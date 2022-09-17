Read full article on original website
Related
Another changing of the guard…. The Hut has been sold … Tommy Lee Cook’s place in Buckingham
Peace Tropical Gardens LLC aka The Hut at 5150 Buckingham Rd Ft Myers, FL to Shows Team Enterprises LLC based in Arcadia, FL at 7500 SW County Road 769. for $1,900,000 on August 30, 2022. The Hut has long been one of my favorite places, the surrounding grounds are so...
RICK JOHNSON AUTO CENTER
RICK JOHNSON AUTO CENTER. Located on the South side of Lee Blvd to the West of Westgate Blvd. Development of an 8-bay auto center consisting of a 7,40 SF building.
CARS・
$1.5 million to improve Lehigh Acres roads approved by Lee County Commissioners
Some of the roads that have made this year’s round of roads to be resurfaced and striped include Lee Blvd, Gunnery Rd N, and Joel Blvd. “This won’t just be the major roads, several roads that people drive through to get home are also on this list,” said Greenwell.
Lehigh Acres Gazette
Lehigh Acres, FL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news in Lehigh Acres Floridahttp://www.thelehighacresgazette.com
Comments / 0