Taunton, MA

Sports scores, highlights for Friday: B-P girls volleyball puts up aces despite loss

By Cameron Merritt, The Taunton Daily Gazette
 5 days ago

TAUNTON— It was an action-packed afternoon and evening Friday for Greater Taunton high school teams.

Here's a look at the day's scores, stats and highlights.

Boys Soccer: Bristol-Plymouth vs. Westport

SCORE: Westport 3, Bristol-Plymouth 0

LOCATION: Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical High School

DATE: Sept. 15

RECORD: 1-3-1 (0-0-0 Mayflower League)

NEXT GAME: Tuesday vs. Diman

Girls Volleyball: Bristol-Plymouth vs. Westport

SCORE : Westport 3, Bristol-Plymouth 0

LOCATION : Bristol-Plymouth

DATE : Sept. 16

RECORD : 3-2

HIGHLIGHTS : Anders Nicholson had five aces. Christele Derogene had two blocks and a kill.

NEXT GAME : Monday vs. Southeastern

Football: Bridgewater-Raynham at Xaverian

SCORE: Xaverian 35, Bridgewater-Raynham 0

LOCATION: Xaverian Brothers High School

DATE: Sept. 16

RECORD: 0-2 (0-0 Southeast Conference)

NEXT GAME: Friday vs. Barnstable

Girls Volleyball: Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Fontbonne Academy

SCORE : Bridgewater-Raynham 3, Fontbonne 1

LOCATION : Bridgewater-Raynham

DATE : Sept. 16

RECORD : 2-2

HIGHLIGHTS : Top players on Friday were Nina Savino, with 22 serves and seven aces, 14 attacks and six kills; Julia Santos, with 48 ball handling and three digs. "Overall the girls played well and fought hard on the third and fourth set," Trojans coach Maria Serrano said.

NEXT GAME : Monday vs. Bishop Feehan

Field Hockey: Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Ursuline Academy

SCORE : Bridgewater-Raynham 1, Ursuline 0

LOCATION : Bridgewater-Raynham

DATE : Sept. 16

RECORD : 2-2-1 (0-0-1 in conference)

HIGHLIGHTS : "Every game the team has improved in every aspect of the game! All are communicating more, passing has been excellent considering we play some of our games on grass," Trojans coach Emma Fernandez said. B-R's goal was scored by senior Kaitlin Ross, assisted by junior Allie Silverman. Goalie Jamie McLaren had four saves on the day for the shut out. Standout play by senior Emerson Kilsby, senior Holly Nichols, senior Sage Balsamo, senior Mia Quattrucci, senior Samantha Bean, senior Abigail Cruz, junior Sophia Tanes and junior Allie Silverman. "As a coach it’s really wonderful to see the team working together, supporting each other on the field, being coachable and gaining confidence with each game," Fernandez said.

NEXT GAME : Monday at Barnstable

Golf: Bridgewater-Raynham vs. New Bedford

SCORE: Bridgewater-Raynham 143, New Bedford 59

LOCATION: Old Scotland Links

DATE: Sept. 16

RECORD: 3-1 (League: 2-0)

HIGHLIGHTS: Co-captain Justin Peters shot a 33 (-3) and earned 30 points, followed by teammate Richie Thayer, who shot 37 (+1) and earned 26 points. Pat Concannon shot 40 (+4) and Matt Lydon and Jason Coughlin both shot 41 (+5).

NEXT GAME: Monday vs. Brockton at Old Scotland Links, Bridgewater

Golf: Dighton-Rehoboth vs. Attleboro

SCORE: Dighton-Rehoboth 262, Attleboro 266

LOCATION: Hillside Country Club

DATE: Sept. 16

RECORD: 2-2 (1-2 South Coast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: TJ Levisee led the way for the Falcons shooting a 40 (+4) while Jordan Dietz shot a 42 (+6), Charlie Rosa and James Czech both shot a 43 (+7), Nate Maiato shot a 45 (+9) and Hayden Bessette shot a 49 (+13).

NEXT GAME: Tuesday vs. Fairhaven and Somerset Berkley

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Sports scores, highlights for Friday: B-P girls volleyball puts up aces despite loss

