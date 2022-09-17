ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Comics, crowds, cosplay! A look at FanX 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — FanX Salt Lake City's Comic Convention is back!. The convention takes place at the Salt Palace Convention Center from Sept. 22 through Sept. 24. Complete with panels, celebrity guests, artists, vendors and cosplay, this year's convention will be a complete success. Check out some...
kjzz.com

Fire officials respond to wildfire in Provo Canyon

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fire officials were called to a new wildfire in Provo Canyon on Monday. They said the fire, officially called the South Fork fire, was estimated at 23 acres and located south of Vivian Park on U.S. Forest Service land. More from 2News. Utah fire officials...
kjzz.com

Neighbor helps victims stabbed at home in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A husband and wife are expected to survive after what police believe was a random stabbing at their home in Taylorsville early Tuesday morning. Police said it happened near 4800 South and 3400 West when a 15-year-old entered the home and got into an altercation with the husband, stabbing him. The wife fled to a neighboring property where the suspect reportedly ran after her, stabbing her as well — all while their child was home.
kjzz.com

Minor injuries reported after head-on collision in Weber County

UINTAH, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said one person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after a head-on crash in Weber County. They said the crash involving two vehicles occurred Sunday in the area of 2400 East and 6600 South in Uintah. Deputies said drivers were extricated...
