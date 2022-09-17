Read full article on original website
Related
Dump truck strikes 2 EMS vans, avoids driver changing tire
PITTSBURGH — The operator of an EMS wheelchair van narrowly avoided injury Wednesday morning when the vehicle under which he was changing a flat tire was struck by a dump truck. The van became disabled around the 82 mile marker of Interstate 376 westbound, according to state police. A...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Teen Wrecks Vehicle into Embankment on Route 28
CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen crashed his car into an embankment off State Route 28 in Clover Township on Monday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 2:08 p.m. on Monday, September 19, on State Route 28, in Clover Township, Jefferson County. Police...
Police: Man accused of string of Pittsburgh robberies nabbed after riding stolen dirt bike
PITTSBURGH — An Aliquippa man wanted for a series of smash-and-grab robberies in Pittsburgh was apprehended after being spotted driving a dirt bike illegally in North Versailles Monday. In addition to the original charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief, Michael Moffett, 33, was charged by North Versailles police...
Police: More than $12k, Skills machine stolen in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary where someone reportedly made off with a Skills Redemption Center machine. The machine itself is valued at $10,000 and it had nearly $13,000 in cash inside of it. The burglary happened at a business on River Road in Blair Township (East Freedom) on Sept. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boat, trailer stolen from Bedford County business
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a theft of a boat and trailer from Snake Spring Township. The boat and trailer were stolen from a business on Bedford Plaza Road in Snake Spring Township, according to state police in Bedford. The incident is believed to have occurred Aug. 18 around 1:30 p.m. […]
Coroner called to 2-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner’s office was called to a two-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County. According to Westmoreland County 911, the crash happened at 4:41 p.m. on Arona Road, near the Middletown Road area in Hempfield Township. PSP Greensburg is handling the investigation. This is a developing...
9-year-old Pittsburgh girl beaten by older boy on school bus, per mother
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh mother contacted Channel 11 after her 9-year-old daughter was reportedly beaten up by an older boy on her ride home from school. “He punched her like 20 times... she was defenseless,” said Brandi Anderson. Anderson told us that her daughter, Alona, had just started...
wtae.com
One person in the hospital following motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle crash in New Kensington, Westmoreland County. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday on Seventh Street. There was no immediate word on the condition of the person who was hurt or what may have caused...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wccsradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: DISORDERLY CONDUCT, PUBLIC INTOXICATION
An Indiana man was charged with assault after an incident in the 900 block of Klondyke Avenue early Saturday morning. Indiana Borough Police say that they were dispatched at 2:27 AM for the incident where multiple individuals were allegedly assaulted by 28-year-old Vance Sykes of Indiana. Along with assault, Sykes was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and public drunkenness. Charges were filed through District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
wccsradio.com
TREE REMOVAL WILL PROMPT CLOSURE OF INDIANA BOROUGH STREET
Indiana Borough Officials have announced that a portion of one of the main roads in the borough will be blocked off tomorrow for the removal of a large tree. In an announcement on the Borough’s Website and Facebook page, Indiana Borough officials said that tomorrow, School Street between South 7th and South Carpenter Avenue will be closed off for the tree removal project. The road will be closed completely during the work, and the closure is expected to run from 8 AM to 3 PM.
Former Pa. police officer charged with groping woman inside Sheetz store
State police say a former Pennsylvania police officer is facing charges after being accused of groping a woman inside a Sheetz store earlier this year, according to a story from WJAC. Citing an affidavit, the news station said the incident occurred in March, at a Sheetz in Brookville, Jefferson County,...
wccsradio.com
INDIANA COUNTY JAIL SUSPENDS VISITATION
The Indiana County Jail has announced that visitation at the facility has been suspended. According to an announcement on the jail’s Facebook page, visitation at the county lockup has been suspended until October 5th. People are encouraged to check back with the Facebook page or call to see if visitation has opened for the weekend of October 8th.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ex-girlfriend accused of vandalizing woman’s car in Pa. man’s driveway
They say “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.” What happened here could be an example of that. According to Fox56, a woman was arrested earlier this month after allegedly vandalizing a woman’s car she found in her ex-boyfriend’s driveway. According to state police, troopers...
Officers catch 4 illegally purchasing alcohol at Wines and Spirits
(WTAJ) — Liquor enforcement officers in Centre and Blair counties cracked down on underage alcohol sales at local Wines and Spirits stores. On Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) officers were stationed at the parking lots of Wines and Spirits in both the City of […]
wccsradio.com
TROOP A PRIMARY PHONE NUMBER OUT OF SERVICE
State police from the Indiana barracks announced this afternoon that their primary phone number is out-of-service. Troopers said in a news release that anyone needing to contact Troop A for any reason is asked to call 9-1-1 and dispatchers will route the call to them. An update will follow when phone service is restored.
wesb.com
Driver Killed in Sunday 219 Crash.
One of the drivers in the collision which closed Route 219 in Elk County for almost twelve hours has died. According to the Elk County Coroner’s office, 56-year-old Clement McAlee of Johnsonburg was driving on 219 near Ridgway Sunday evening when he apparently suffered a medical emergency and his vehicle struck a Sheetz fuel tanker head-on, causing the tanker to burst into flames.
wccsradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE INVESTIGATING LOTTERY SCAM
Indiana Borough Police report that one person was almost involved with a scam last week. Reports say officers were dispatched to a location within the borough for a report of a resident who received false documents through the mail, including a check worth $4,990. The documents advised the resident that they had won the lottery and to call a number listed on the documents prior to cashing the check.
Man arrested in connection with August bank robbery in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man was arrested in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood in August. According to Pittsburgh police, Timothy Sowinski, 53, was arrested on Sept. 20, 2022 in the Southside. He was wanted for the robbery of the Community Bank in Brookline...
Man dies after vehicle, motorcycle crash in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man has died after a vehicle and a motorcycle collided in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood Monday evening. Police, EMS and fire units responded to the collision on Saw Mill Run Boulevard shortly before 7:30 p.m. The male motorcycle rider was found on the road unconscious and...
$500 in diesel stolen from Mack trucks in under 45 minutes in Bedford, police report
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for information after $500 worth of diesel fuel was reported stolen from two Mack trucks in Bedford. It was reported to state police that an unknown actor made off with the large quantity of duel within a 45-minute timespan on Sept. 2. The owner of the […]
Comments / 0