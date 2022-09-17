ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Lobster Week has returned

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Lobster Week is back and there are plenty of menus to check out from Kennebunk to Bar Harbor. Many lobster shacks, food trucks, and restaurants across the state are serving specially-priced lobster items or special lobster selections that aren't normally on their menus. The statewide...
27,000 acres of Maine woods purchased for recreation and conservation

BROWNVILLE, Maine — Many from away may think of Maine for its coasts, lighthouses, and lobster, but for many Mainers, the real part of the state can be found inland. A celebration was held in honor of the efforts to preserve the inland part of that state for recreation and conservation. Recently, the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) purchased 27,000 acres of land for $18.5 million.
Maine issues browntail moth advisory amid fall activities

MAINE, USA — With fall set to officially begin on Thursday, seasonal outdoor activities such as apple picking, hiking, corn mazes, and even lawn clean-up are on the rise. The Maine Dept. of Health and Human Services issued an advisory in a news release Tuesday to remind the public to stay cautious of browntail moth hairs amid fall activities.
Fighting fire with fire | Teams meet in Maine for prescribed burn training

WELLS, Maine — When wildfire threatens people, plants, and animals, sometimes the best prescription is more flames. For two weeks, Dave Walker and 30 other forest professionals from across the United States and the Canadian province of Nova Scotia are training to be better stewards of the land. On Wednesday, they gathered in Wells to see how well they could run a prescribed or controlled burn.
Blue Hill says goodbye to historic Falls Bridge

BLUE HILL, Maine — The Blue Hill community is saying goodbye to a historic landmark after a decision was made earlier this year to demolish and replace Falls Bridge. Discussion about whether to restore or demolish the nearly 100-year-old bridge has been going on since 2016, with a decision landing earlier this year.
LePage speaks at rally in Orrington

ORRINGTON, Maine — Republican candidate for governor Paul LePage spoke at a Unity Rally held at Calvary Chapel in Orrington Saturday morning. His speech followed a series of Republican candidates running for office at the state and local levels. "I will ask everybody here to find five people that...
Near ME round-up | Sept. 12 through Sept. 16

MAINE, USA — Each week, viewers submit their own photos and videos to Near ME on the NEWS CENTER Maine app. Liz D. submitted this stunning photo of September's Harvest Moon. Marshall shared this heartwarming video of pups enjoying the Belfast Wienerfest over the weekend. Annie Walker Merry submitted...
