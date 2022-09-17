ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: FSU lands blue-chip commitment, volleyball set for ESPN debut

Florida State Seminoles football added a new name to its 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday, with four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson committing to FSU over the Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, and Wisconsin Badgers. Our Florida State of Recruiting feat. Three Stars podcast took the time to break down his commitment, game,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: Johnny Wilson is the ACC WR of the Week

Johnny Wilson is the ACC receiver of the week after his stellar performance vs. Louisville:. Alex Atkins and Adam Fuller met with the media to discuss FSU’s players and its 3-0 start. FSU is favored over by BC by at least two touchdowns. Speaking of BC there are no...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Louisville, KY
Football
City
Miami, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
Tomahawk Nation

Softball Rewind: 2021 vs. Boston College

With Florida State football in full force, each week we’ll take a look back at a time the softball team faced the same opponent. This week we’re heading to 2021 when the ‘Noles took the trip to Chestnut Hill to face the Boston College Eagles in a four game series.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU HC Mike Norvell talks Louisville win, Boston College, player updates

Florida State Seminoles football is turning attention towards Boston College, ready to take on the Eagles in a primetime matchup inside Doak Campbell Stadium this Saturday. Ahead of the game, head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media to detail how his team has responded after a 3-0 start, giving insight into FSU’s mindset from and after its gritty win over Louisville as well as small updates on personnel.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU vs. Boston College depth chart released

Florida State Seminoles football is getting set to continue ACC play, seeking a 4-0 start when the Boston College Eagles head to Tallahassee this Saturday. The Seminoles are coming off a hard-fought win vs. Louisville, overcoming several injuries to escape with a 35-31 win on the road. Ahead of this...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Norvell
Tomahawk Nation

FSU head coach Mike Norvell previews Boston College matchup

The Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media on Tuesday after practice ahead of the at-home matchup against the Boston College Eagles this Saturday at 8:00 p.m. Norvell said it was good to be back after a Saturday off to help guys recover and implement the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Making the grade: How Florida State’s offensive line has performed through 3 games

The Florida State Seminoles offensive line helped lead the football team to their third victory of the season, this one over the Louisville Cardinals. This past week’s game was met with adversity as starting left tackle had to leave with a leg injury. FSU inserted seasoned veteran Darius Washington at the tackle spot and the line was able to do something it hasn’t always had the luxury of in the past— rely on it’s depth.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU coordinators offer insight into player performances after 3-0 start

Florida State Seminoles football was tasked with rising to the challenge vs. the Louisville Cardinals in a variety of ways — heading into the week by dealing with a newfound sense of expectation, during the game after struggles and injuries — and met the occasion, grinding out a hard-fought victory to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2015.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy