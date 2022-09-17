ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Black Enterprise

Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70

A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Have Reached Potential Compromise

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reportedly reached a potential compromise in their relationship. Gisele has made it clear that she doesn't love Brady continuing to play football into his mid-40s. Brady retired following the 2021 season, though he ended up coming out of retirement after about a month. Last...
NFL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
NFL
E! News

Tom Brady Apologizes After Breaking Tablet During "Ugly" NFL Game

Watch: Gisele Bündchen Has "Concerns" Over Tom Brady's NFL Return. Tom Brady is taking responsibility for his actions. The Buccaneers quarterback is apologizing for his behavior during a Sept. 18 game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, where he was spotted throwing a tablet on the sidelines.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Unhappy News

Tom Brady is not happy about the NFL's decision to suspend wide receiver Mike Evans for one game for his actions during Sunday's win over the Saints. Evans, the Bucs' best wide receiver, got into a fight during Sunday's win in New Orleans. He went at Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore, sparking a scuffle between the two teams. Evans has said he was defending his quarterback.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Apologizes for Outburst on Sidelines in Post-Game Video

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was as frustrated as we’ve ever seen him in Tampa Bay’s 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 on Sunday. The Saints’ defense will do that to a team, especially to the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay entered the contest having lost seven-straight regular season games to New Orleans dating back to 2018. So when the Buccaneers’ offense had just three points entering the fourth quarter, you can imagine Brady’s frustration level. Brady didn’t take any swings during the fight that took place on the field which resulted in Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore getting ejected.
TAMPA, FL
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career

Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
NFL
Outsider.com

LeBron James Appears To Shave His Head, Go Completely Bald

LeBron James’ new hairdo made the online world go crazy. On Tuesday, the Lakers star posted a photo to his Instagram story that sent social media wild. The photo showed him sporting a completely bald head. James, who turns 38 this December, smiles while wearing a barber cape. Nick...
NBA
CBS Boston

Vince Wilfork will take his place in Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday

FOXBORO -- Vince Wilfork has a pair of Super Bowl rings from his career with the New England Patriots. On Saturday, he'll add a red jacket to his collectionWilfork will take his spot in the Patriots Hall of Fame in Foxboro on Saturday, after being voted in by fans in his first year of eligibility. Wilfork will become the 32nd member of the organization to go into the team's Hall of Fame, and is just the sixth player to be elected in their first year of eligibility.Given his massive impact on the New England defense for 11 years, it should...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

