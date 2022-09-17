ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

gooddaylivingal.com

Birmingham area businesswoman opens rolling cigar lounge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In 2017, Joy King didn’t see herself taking people for rides, the same way most people outside of Birmingham didn’t see it as having an impactful restaurant scene. “I had a transportation company approach me about doing something with their party bus,” says King....
AL.com

These Birmingham area Chick-fil-As are closing for remodeling

Several Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants are undergoing renovations, while another is wrapping up a refresh. Work began at the Gardendale location on Fieldstown Road back on June 24. The restaurant earlier this year announced a complete remodel, which was projected to last about 10 weeks. A reopening date has not yet been announced.
CBS 42

Food distribution drive happening in Wylam on September 27

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama will be hosting a food distribution drive in honor of Hunger Action Month on September 27 in Wylam. The food distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at Faith Chapel, located on 100 Mike Moore Blvd, Birmingham. Food will be provided by Winn-Dixie to the […]
wbrc.com

Home Depot, Utz Brands to open warehouses in Birmingham; will bring up to 90 jobs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two companies are closer to opening distribution warehouses in Birmingham and creating dozens of new jobs. Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Jefferson County for road improvements along the Acipco Industrial Drive corridor. Both Home Depot and Utz Brands have purchased property...
wbrc.com

The Sound of the Valley begins a new era at Alexandria High School

ALEXANDRIA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new band director is no problem for the Sound of the Valley. A band with rich tradition and talented members is handling the transition period under first year director Michael Melton. “Not every band could handle what these students have dealt with since my arrival,”...
otmj.com

Good As Gold: Ashley Mac’s Wins Statewide Retailer of the Year Award

Ashley McMakin, founder and chief executive officer of Ashley Mac’s, has been named Alabama’s Gold Retailer of the Year in the Annual Sales $5 Million to $20 Million category, according to a press release from the Alabama Retail Association. The fast-casual café, catering and gourmet-to-go business with five...
birminghammommy.com

Fall Festivals and Special Events In Birmingham

Fall-llelujah!! Who is ready for some serious fall fun!?! And this list? It’s just the beginning! Here’s your rundown on all the festivals and special events happening around Birmingham this fall!. Fall Festivals and Special Events In Birmingham. St George Middle Eastern Food Festival. Experience a wide variety...
comebacktown.com

No more Fox in Birmingham hen house

I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
The Trussville Tribune

16 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Sixteen people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 13, 2022, and September 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
wbrc.com

Jimmie Hale Mission celebrates ownership with ‘note burning’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jimmie Hale Mission celebrated getting a deed/ownership of its downtown location with a “note burning” Monday. The “note burning” is meant to celebrate having ownership or being paid up on a building. Jimmie Hale Mission leaders held the lease burning at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

