Collider
Brandon Cronenberg's 'Infinity Pool' Receives the Dreaded NC-17 Rating
Brandon Cronenberg's latest sci-fi flick, Infinity Pool, has shocked the MPAA enough to earn an NC-17 rating for graphic violence and sexual content. Cronenberg, who is the son of of body horror director David Cronenberg, is no stranger to pushing limits, having previously directed the violent sci-fi shockers Antiviral and Possessor. Infinity Pool stars Pearl star Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård, and tells the story of a rich couple who vacation at a luxury resort that harbors dark secrets beyond its walls. In addition to Goth and Skarsgård, Infinity Pool stars Thomas Kretschmann, Amanda Brugel, Caroline Boulton, John Ralston, Jeff Ricketts, Jalil Lespert, and Roderick Hill.
Collider
How to Watch 'Meet Cute': Where is the Kaley Cuoco-Pete Davidson Rom-Com Streaming?
Kaley Cuoco has certainly cemented herself as a comedic tour de force, particularly in the world of television programming. First, most audiences were introduced to her as the polar opposite of her nerdy neighbors in The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019), then successfully showed off her impressive comedic voice acting skills in the adult animated Harley Quinn (2019-2022), and finally was able to bring forth an incredibly well-balanced blend of dark comedy and genuine dramatic tension in The Flight Attendant (2020-2022). Saturday Night Live (2014-2022) cast member Pete Davidson has also understandably become one of the most recognized figures in the comedy world, becoming a household name thanks to his time on one of the longest-running sketch comedy shows of all time while also showing his feature film potential with The King of Staten Island (2020).
Collider
Why Do We Love Kevin Smith Movies?
The first person to tell you that Kevin Smith movies aren't particularly good and only seem to be made for himself is probably Kevin Smith. After a series of films that didn’t seem to light critics or the box office on fire, Smith started to focus on his own interests and fanbase. Starting with his 2010 movie Red State, he's been frequently releasing his films in a roadshow model, where he brings the movie to your town and screens it along with a post-movie Q&A. It's like he's bringing a Gen X-themed circus to town, and he's currently in the middle of touring his latest film, Clerks III, in this exact format. It’s hard to not get swept up in the moment when surrounded by a litany of people that are excited to laugh and have a good time. It’s almost like going to a screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show.
Olivia Wilde says Harry Styles ‘spitgate’ is ‘perfect example of people looking for drama’
Olivia Wilde addressed the rumour surrounding Harry Styles “spitting” on Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival.During Wednesday’s (21 September) appearance on The Late Show, the Don’t Worry Darling director set the record straight by saying that “Harry did not spit on Chris”.“I think it’s a perfect example of, like, people will look for drama anywhere they can,” she added.Earlier this month, a brief yet puzzling interaction between Styles and Pine at the Venice Film Festival went viral on social media.Styles and Pine were at the Venice screening of Don’t Worry Darling with co-stars including lead actor Florence Pugh...
Collider
'House of The Dragon's Milly Alcock Shares Behind the Scenes Images to Celebrate Her Final Episode as Rhaenyra
House of the Dragon has been carving its own path since the prequel to the hit HBO series, Game of Thrones, launched in August. Since we secured our return to Westeros and all its scheming characters, we have all been introduced to characters we loathe, some whom we don’t understand fully – namely Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) – and those whom many seem to absolutely love. Milly Alcock who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen aka the Realm’s Delight is one many viewers have come to love as the series has progressed. However, the actress’ run on the series is nearing its end and Alcock has taken to social media to share her thoughts.
Collider
Why 'Spencer' Works as a Revisionist Biopic but 'Blonde' Doesn't
Blonde, Andrew Dominik’s controversial sorta-biopic about Marilyn Monroe, can be compared to any number of movies, from the surrealist nightmares of David Lynch to Mouchette, Robert Bresson’s infamous cavalcade of human misery. But perhaps the film it most closely resembles, at least in terms of ambition, is Spencer, Pablo Larraín’s controversial sorta-biopic about Princess Diana that premiered a little over a year before Blonde at the Venice Film Festival. Both films take a look at the tumultuous, tragic lives of their respective cultural icons, whose struggles with mental illness were exacerbated by the crucible of fame.
Collider
Ti West Explains Why He Chose an Emotional Monologue for 'Pearl's Climax
With October fast on September's heels, the horror genre has been churning out some fantastic, all-new original films, as well as prequels, sequels and everything in between. One such prequel is filmmaker Ti West's second part of his recently-announced X trilogy Pearl, starring Mia Goth. In the film, Goth portrays a young girl, Pearl, in the early 1900s whose only driving force in life is to become a star and escape her family's farm. Naive, ambitious and a bit unhinged, Pearl is willing to go to great, horrific lengths to obtain the lifestyle she wants. In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, West spoke on the movie's culmination in the form of a nearly 10-minute monologue, on Goth's incredible performance, and how it was all captured on film.
Collider
'See How They Run' Shows Why We Need More Saoirse Ronan Comedic Performances
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for See How They Run.There aren’t a lot of young movie stars that are quite as accomplished as Saoirse Ronan. The Irish actress has landed four Academy Award nominations, worked with some of the industry’s finest filmmakers, and earned the respect of her peers before reaching the age of 30. Ronan is one of the rare actresses whose involvement is enough to generate interest in a project; since she’s avoided signing on to any recurring franchises, Ronan’s performances feel more calculated.
Collider
Why Does Alicent Wear a Green Dress in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for episodes 1-5 of House of the Dragon.The tension was palpable at the royal wedding feast in the new House of the Dragon's episode, "We Light The Way." It had to be problematic in some way, after all, what Westerosi wedding go off without a hitch? But Alicent Hightower's (Emily Carey) entrance kicked the wedding drama into high gear.
Collider
Alex Wolff Explains Why He Can't Care About How Many People See His Movies
Filmmaking is a tricky endeavor. On the one hand, the art itself is of the utmost importance, a craft that not only demands a creator give a project an extensive amount of their time, but also maximum care and passion. But then, on the other hand, filmmaking is business, and if your movie isn’t seen, it can’t break even. Adding to that predicament, there’s more competition in this industry than ever right now. While it is wonderful that we’re getting such a significant amount of new content, in large part due to the rise of streaming services and social media platforms, that also makes it harder than ever to break through, even if you’ve made a stellar show or film. In fact, that’s something that Kiersey Clemons’ character deals with in her TIFF 2022 film, Susie Searches.
Collider
8 Movies Like ‘There Will Be Blood’: From ‘Oldboy’ to ‘True Grit’
There Will be Blood has become a classic western drama because of Daniel Day-Lewis' iconic performance as Daniel Plainview, many quotable lines, and the exploration of the American west during the oil boom. A movie as iconic as There Will be Blood may leave you craving more films to give you a similar experience and while nothing is quite like it, below are eight dramas that capture either the western feeling of There Will be Blood or explore similar ideas and themes. Fans of There Will be Blood will be sure to enjoy these powerful dramas.
Collider
Where to Watch 'Abbott Elementary' Season 2
It's back to school with Season 2 of Abbott Elementary returning to ABC this September. The hit workplace sitcom comes off the heels of winning 3 Emmy Awards after the show repeatedly broke records in network ratings. It rapidly became an audience and critic favorite with its wholesome and hilarious characters in the setting of a Philadelphia public school. The series joins the fray of successful workplace comedies while also highlighting the true importance of school teachers which the creator, Quinta Brunson (A Black Lady Sketch Show), credits the show’s inspiration to her own middle school teacher.
Collider
From 'Spinal Tap' to 'Stranger Things': Why Do We Still Love Heavy Metal?
It's an image synonymous with 2022: Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson sticking his tongue out, making crazy eyes and the devil horns with his two fingers in the premiere episode of Season 4 of Stranger Things during the lunchroom scene. He jumps up on a table, goes into a loud diatribe about "forced conforming," and reduces basketball to a "ball and laundry baskets" game. As high school students often do, he wears his personality on his sleeve: a Hellfire Club baseball t-shirt, denim jacket with the sleeves cut off, black cargo pants, and a chain hanging out of his pocket while his long, curly hair lays triumphantly on his shoulders.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Where Does Everyone Stand Halfway Through Season 1?
Editor's Notes: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of House of the Dragon.We are now halfway through the first season of House of the Dragon. Five years have passed during which agreements have been reached and broken, battles fought, and secrets revealed. Some have come from nothing, and others were born with everything but all are playing these game of thrones to win. So who are the main players, what moves have they made, and where do they stand going into the biggest time jump yet?
Collider
‘Fantastic 4’ Taps Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer for Matt Shakman’s Marvel Movie
According to insiders, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer were chosen to write the script of Fantastic Four, the highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Marvel’s first superfamily. As Deadline reveals, the writing duo will join director Matt Shakman to bring Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing to life in a movie produced by MCU’s supervisor Kevin Feige.
Collider
How to Watch 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
After collaborating on American Horror Story and Pose, Evan Peters is ready to embark on another Ryan Murphy project. This time the Emmy-winning actor will portray one of America's most infamous serial killers in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Convicted of murdering over 17 men and eating their flesh, Dahmer's crimes will be depicted in the limited series from the perspective of his victims. In the span of 10 episodes, viewers will get to know the killer and watch him be let on the loose by the police on multiple occasions up to his trial. The accusations that led the serial killer to eventually pay the price for his actions took place between 1978 and 1991. In case you haven't heard the details pertaining to this twisted based-on-true-events tale, here is a guide to know when and where you can stream the series when it comes out.
Collider
Why Are Murder Mysteries So Hot Right Now?
Throw a stone and you’re bound to hit a new murder mystery released in film or television in the last few years. In 2022 alone, The Afterparty, Death on the Nile, See How They Run, and Glass Onion dominated screens big and small. While the 2019 feature Knives Out certainly helped to bring the murder mystery to new levels of modern fame, just two years before it debuted, Murder on the Orient Express drummed up big numbers at the box office. You don’t have to be a sleuth like Benoit Blanc to realize that murder mysteries are having a moment in modern pop culture…but why? Beyond just trying to make the Knives Out lightning strike twice, what led this subgenre to come roaring back to life after so many years out of the spotlight?
Collider
Why It's Time for a 'Stargate' Reboot
Despite the tired complaint to the contrary, reboots do what all stories do, borrow elements from other stories. Reboots borrow more than others, but this is ultimately beneficial as consumers are more willing to invest time and energy in stories and characters they already know and love. That’s why the time is right for the next great science fiction franchise revival: Stargate.
Collider
Werner Herzog Shares How He Develops Topics for His Films Like 'Theatre of Thought'
Acclaimed director Werner Herzog was at the Toronto International Film Festival for his latest film, the documentary Theatre of Thought, and he sat down for an interview with Collider about the creative process that goes into all of his films. His latest is an exploration of the human mind and the latest research of the mysteries surrounding the absurdly powerful organ. In the film, he also shows advancements in neural technology and both the benefits and the terrifying potential future that come with tinkering with the brain.
Collider
‘Butcher’s Crossing’ Review: Nicolas Cage Can’t Save This Wannabe Western | TIFF 2022
When you enter into a film that stars Nicolas Cage, you’re certain to get a performance that is as distinct as the man himself. We’ve seen it recently in the melancholic experience of the sublime Pig or the maddening genre mashup that is Prisoners of the Ghostland. Cage is a one-of-a-kind screen presence whose intensity, when part of a well-constructed work, always makes his movies ones to watch. He is more than capable of transcending the meme status he has gained in popular culture through his enduring commitment to the craft.
