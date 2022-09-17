Read full article on original website
14news.com
Tri-State housing prices continue to rise along with interest rates
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Interest rates raised 75 basis points Wednesday as the Fed keeps trying to fight inflation without dropping into a recession. That’s going to continue putting a strain on the housing market. Homes are going to continue rising in price and become harder to finance. With...
Imperial Group officials: Imperial Building permit secured, construction plans continuing
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Imperial Group provided an update on the transformation of a historic building in Henderson. The Imperial Group secured a permit and crews have begun installing framing, according to partner Casey Todd. Officials say plumbing and electrical work also began this week on the...
EVSC school board approves $289 million budget for 2023
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation school board approved a $289 million budget for 2023. [Presentation with the 2023 EVSC financial breakdown can be found here]. EVSC Chief Communication Officer Jason Woebkenberg says the budget is intended to enhance the educational experience for students. “Ultimately,...
Henderson Co. Judge Exec.: Pratt Industries Paper mill making progress
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Judge Executive, Brad Schneider, says the new Pratt Industries Paper mill in Henderson is making progress, they’re on schedule, and the weather has been in their favor. Construction crews are in the process of building a 450,000 square foot paper mill that will...
Webster Co. Fiscal Court holding ribbon-cutting at new workforce center
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Webster County Fiscal Court is hosting a ribbon-cutting event for the new workforce center. The new center can be found at 1758 State Road 874 in Clay. The new center is on property that was previously owned by a mining company. Officials say Madisonville...
Western Ky. Botanical Garden launches capital campaign to expand garden
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Western Kentucky Botanical Garden is launching a new 3-phase project that will make space for a garden expansion, and more economic development. Officials say the first phase is already complete, with a new $800,000 house that was added to the property for visitors to stop in and get information about the garden.
Madisonville Community College holds ribbon cutting for workforce center
CLAY, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Community College now has a new workforce center. Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for the center. Both MCC and Henderson Community College will offer certification programs at the new workforce center for highly in-demand fields, including utility lineman and CDL licenses. MCC President...
Oakland City University receives $750k Lilly Endowment Grant
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Oakland City University officials say the university has received a $750,000 from Lilly Endowment, Inc. According to a press release, the grant will be used to establish and run several technology-based summer camps for high school students in the southwest Indiana region. University officials say...
New enrollment numbers released for USI and OCU
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New enrollment numbers have been released for Oakland City University and the University of Southern Indiana. Officials with USI say students of color and international students make up a record of 16.9% of the student population. However, the university also says their current enrollment, 7,361 students, is down 7.3% compared to the 2021 fall semester.
Emge’s Deli and Diner officially closing after 46 years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Emge’s Deli and Diner are saying their final goodbyes after 46 years in business. The news of the closing comes after Emge’s moved from the downtown area to the north side. [Related Story: Emge’s Deli closes downtown location, moving to north side]...
Pigeon Creek Bridge set to reopen soon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation say they’ll be closing the southbound exit ramp on US 41 over Pigeon Creek. They say beginning on or around Wednesday, September 28, crews will close the southbound exit ramp from US 41 to Diamond Avenue/State Road 66.
Boy Scouts of America prepares for annual popcorn sale
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday was the kick-off of the Boy Scouts of America popcorn sale. Buffalo Trace Council Scout Executive John Harding says they have been selling popcorn for 40 years and he believes they are the best sellers in the scouts. He is excited about the increased enrollment, which surpasses the previous two years and feels they will have a strong bounce back from COVID.
Owensboro students get book vending machine
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at Foust Elementary in Owensboro have a new way to inspire their inner book worms. They have a book vending machine donated by Independence bank. It was unveiled this Wednesday morning. Students don’t need money to use it. They will be awarded tokens to choose...
Organization looking for transportation after 4 vehicle crash on Columbia St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An organization was left in need of transportation after a four vehicle crash on Saturday. Founder for Foster Care In The U.S., Jessica Angelique says her company car was parked out front of her house when someone hit another moving car and totaled hers. Angelique says...
Mid 90s Wednesday, upper 40s Friday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Summer’s final stand pushed temps above 90 for the second day in a row. Heat index values were around 100. The hot air will stay in place for Wednesday, when highs may peg the mid 90s, within reach of the record high of 98 set in 2010. A cold front will usher cooler air into the Tri-State beginning Wednesday night. A few showers and storms will be possible with the frontal passage. Fall begins on Thursday with high temps in the lower 70s. Friday morning will chill into the upper 40s. Mostly sunny on Friday and Saturday with a chance for rain on Sunday. Highs will rise back into the upper 70s to lower 80s, about normal for this time of the year.
Voting locations finalized for Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Clerks Office has finalized the list of voting centers for the General Election on Tuesday, November 8. They shared the list on their Facebook page. Any qualified voter in Daviess County can vote at any of these locations on Election day. There...
Owensboro resident celebrates 104th birthday
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man celebrated a special birthday on Monday, his 104th. James Wimsatt says he received some special gifts on his 104th birthday, including a letter from President Joe Biden. Wimsatt says he also got letters from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and U.S. Representative Brett Guthrie.
Princeton opens splash pad due to heat
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Fall may be starting this week, but summer is going down kicking. The City of Princeton says they are opening the splash pad at the Aquatic Center Tuesday and Wednesday because of the heat. Near record temperatures in the mid 90s, with heat index values around...
Nut Club lays out electrical wiring ahead of Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are just about two weeks away from the start of the Fall Festival. The West Side Nut Club is already working hard getting things ready on Franklin Street. They shared a video on Facebook Sunday, showing crews laying electrical wiring that will provide power to...
EWSU customer service window to temporarily close next week
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say their customer service window in the Civic Center will be closed next week. That will be closed from Monday, September 26 to Friday, September 30. They tell us they will be making some improvements while they are...
