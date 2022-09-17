BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man allegedly held a Subway worker at gunpoint because he needed the money to pay someone back when they threatened to kill him. On Sept. 15, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an armed robbery at the Subway on Plank Road. Deputies learned that a man walked into the sandwich shop with a gun and started yelling, “Put your hands up” to employees. He also told customers to keep their hands up and not be a hero, according to the sheriff’s office.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO