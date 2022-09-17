An annual event is happening later this week in support of children going through cancer. This Friday, the Greene County Rams are hosting the “Go, Fight, and Cure” at the home football game against Clarinda at Linduska Field in Jefferson. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and so the community is encouraged to donate PlayDoh, Silly Putty or bubbles at the game or you can drop them off anytime this month at Home State Bank. These donations will be given to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO