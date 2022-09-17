ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Plaine, KS

Boil Water Advisory issued again for Belle Plaine

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FkJjW_0hyrBgI800

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Belle Plaine public water supply system located in Sumner County.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The advisory took effect on September 16, 2022 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a new pipeline break and loss of pressure in the distribution system.  Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Regardless of whether the public water supplier or Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced a boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system, or KDHE at 785-296-5514.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfdi.com

Man injured in fall from hotel window in south Wichita

Police and emergency crews were called to a hotel in south Wichita after a man fell from a fourth story window. A 33-year-0ld man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the fall around 11 Wednesday morning in the 4600 block of South Broadway. Police said the man...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
County
Sumner County, KS
City
Belle Plaine, KS
Sumner County, KS
Government
KAKE TV

Kansas man found dead on Elk City walking trail

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 22-year-old man from Augusta, Kansas went missing on a walking trail in Elk City, Kansas and was later found dead. Jeremy Cox was reported missing on Sept. 17 at around 6:07 p.m. At that time, Montgomery County deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS, and Kansas Wildlife and Parks officers were dispatched to the Elk City walking trail to look for Cox.
ELK CITY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas castle for sale: Endless possibilities

WICHITA, Kan. – Imagine owning your historical castle. The Wichita castle has 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet and is listed for $3.5 million. Photos of the Wichita castle and its listing circulated on social media after the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook account posted photos along with the caption: “According to the listing […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Water Systems#Tap Water#Drinking Water#Foodsafety#Diseases#Water Energy Supply#Water Supply#General Health#Construction Maintenance#Kdhe#Orde
kfdi.com

Augusta man found dead in southeast Kansas

Officials in Montgomery County are investigating the death of an Augusta man. 22-year-old Jeremy Cox was reported missing on September 17th after setting out on a walking trail in Elk City. After a search, deputies found him near the trail path but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Foul...
AUGUSTA, KS
KWCH.com

Big changes and some rain on the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After the longest stretch of consecutive 100 degree temperatures this late in the season, a cold front will change up the weather for the second half of the week. The front will start in northwest Kansas early in the day and reach Wichita by 5pm. Shifting winds back to the north and falling temperatures can be expected as the day continues.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Augusta man dies in SE Kansas, heat possibly to blame

ELK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether the heat led to a man’s death in Elk City. Deputies were called to the walking trail in Elk City around 6:07 p.m. on Saturday for the missing 22-year-old. They arrived at the entrance of the 30-mile walking trail and made contact with another man who said the last time he saw his friend was around mile marker 13 on the trail.
AUGUSTA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Isolated severe potential tonight, heating up tomorrow

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for a large portion of northcentral Kansas until 12 AM. Storms will be isolated in nature this evening, very hit or miss, with not everyone seeing rain. Any storm that fires up this evening has the potential to produce strong winds, large hail, and we cannot rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Record heat Tuesday, then big changes coming

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The unusual record heat is going to continue into Tuesday with highs around the century mark once again. Wichita’s record is 101, and that could be tied or broken by the end of the afternoon. Changes in the weather begin on Wednesday as the next...
WICHITA, KS
kggfradio.com

Man Goes Missing on Hiking Trail Found Dead

An Augusta man is found dead after going missing on a hiking trail. Saturday at around 6:00pm, Montgomery County Deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS and Kansas Wildlife and Parks Officers were dispatched to the Elk City walking trail in reference to a 22-year-old male who went missing on the trail. Deputies arrived at the entrance of the 30-mile long hiking trail and spoke with the missing man's friend who said the last time he had seen him was around mile marker 13 on the trail.
ELK CITY, KS
KSN News

Augusta man found dead off hiking trail

ELK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Jeremy Cox, 22, of Augusta, Kan., was found dead off the Elk City Hiking Trail on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), at 6:07 p.m., they, along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS and Kansas Wildlife Parks Officers, were dispatched to the […]
AUGUSTA, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy