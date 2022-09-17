ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Teen Wrecks Vehicle into Embankment on Route 28

CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen crashed his car into an embankment off State Route 28 in Clover Township on Monday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 2:08 p.m. on Monday, September 19, on State Route 28, in Clover Township, Jefferson County. Police...
Police: More than $12k, Skills machine stolen in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary where someone reportedly made off with a Skills Redemption Center machine. The machine itself is valued at $10,000 and it had nearly $13,000 in cash inside of it. The burglary happened at a business on River Road in Blair Township (East Freedom) on Sept. […]
WTAJ

POLICE REPORTS: DISORDERLY CONDUCT, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

An Indiana man was charged with assault after an incident in the 900 block of Klondyke Avenue early Saturday morning. Indiana Borough Police say that they were dispatched at 2:27 AM for the incident where multiple individuals were allegedly assaulted by 28-year-old Vance Sykes of Indiana. Along with assault, Sykes was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and public drunkenness. Charges were filed through District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
INDIANA, PA
TREE REMOVAL WILL PROMPT CLOSURE OF INDIANA BOROUGH STREET

Indiana Borough Officials have announced that a portion of one of the main roads in the borough will be blocked off tomorrow for the removal of a large tree. In an announcement on the Borough’s Website and Facebook page, Indiana Borough officials said that tomorrow, School Street between South 7th and South Carpenter Avenue will be closed off for the tree removal project. The road will be closed completely during the work, and the closure is expected to run from 8 AM to 3 PM.
INDIANA, PA
INDIANA COUNTY JAIL SUSPENDS VISITATION

The Indiana County Jail has announced that visitation at the facility has been suspended. According to an announcement on the jail’s Facebook page, visitation at the county lockup has been suspended until October 5th. People are encouraged to check back with the Facebook page or call to see if visitation has opened for the weekend of October 8th.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Accidents
Public Safety
Officers catch 4 illegally purchasing alcohol at Wines and Spirits

(WTAJ) — Liquor enforcement officers in Centre and Blair counties cracked down on underage alcohol sales at local Wines and Spirits stores. On Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) officers were stationed at the parking lots of Wines and Spirits in both the City of […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
TROOP A PRIMARY PHONE NUMBER OUT OF SERVICE

State police from the Indiana barracks announced this afternoon that their primary phone number is out-of-service. Troopers said in a news release that anyone needing to contact Troop A for any reason is asked to call 9-1-1 and dispatchers will route the call to them. An update will follow when phone service is restored.
INDIANA, PA
Driver Killed in Sunday 219 Crash.

One of the drivers in the collision which closed Route 219 in Elk County for almost twelve hours has died. According to the Elk County Coroner’s office, 56-year-old Clement McAlee of Johnsonburg was driving on 219 near Ridgway Sunday evening when he apparently suffered a medical emergency and his vehicle struck a Sheetz fuel tanker head-on, causing the tanker to burst into flames.
ELK COUNTY, PA
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE INVESTIGATING LOTTERY SCAM

Indiana Borough Police report that one person was almost involved with a scam last week. Reports say officers were dispatched to a location within the borough for a report of a resident who received false documents through the mail, including a check worth $4,990. The documents advised the resident that they had won the lottery and to call a number listed on the documents prior to cashing the check.
INDIANA, PA

