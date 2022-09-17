Read full article on original website
Takeaways from CMU Board of Trustees Sept. 21 committee meetings
The Central Michigan University Board of Trustees met in committees on Sept. 21 to prepare for its Sept. 22 formal meeting. Meetings went from 12:45 to 6 p.m. in the President's Conference Room in the Bovee University Center. Each session was livestreamed and 25 seats were available for in-person attendees.
Exhibit celebrating women in science to open Sept. 22
“A Century of Science and Service” will officially open from 5:30-8 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the Museum of Cultural and Natural History in Rowe Hall 124. A reception will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. preceding the National President of the American Chemical Society, Dr. Angela K. Wilson’s presentation from 6:30-8:00 p.m.
New treasurer elected at first SGA meeting
At its first meeting of the semester on Sept. 19, Central Michigan University's Student Government Association elected senior Eve Vicary as the new treasure. “This past year SGA has taught me that students need transparency and accessibility to all aspects of the university, but especially the student body treasurer," she said.
