wbrz.com
Convicted killer out on bond, behind the wheel during deadly police chase Monday
BATON ROUGE- A career criminal who was convicted in a 2012 murder led police on a deadly chase Monday, just days after he was released on bond for an unrelated shooting. That crash left a passenger dead in the car. Sources say Derian Bailey was driving and remains hospitalized following the crash. Baton Rouge Police have not confirmed his identity but did say a ski mask and weapons were found inside the vehicle.
Suspected Louisiana Fentanyl Trafficker Arrested while in Possession of a Reported $20,000+ in Drugs
Suspected Louisiana Fentanyl Trafficker Arrested while in Possession of a Reported $20,000+ in Drugs. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that over the past month, Narcotics investigators investigated suspected Baton Rouge area fentanyl trafficker Rashee Scruggs. Agents were able to conduct three controlled purchases of fentanyl from Scruggs. On September 19, 2022, EBRSO Narcotics Agents, along with Intelligence and K-9, executed a search warrant at Scruggs’ residence on Peerless Street and seized 7.5 ounces of fentanyl (valued at $14,000), 4.1 ounces of crack cocaine (valued at $4,000), 2.7 ounces of powder cocaine (valued at $2,500), 4.5 ounces of methamphetamine (pressed pills), 19.5 ounces of marijuana, 3 digital scales, $9,608 in currency (pending seizure).
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man accused of stealing woman’s check from mail, making it payable to himself
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – When a Baton Rouge woman wrote a $110 check to pay a bill and put it in the mail, she expected the funds to be delivered and her bill paid without any problems. But according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), a...
theadvocate.com
A family fight over a car led to a shootout in Baker that killed 2, police said
An escalating family dispute over a vehicle left two people dead late Monday night in Baker, police said. The double homicide happened around 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of Chamberlain Avenue. Tempers flared during the fight and two people were shot to death, Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said.
wbrz.com
LSU student's killing appears to be random; police announce Thursday news conference
BATON ROUGE - Police believe an LSU student who was shot while sitting in her car at a railroad crossing was attacked at random by her killer. On Tuesday, a Baton Rouge Police spokesperson told WBRZ that officers have found no evidence suggesting Allie Rice was specifically targeted by her attacker, adding that the encounter seemingly happened at random.
wbrz.com
Man tried to have former coworker killed after robbing and assaulting him
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Monday for attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly told another man to shoot his former coworker. The Baton Rouge Police Department initially responded to a shooting late on the night of Aug. 24 near Convention Street. The victim was left in serious condition but told police he was sitting on North 17th Street when two men approached him with guns.
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help locating person of interest
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating Samantha Royal, 36 years of age from Greensburg, Louisiana. Royal is a person of interest in an ongoing cyber crime investigation and detectives are wishing to speak with her regarding their investigation. Chief Jimmy Travis asks if...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Allison Rice murder appears to be a random attack: police
Allison Rice, an LSU senior and 2019 Dutchtown High School graduate who was fatally shot in her vehicle early Sept. 16 in Baton Rouge, appears to be the victim of a random attack, according to police. As the murder of the 21-year-old student from Ascension Parish has made international headlines,...
WAFB.com
Deadly double shooting in Baker stemmed from alleged domestic issue
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are hitting the streets to try to get dangerous drugs out of the wrong hands. What to know ahead of new development heading toward Gulf of Mexico. Updated: 4 hours ago. The 2022 hurricane season has been unusually quiet so far...
Detectives investigate fatal, gang-related shooting in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 33-year-old man was killed in a gang-related shooting Tuesday (September 20) night at Sherwood Place Apartments, authorities say. The following day, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) identified the deceased as Stanley Wright and confirmed that it appears Wright was targeted in a gang-related shooting. EBRSO says they […]
brproud.com
Man accused of robbing Subway says he needed to pay debt or would be killed
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man allegedly held a Subway worker at gunpoint because he needed the money to pay someone back when they threatened to kill him. On Sept. 15, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an armed robbery at the Subway on Plank Road. Deputies learned that a man walked into the sandwich shop with a gun and started yelling, “Put your hands up” to employees. He also told customers to keep their hands up and not be a hero, according to the sheriff’s office.
brproud.com
Baker PD responds to deadly double shooting on Chamberlain Ave.
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department responded to a shooting around 10 p.m. on Monday, September 19. Upon arrival, Baker PD found that two men were shot and killed on Chamberlain Ave. Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn confirmed that “the overnight shooting started because of a disagreement...
EBR narcotics deputies investigate more than 150 fentanyl overdoses this year
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Narcotics deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are hitting the streets to try to get dangerous drugs out of the wrong hands. “They’re working undercover. They do a lot of what they call control buys of these drugs from individuals,”...
theadvocate.com
‘Targeted’ attack leaves Baton Rouge rapper dead in gang-related shooting, sheriff says
A man gunned down in an apartment building parking lot was a rapper with a growing local following, a member of his family said — the latest victim of Baton Rouge violence with connections to groups embedded in the city's volatile rap scene. Authorities on Wednesday identified the victim,...
theadvocate.com
Man killed in shooting at Sherwood Common apartment complex, East Baton Rouge Sheriff says
A man was shot and killed Tuesday night at an apartment complex off Airline Highway in East Baton Rouge, authorities said. Update: ‘Targeted’ attack leaves Baton Rouge rapper dead in gang-related shooting, sheriff says. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday at 4500 Sherwood Common Boulevard, Sheriff's Office...
theadvocate.com
Man arrested on attempted 2nd-degree murder after firing at woman who returns fire, BRPD says
A Baton Rouge man was arrested on attempted second-degree murder in a shootout Sunday on Hundred Oaks Avenue after he fired at a woman driver in another car and she fired back, Baton Rouge Police said. Before the shooting, the woman and a man, Marley Banks, were traveling in a...
wbrz.com
Metro Council could re-evaluate city-parish red light camera program
BATON ROUGE - In the 13 years since the city-parish installed red light cameras, tickets have generated nearly $30 million in revenue. That money was handed over begrudgingly for the most part, and sometimes not at all. The $117 tickets often show up in driver's mail boxes by surprise and...
BRPD investigating shooting on Yorkshire St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 20. The gunfire broke out on Yorkshire Street near 72nd Avenue. BRPD said one person was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. This...
Police investigating fatal New Iberia stabbing
On September 18, 2022, at 8:30 PM, police responded to a call of an unresponsive male in the 1000 block of Dauphine Street, according to police.
Children hit by car on Joor Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two children were taken to a hospital after they were reportedly hit by a car. Emergency officials reported the incident happened on Joor Road, near Prescott Road, around 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Officials say both children were under the age of ten years...
