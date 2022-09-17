Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Betty Jean Slaybaugh, 96, of Guthrie Center
Funeral Services for Betty Jean Slaybaugh, 96, of Guthrie Center will be held Friday, September 23, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church Guthrie Center. Burial will be in the Moffitt Grove Cemetery in rural Guthrie Center. Visitation will be Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 5-7:00 pm with family present during that time at the Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center. Online Condolences may be left at.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
X-C Rams show improvement at WM Meet
The third cross-country meet of the season for Greene County took place in very hot & humid conditions for this time of year. Coach Jeff Lamoureux’s runners were in action just east of State Center at the Lincoln Valley Golf course in a coed meet hosted by West Marshall. The Rams were second among six teams in the boys’ standings while the girls did not have the minimum five runners for a team score.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 15-21, 2022
Mit Ochuwenis, age 28, 1333 College Ave, Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for Violated Probation Terms. Monica Lyon, age 45, 850 N. 22nd St, Fort Dodge, was arrested on a warrant for Violated Probation Terms. Tonja Dille, age 58, 3217 61st St, Urbandale, was arrested on a warrant...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Ram Fans Encouraged Participate in Childhood Cancer Awareness Night on Friday
An annual event is happening later this week in support of children going through cancer. This Friday, the Greene County Rams are hosting the “Go, Fight, and Cure” at the home football game against Clarinda at Linduska Field in Jefferson. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and so the community is encouraged to donate PlayDoh, Silly Putty or bubbles at the game or you can drop them off anytime this month at Home State Bank. These donations will be given to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Historic Cemetery Walk to Take Place at Jefferson Cemetery
Anyone who would like to learn some local history about residents who lived in Jefferson and Greene County, a special program is happening this weekend. The Thomas Jefferson Gardens of Greene County is hosting its second historic Cemetery Walk at the Jefferson Municipal Cemetery this Sunday at 2pm. Attendees are to meet at the Welcome Center and then they can either drive or walk to the cemetery. They are also supposed to bring a lawn chair and a bottle of water.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rams run at West Marshall today
Greene County travels east along Highway 30 this afternoon to take part in the West Marshall Coed Cross-Country Meet just east of State Center. The event is at the Lincoln Valley Golf Course with eight teams including the host Trojans, Greene County, Baxter, Collins-Maxwell, South Hamilton (Jewell), Nevada, Colo-NESCO, and Ankeny Christian Academy.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
ADM Volleyball At Home Tonight
ADM Tigers volleyball is at home tonight as they welcome the Toreadors of Boone to town, in an intriguing matchup that will put the Tigers on the court for the first time in a week. Boone is 7-9 on the season while the home Tigers enter the match with a 11-1.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Dallas County (9/20/2022)-Perry Schools Superintendent Clark Wicks Part 2
Perry School District Superintendent Clark Wicks joins us for the second of our two part series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Cross-Country Rams to double-up meets
After three weeks of the high school cross-country season the Greene County teams have had just two meets. That’s about to change this week with the West Marshall coed meet tomorrow at Lincoln Valley Golf Course near State Center and Thursday’s Roland-Story coed invitational at Story City. Head...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Several Jefferson Retailers Highlighted this Weekend
More fall decor and other items will be available at several locations across Jefferson this weekend. The Fall Roadtrippin’ on 30 is this Friday and Saturday where retailers in Jefferson, Carroll, Denison, Glidden, Maple River, and Arcadia will be open for everyone to enjoy shopping and getting ready for fall. The retailers in Jefferson that are participating include Eweniquely Yours, Country Blessings, Pickaway Americana, New Hope Bargain Shoppe, Sensibly Chic, Art on the Fly, Warm Wishes, and Junkyard Cafe with Chitty Chitty Bean Bean.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Large Crowd Learned A lot About History Of Stuart at Leaders, Legends and Characters Saturday
The Stuart Revitalization Group had a night of history for a large crowd Saturday night. The Leaders, Legends and Characters embraced the history of Stuart at the Saints Center basement. Local citizens in the community including Maso Hasty, Brenda Dudley, Katie Adams, Theresa Glass, Bill Sloss and Jim Rohert all...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
AC/GC Cross Country Takes Course For Charger Invitational Today
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center will compete in their own cross country event today. The Charger Cross Country Invitational will host boys and girls teams from all around central Iowa that includes Perry, Coon Rapids-Bayard, West Central Valley, IKM-Manning, Martensdale-St Marys, Panorama and three others. The Iowarunjump.com updated their rankings in week 5 of the cross country season and they have ACGC boys cross country at the number ranked team and the girls team is ranked in the 13th spot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Vintage Auto Tour Making Stop At Springbrook State Park
The State Parks Centennial Vintage Auto Tour will make a stop at the Springbrook State Park in Guthrie County as a journey to visit all of Iowa’s state parks in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the state parks. Organizer and former Chief of State Parks Kevin Szcodronski says...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Panorama Homecoming
We discuss the 2022 Panorama Homecoming with the Student Council Sercretary and Advisor.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Boil Order Lifted for Minburn
A boil order for the City of Minburn has been lifted. Xenia Rural Water District officials say a water main break that was reported over the weekend has been repaired and the protocols have been met to lift the water boil order. The water main break happened sometime overnight last weekend northeast of Minburn that impacted all of the residents within city limits.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
AC/GC Volleyball Picks Up Victory Against Baxter Tuesday
Scores ACGC won 3-0: 25-19; 25-14, and 25-12. The Lady Charger Record (8-6) Kills: Saige O’Brien with 6 kills, Mersadez Richter with 5 kills, Jenna Rowley with 3 kills, Becca Littler with 2 kills and Cam Richter with one kill for the night. Serving: ACGC met their goal as...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
AC/GC Volleyball Has Another Home Meet Against Baxter Today
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center volleyball team continues a seven game homestand tonight against Baxter. The Lady Chargers are coming off a second place finish in the AC/GC Invitational and will face a non-district opponent in Baxter who is (6-5) and on a three game losing streak. Head Coach Barb South tells Raccoon Valley Radio the nice stretch of home games has been helpfull for her team.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Supervisors To Take A Look At Iowa DOT Agreement
The Guthrie County Supervisors will meet for their regular session today. The Board will consider for approval an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation and multiple delinquent property taxes for parcels in Guthrie Center, Casey, Stuart and Menlo. Other items the Board will consider are an Information Use Policy,...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Panorama Volleyball Loses 3-1 to Earlham
The Panorama Panthers volleyball team was looking to improve on their 3-8 record heading into Tuesday. The Panthers didn’t have an easy opponent. Earlham was coming into this matchup with an 8-5 record. The Cardinals came out and dominated the first two sets. Winning 25-14 and 25-13. Then things...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Panorama Volleyball Facing Big Challenge Tomorrow
The Panorama Panthers tough volleyball season doesn’t get any easier. The Panthers will be up against a good Earlham team, coming into this game with a 8-5 record. So far the season has been rough for Panorama. Since their win over Interstate 35 on September 8, the Panthers have been on a four game losing streak.
Comments / 0