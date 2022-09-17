Read full article on original website
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In 2017, Joy King didn’t see herself taking people for rides, the same way most people outside of Birmingham didn’t see it as having an impactful restaurant scene. “I had a transportation company approach me about doing something with their party bus,” says King....
Bham Now
The Modern House Coffee Shop to open in Birmingham’s Titusville neighborhood on Sept. 23 [PHOTOS]
The Modern House Coffee Shop is returning to its roots in the Titusville neighborhood. The non-profit coffee house, which hires homeless people to provide them with job training and life skills, is opening Friday September 23rd at its new 422 Sixth Avenue South location. Bham Now first reported on the...
These Birmingham area Chick-fil-As are closing for remodeling
Several Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants are undergoing renovations, while another is wrapping up a refresh. Work began at the Gardendale location on Fieldstown Road back on June 24. The restaurant earlier this year announced a complete remodel, which was projected to last about 10 weeks. A reopening date has not yet been announced.
Bham Now
Little London Kitchen in West Homewood is closing its doors, citing understaffing
An English Pub that caught everyone’s attention with its double-decker food truck is closing its restaurant in West Homewood. Little London Kitchen cited understaffing as the reason for the closure. Here is the post announcing the restaurant’s status:. “Hello all. We appreciate all of the love and support...
Food distribution drive happening in Wylam on September 27
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama will be hosting a food distribution drive in honor of Hunger Action Month on September 27 in Wylam. The food distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at Faith Chapel, located on 100 Mike Moore Blvd, Birmingham. Food will be provided by Winn-Dixie to the […]
wbrc.com
Home Depot, Utz Brands to open warehouses in Birmingham; will bring up to 90 jobs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two companies are closer to opening distribution warehouses in Birmingham and creating dozens of new jobs. Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Jefferson County for road improvements along the Acipco Industrial Drive corridor. Both Home Depot and Utz Brands have purchased property...
Golden Flake potato chip maker plans warehouse; Birmingham agrees to improve road
The City of Birmingham and Jefferson County have agreed to improve Acipco Industrial Drive to prepare for two new multi-million-dollar warehouses to be built by Home Depot and Utz Brands, which bought Birmingham-based Golden Flake potato chips in 2016. Combined, the Home Depot and Utz warehouses will have about 90...
New Birmingham coffee shop gives the homeless a second chance
A non-profit coffee house opening this month in Titusville is planning to give homeless people a chance at independence and employment. Modern House Coffee Shop will open Sept. 23, at 422 Sixth Ave. S. Owner Troy Whetstone and his wife Jeanisha spent almost two years refurbishing a former bail bonds...
Birmingham has draft plan to spend $37 million to relocate thousands of residents, documents show
A document released by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s office revealed that the city holds a drafted plan to aid residents of North Birmingham endangered by local pollution, though it is unclear whether Woodfin plans to do anything with it. This 60-page document, drafted by the city’s Planning, Engineering and...
Bham Now
Now the News: Crestwood Festival Centre sold for $9M, new Rougaroux location in Mountain Brook + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! Ready to kick off a new week in The Magic City? We’ve got you covered with some of the latest happenings around town, including the purchase of Crestwood Festival Centre, a new shopping center for Pell City and several new openings. Read on for more. 6...
Bham Now
5 new Magic City businesses opening now + coming soon, including Iron City PAWfection
This one specifically goes out to our dog lovers and foodies (and we know there’s a lot of you who are both). There are so many new Birmingham businesses that are either on their way, or even better, businesses opening now. Here are just five of our favorites. 1....
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster finalizes purchase of school property for multi-use facility
ALABASTER – Members of the Alabaster City Council finalized the purchase of property the city is buying from the Board of Education for a new city multi-use facility at its most recent meeting on Monday, Sept. 12. A public hearing was held at the meeting to officially close on...
wbrc.com
The Sound of the Valley begins a new era at Alexandria High School
ALEXANDRIA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new band director is no problem for the Sound of the Valley. A band with rich tradition and talented members is handling the transition period under first year director Michael Melton. “Not every band could handle what these students have dealt with since my arrival,”...
otmj.com
Good As Gold: Ashley Mac’s Wins Statewide Retailer of the Year Award
Ashley McMakin, founder and chief executive officer of Ashley Mac’s, has been named Alabama’s Gold Retailer of the Year in the Annual Sales $5 Million to $20 Million category, according to a press release from the Alabama Retail Association. The fast-casual café, catering and gourmet-to-go business with five...
wvtm13.com
Jimmie Hale Mission burns 40-year lease with Birmingham, focus on renovating dorms for clients
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jimmie Hale Mission burned its 40-year lease with Birmingham and started a capital campaign to renovate living space for clients. Learn more in the video above.
birminghammommy.com
Fall Festivals and Special Events In Birmingham
Fall-llelujah!! Who is ready for some serious fall fun!?! And this list? It’s just the beginning! Here’s your rundown on all the festivals and special events happening around Birmingham this fall!. Fall Festivals and Special Events In Birmingham. St George Middle Eastern Food Festival. Experience a wide variety...
comebacktown.com
No more Fox in Birmingham hen house
I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
16 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Sixteen people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 13, 2022, and September 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
wbrc.com
City council believes shot spotter technology is critical to police’s job
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has renewed their contract with Shot Spotter an additional three years. It will cost the tax payers approximately $2.8 million. The amount that has some questioning whether the crime tech is worth it. City leaders once hoped that the tech would lead...
wbrc.com
Jimmie Hale Mission celebrates ownership with ‘note burning’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jimmie Hale Mission celebrated getting a deed/ownership of its downtown location with a “note burning” Monday. The “note burning” is meant to celebrate having ownership or being paid up on a building. Jimmie Hale Mission leaders held the lease burning at...
