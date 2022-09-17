ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Convicted killer out on bond, behind the wheel during deadly police chase Monday

BATON ROUGE- A career criminal who was convicted in a 2012 murder led police on a deadly chase Monday, just days after he was released on bond for an unrelated shooting. That crash left a passenger dead in the car. Sources say Derian Bailey was driving and remains hospitalized following the crash. Baton Rouge Police have not confirmed his identity but did say a ski mask and weapons were found inside the vehicle.
Calcasieu Parish News

Suspected Louisiana Fentanyl Trafficker Arrested while in Possession of a Reported $20,000+ in Drugs

Suspected Louisiana Fentanyl Trafficker Arrested while in Possession of a Reported $20,000+ in Drugs. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that over the past month, Narcotics investigators investigated suspected Baton Rouge area fentanyl trafficker Rashee Scruggs. Agents were able to conduct three controlled purchases of fentanyl from Scruggs. On September 19, 2022, EBRSO Narcotics Agents, along with Intelligence and K-9, executed a search warrant at Scruggs’ residence on Peerless Street and seized 7.5 ounces of fentanyl (valued at $14,000), 4.1 ounces of crack cocaine (valued at $4,000), 2.7 ounces of powder cocaine (valued at $2,500), 4.5 ounces of methamphetamine (pressed pills), 19.5 ounces of marijuana, 3 digital scales, $9,608 in currency (pending seizure).
wbrz.com

Man tried to have former coworker killed after robbing and assaulting him

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Monday for attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly told another man to shoot his former coworker. The Baton Rouge Police Department initially responded to a shooting late on the night of Aug. 24 near Convention Street. The victim was left in serious condition but told police he was sitting on North 17th Street when two men approached him with guns.
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help locating person of interest

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating Samantha Royal, 36 years of age from Greensburg, Louisiana. Royal is a person of interest in an ongoing cyber crime investigation and detectives are wishing to speak with her regarding their investigation. Chief Jimmy Travis asks if...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Allison Rice murder appears to be a random attack: police

Allison Rice, an LSU senior and 2019 Dutchtown High School graduate who was fatally shot in her vehicle early Sept. 16 in Baton Rouge, appears to be the victim of a random attack, according to police. As the murder of the 21-year-old student from Ascension Parish has made international headlines,...
WAFB.com

Deadly double shooting in Baker stemmed from alleged domestic issue

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are hitting the streets to try to get dangerous drugs out of the wrong hands. What to know ahead of new development heading toward Gulf of Mexico. Updated: 4 hours ago. The 2022 hurricane season has been unusually quiet so far...
MyArkLaMiss

Detectives investigate fatal, gang-related shooting in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 33-year-old man was killed in a gang-related shooting Tuesday (September 20) night at Sherwood Place Apartments, authorities say. The following day, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) identified the deceased as Stanley Wright and confirmed that it appears Wright was targeted in a gang-related shooting. EBRSO says they […]
brproud.com

Man accused of robbing Subway says he needed to pay debt or would be killed

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man allegedly held a Subway worker at gunpoint because he needed the money to pay someone back when they threatened to kill him. On Sept. 15, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an armed robbery at the Subway on Plank Road. Deputies learned that a man walked into the sandwich shop with a gun and started yelling, “Put your hands up” to employees. He also told customers to keep their hands up and not be a hero, according to the sheriff’s office.
brproud.com

Baker PD responds to deadly double shooting on Chamberlain Ave.

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department responded to a shooting around 10 p.m. on Monday, September 19. Upon arrival, Baker PD found that two men were shot and killed on Chamberlain Ave. Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn confirmed that “the overnight shooting started because of a disagreement...
BRPD investigating shooting on Yorkshire St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 20. The gunfire broke out on Yorkshire Street near 72nd Avenue. BRPD said one person was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. This...
WAFB

Children hit by car on Joor Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two children were taken to a hospital after they were reportedly hit by a car. Emergency officials reported the incident happened on Joor Road, near Prescott Road, around 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Officials say both children were under the age of ten years...
