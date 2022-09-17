ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested in fatal south Wichita shooting

By Knss Staff
 5 days ago

A teenager has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in south Wichita.

It happened during a large overnight gathering, just before 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning in the 4500 hundred block of S. Hydraulic

Devin Bills, 21, was shot twice, and died at the scene.

Laquavion Bently, 19, has been arrested in connection to the shooting, and faces charges of suspicion of second-degree murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and failure to comply.

His first court appearance has not been set.

