Lincoln, NE

Survivor of skydiving accident now fighting for his life

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A skydiver is still fighting for his life in the hospital following an accident at the Crete Airport last week. The son of Rómulo Suárez said in a GoFundMe campaign that his father is in critical condition at the ICU at Bryan Health in Lincoln. Suárez is being treated for multiple fractures and brain swelling. As of Tuesday night, he is unconscious and not breathing on his own.
Kids find live grenade near riverbank in Seward County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles discovered a hand grenade while walking down a riverbank northwest of Seward on Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the area of 294th Road and Bluff Road and requested assistance from the Nebraska State...
Crete Police release identity of man killed while skydiving

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Crete Police Department released the name of a 34-year-old man who died after a skydiving accident which occurred at the Crete Airport on Thursday. According to officials, the deceased’s name is 34-year-old William Seale of St. Petersburg, FL. According to witnesses, a pair of...
