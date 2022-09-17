Read full article on original website
Related
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70
A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
Tom Brady, Gisele Have Reached Potential Compromise
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reportedly reached a potential compromise in their relationship. Gisele has made it clear that she doesn't love Brady continuing to play football into his mid-40s. Brady retired following the 2021 season, though he ended up coming out of retirement after about a month. Last...
‘Sunday Night Football’ Sends Social Media Into a Frenzy With Wild Aaron Rodgers Graphic
At this point, it’s undeniable that Aaron Rodgers, does in fact, own the Chicago Bears. With the Green Bay Packers defeating their division rivals 27-10 on Sunday Night Football in Week 2, the quarterback improved to 24-5 all-time against the Monsters of the Midway. Green Bay’s 17-point win over...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Tom Brady acting like a baby at age 45 is getting really tough to watch
The GOAT looked miserable yesterday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Sunday Night Football’ TV Ratings Revealed for Packers Beatdown on the Bears
Week 2 of NBC‘s “Sunday Night Football” featured two of the most storied rivals in… The post ‘Sunday Night Football’ TV Ratings Revealed for Packers Beatdown on the Bears appeared first on Outsider.
Tom Brady Apologizes After Breaking Tablet During "Ugly" NFL Game
Watch: Gisele Bündchen Has "Concerns" Over Tom Brady's NFL Return. Tom Brady is taking responsibility for his actions. The Buccaneers quarterback is apologizing for his behavior during a Sept. 18 game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, where he was spotted throwing a tablet on the sidelines.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Unhappy News
Tom Brady is not happy about the NFL's decision to suspend wide receiver Mike Evans for one game for his actions during Sunday's win over the Saints. Evans, the Bucs' best wide receiver, got into a fight during Sunday's win in New Orleans. He went at Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore, sparking a scuffle between the two teams. Evans has said he was defending his quarterback.
Tom Brady Apologizes for Outburst on Sidelines in Post-Game Video
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was as frustrated as we’ve ever seen him in Tampa Bay’s 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 on Sunday. The Saints’ defense will do that to a team, especially to the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay entered the contest having lost seven-straight regular season games to New Orleans dating back to 2018. So when the Buccaneers’ offense had just three points entering the fourth quarter, you can imagine Brady’s frustration level. Brady didn’t take any swings during the fight that took place on the field which resulted in Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore getting ejected.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career
Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
LeBron James Appears To Shave His Head, Go Completely Bald
LeBron James’ new hairdo made the online world go crazy. On Tuesday, the Lakers star posted a photo to his Instagram story that sent social media wild. The photo showed him sporting a completely bald head. James, who turns 38 this December, smiles while wearing a barber cape. Nick...
NBA・
Julian Edelman recounts Kobe Bryant speaking to Patriots: ‘You could just tell that guy was a fierce f—–g winner’
During a recent podcast, former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman recalled that a Kobe Bryant talk to his team showed off the ferocious will to win that helped define the basketball icon. Edelman spoke with co-host Sam Morril during their “Games With Names” podcast and recounted Bryant’s talk...
NBA・
Vince Wilfork will take his place in Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday
FOXBORO -- Vince Wilfork has a pair of Super Bowl rings from his career with the New England Patriots. On Saturday, he'll add a red jacket to his collectionWilfork will take his spot in the Patriots Hall of Fame in Foxboro on Saturday, after being voted in by fans in his first year of eligibility. Wilfork will become the 32nd member of the organization to go into the team's Hall of Fame, and is just the sixth player to be elected in their first year of eligibility.Given his massive impact on the New England defense for 11 years, it should...
NFL Fans Brutally Roast Ryan Tannehill, Kirk Cousins Over Subpar Monday Night Football Performances
If you didn’t watch NFL Monday Night Football last night – good. There were two… The post NFL Fans Brutally Roast Ryan Tannehill, Kirk Cousins Over Subpar Monday Night Football Performances appeared first on Outsider.
Eli Manning Goes Undercover at Penn State Walk-On Tryout as ‘Chad Powers’
Eli Manning hasn’t thrown an NFL pass since December 15, 2019. However, that didn’t stop the two-time Super Bowl champion from trying out for Penn State’s football team at their walk-on tryouts. Manning inked a broadcasting deal with ESPN shortly after retiring, joining the highly-rated Monday Night...
Mics Capture Bizarre Audio Mishap During ESPN’s Monday Night Football Broadcast: WATCH
Technology is great. It gives us high-definition NFL Monday Night football and analysis every week – it also picks up every little noise in the broadcast booth. When you see the folks in the booth giving their pregame or in-game reactions and opinions they each have a mic in hand. But those rooms are filled with microphones, everything is recorded.
Outsider.com
561K+
Followers
61K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 5