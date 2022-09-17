ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Lehigh Acres Gazette

RICK JOHNSON AUTO CENTER

RICK JOHNSON AUTO CENTER. Located on the South side of Lee Blvd to the West of Westgate Blvd. Development of an 8-bay auto center consisting of a 7,40 SF building.
CARS
Lehigh Acres Gazette

ATV Fire

We just extinguished a fire that engulfed this ATV while it was being operated off Wellington Ave. Thankfully, no one was injured and the fire didn’t spread due to rainy conditions.
ACCIDENTS
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres, FL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

 http://www.thelehighacresgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy