors and cosplay, this year's convention will be a complete success. Check out some...
Fire officials respond to wildfire in Provo Canyon
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fire officials were called to a new wildfire in Provo Canyon on Monday. They said the fire, officially called the South Fork fire, was estimated at 23 acres and located south of Vivian Park on U.S. Forest Service land. More from 2News. Utah fire officials...
Son mourns passing of Valter Nassi, well-known restaurant owner in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Many in Salt Lake City are mourning the loss of one of the city's most well-known restaurateurs, Valter Nassi. He passed away Wednesday at 76 years old. Valter's son Enrico told 2News that they came to Salt Lake in the late 90s and opened...
Neighbor helps victims stabbed at home in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A husband and wife are expected to survive after what police believe was a random stabbing at their home in Taylorsville early Tuesday morning. Police said it happened near 4800 South and 3400 West when a 15-year-old entered the home and got into an altercation with the husband, stabbing him. The wife fled to a neighboring property where the suspect reportedly ran after her, stabbing her as well — all while their child was home.
3-year-old hospitalized after falling from second story window in West Jordan
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 3-year-old girl is expected to survive after officials said she fell from a second story window in Salt Lake County. They said the girl fell 18 feet from a window at an apartment complex at 1601 West Fox Park Dr. in West Jordan on Monday at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Officials charge 15-year-old boy accused of stabbing couple in 'random act of violence'
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 15-year-old boy from West Valley City has been charged in a stabbing incident that police are calling a "random act of violence." A Taylorsville couple was transported Tuesday in critical but stable condition after the suspect allegedly attacked them inside their own home in the early morning hours.
Minor injuries reported after head-on collision in Weber County
UINTAH, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said one person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after a head-on crash in Weber County. They said the crash involving two vehicles occurred Sunday in the area of 2400 East and 6600 South in Uintah. Deputies said drivers were extricated...
Pharmacist offers tips to help you save on prescription medicine
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Paying for expensive medications is getting harder for people as a result of the increased cost of the majority of American purchases, especially for those with low incomes. "With the price of groceries going up and the pandemic, sometimes I have to go without...
Oliverson family files lawsuit against Little League Baseball, bunk bed maker after fall
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of Easton Oliverson, the little leaguer who fell from his bunk bed while at the Little League World Series and suffered head injuries, is suing Little League Baseball and Savoy Contract Furniture, the bed maker. The suit was filed on September 16,...
Man allegedly stabs 2 people in Salt Lake City in separate, apparently random attacks
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 32-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed two people in separate attacks that happened one week apart, authorities said. According to a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department, Mario Fresques is facing two charges of aggravated assault. SLCPD Chief...
Salt Lake City man chases, catches thieves who tried stealing catalytic converter
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah man chased after a thief, in the middle of the night, who allegedly stole a catalytic converter from his truck and it was all caught on camera. The victim, Chris Martin, of this attempted theft has been targeted before and the second...
