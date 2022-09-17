Read full article on original website
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Training Center (YTC) and U.S. Army Environmental Command officials found another 31 residents with an unhealthy amount of PFAS chemicals in their drinking water. The third and final round tested 192 water wells from July 25th to August 5th. YTC and officials are hosting an open discussion with community members at the Yakima Convention Center from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. September 29th.
Yakima Town Halls aim to educate community members and students
YAKIMA, Wash. – The 50th Anniversary series of Yakima Town Hall kicked off Wednesday at the Capitol Theatre. Award-Winning Journalist and member of the Kennedy family Maria Shriver shared why she chose a career in journalism and what her life as a public figure has been like. Shriver said...
